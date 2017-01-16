4-Day Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Hidden Figures’ Doesn’t Hide w/ $26.0M; ‘La La Land’ Rides Golden Globe Wins To $17.5M; None of Five Wide Debuts Cracks Top Four
Fox’s Hidden Figures led the box office for the second consecutive weekend, winning the four-day Martin Luther King holiday with an estimated $26.0 million. [A fuller analysis of the weekend numbers can be found through our Sunday studio weekend estimates recap from yesterday, link here.]
Universal’s Sing and Lionsgate’s La La Land, which ranked third and second in yesterday’s three-day weekend estimates, switched places when factoring in the Monday holiday. Sing earned an estimated $19.16 million four-day weekend, while La La Land took in $17.50 million.
Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story made an estimated $17.12 million four-day weekend for fourth place, lifting its total above $500 million domestically and charging past fellow Disney release Finding Dory to become the top grossing film released in 2016.
STX Entertainment’s horror The Bye Bye Man was the weekend’s surprise top debut, coming in fifth place with an estimated $15.31 million four-day. Paramount’s new Monster Trucks came just behind with an estimated $15.0 million four-day. The title most expected to contend for first place, and to at least perform the best of the five new wide releases, was Lionsgate’s Patriots Day which came in seventh place instead with an estimated $13.60 million.
Open Road Films’ crime thriller Sleepless started with an estimated $9.89 million four-day, while fellow crime thriller Live By Night from Warner Bros. began the lowest of the five new debuts (to some people’s surprise) with an estimated $6.10 million four-day.
4-Day Studio Weekend Estimates for Friday, January 13 – Monday, January 16, 2017:
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Hidden Figures
|$26,000,000
|14%
|3,286
|815
|$7,912
|$60,383,100
|4
|Fox
|2
|Sing (2016)
|$19,160,000
|-7%
|3,693
|-262
|$5,188
|$238,375,520
|4
|Universal
|3
|La La Land
|$17,500,000
|73%
|1,848
|333
|$9,470
|$77,081,569
|6
|Lionsgate / Summit
|4
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|$17,128,000
|-22%
|3,162
|-995
|$5,417
|$502,219,734
|5
|Disney
|5
|The Bye Bye Man
|$15,310,000
|—
|2,220
|—
|$6,896
|$15,310,000
|1
|STX Entertainment
|6
|Monster Trucks
|$15,000,000
|—
|3,119
|—
|$4,809
|$15,000,000
|1
|Paramount
|7
|Patriots Day
|$13,600,000
|12877%
|3,120
|3113
|$4,359
|$14,524,082
|4
|CBS Films / Lionsgate
|8
|Sleepless
|$9,893,003
|—
|1,803
|—
|$5,487
|$9,893,003
|1
|Open Road
|9
|Live By Night
|$6,100,000
|22558%
|2,822
|2818
|$2,162
|$6,285,644
|4
|Warner Bros.
|10
|Moana
|$6,018,000
|-6%
|1,847
|-702
|$3,258
|$233,324,125
|8
|Disney
|11
|Why Him?
|$4,165,000
|-40%
|1,977
|-927
|$2,107
|$55,998,047
|4
|Fox
|12
|Fences
|$3,500,000
|-27%
|1,342
|-1026
|$2,608
|$46,632,362
|5
|Paramount
|13
|Underworld: Blood Wars
|$985,000
|-93%
|3,070
|0
|$321
|$24,900,000
|2
|Sony / Screen Gems
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Lion
|$2,773,000
|34%
|575
|-25
|$4,823
|$13,815,604
|8
|Weinstein Company
|2
|Silence
|$2,340,000
|385%
|747
|696
|$3,133
|$3,421,764
|4
|Paramount
|3
|Assassin’s Creed
|$1,750,000
|-58%
|968
|-1674
|$1,808
|$53,253,641
|4
|Fox
|4
|Jackie
|$920,000
|-12%
|353
|0
|$2,606
|$10,673,089
|7
|Fox Searchlight
|5
|Arrival
|$675,000
|-22%
|247
|-134
|$2,733
|$95,195,580
|10
|Paramount
|6
|Trolls
|$540,000
|23%
|262
|-70
|$2,061
|$151,942,691
|11
|Fox / DreamWorks Animation
|7
|Moonlight (2016)
|$292,000
|-9%
|582
|447
|$502
|$14,894,898
|13
|A24
|8
|OK Jaanu
|$260,000
|—
|121
|—
|$2,149
|$260,000
|1
|FIP
|9
|Doctor Strange
|$244,000
|-21%
|162
|-101
|$1,506
|$231,279,408
|11
|Disney
|10
|Hacksaw Ridge
|$160,000
|-21%
|172
|-50
|$930
|$65,362,483
|11
|Lionsgate
|11
|Office Christmas Party
|$130,000
|-84%
|141
|-812
|$922
|$54,613,067
|6
|Paramount / DreamWorks
|12
|Allied
|$120,000
|43%
|174
|53
|$690
|$39,974,249
|8
|Paramount
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|20th Century Women
|$75,000
|-43%
|29
|19
|$2,586
|$826,219
|3
|A24
|2
|Some Like It Hot (Qing Sheng)
|$51,000
|—
|10
|—
|$5,100
|$51,000
|1
|China Lion Film
|3
|Paterson
|$23,330
|-67%
|14
|7
|$1,666
|$379,219
|3
|Bleecker Street
|4
|Worlds Apart
|$19,500
|—
|1
|—
|$19,500
|$19,500
|1
|Cinema Libre Studio
|5
|Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened
|$2,581
|149%
|2
|-2
|$1,291
|$106,986
|9
|Abramorama
