4-Day Weekend Actuals: ‘Hidden Figures’ Blasts Off To $27.5M; ‘Sing’ ($19.0M) & ‘La La Land’ ($17.7M) Runners-Up; Five New Debuts Fail To Spark
Leading the box office for the second consecutive week was Fox’s Hidden Figures, with a $27.50 million four-day Martin Luther King weekend. Universal’s Sing took second place with $19.02 million, and Lionsgate’s award winner La La Land rose to its highest rank yet with a $17.71 million third place. Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story became the highest-grossing release of 2016 over the weekend, on Friday to be exact, with a $16.80 million frame.
The five new wide debuts were surprisingly led by STX Entertainment’s horror The Bye Bye Man, which beat expectations with a $15.20 million start and fifth place. Paramount’s sci-fi action comedy Monster Trucks began in sixth place with $14.17 million. Lionsgate’s Patriots Day, which some expected to contend for first place on the weekend, started wide in a disappointing seventh place with $13.75 million. Open Road Films’ Sleepless debuted in eighth place with $9.77 million. And Warner Bros.’ period crime thriller Live By Night only started with $6.00 million.
4-Day Weekend Actuals for Friday, January 13 – Monday, January 16, 2017:
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Hidden Figures
|$27,506,839
|21%
|3,286
|815
|$8,371
|$61,889,939
|4
|Fox
|2
|Sing (2016)
|$19,025,360
|-8%
|3,693
|-262
|$5,152
|$238,240,880
|4
|Universal
|3
|La La Land
|$17,717,720
|75%
|1,848
|333
|$9,588
|$77,299,289
|6
|Lionsgate / Summit
|4
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|$16,806,712
|-24%
|3,162
|-995
|$5,315
|$501,898,446
|5
|Disney
|5
|The Bye Bye Man
|$15,204,094
|—
|2,220
|—
|$6,849
|$15,204,094
|1
|STX Entertainment
|6
|Monster Trucks
|$14,174,039
|—
|3,119
|—
|$4,544
|$14,174,039
|1
|Paramount
|7
|Patriots Day
|$13,753,384
|13023%
|3,120
|3113
|$4,408
|$14,677,466
|4
|CBS Films / Lionsgate
|8
|Sleepless
|$9,771,305
|—
|1,803
|—
|$5,419
|$9,771,305
|1
|Open Road
|9
|Underworld: Blood Wars
|$7,263,585
|-47%
|3,070
|0
|$2,366
|$25,379,703
|2
|Sony / Screen Gems
|10
|Passengers
|$6,491,814
|-26%
|2,447
|-953
|$2,653
|$90,871,545
|4
|Sony / Columbia
|11
|Moana
|$6,104,745
|-4%
|1,847
|-702
|$3,305
|$233,410,870
|8
|Disney
|12
|Live By Night
|$6,003,052
|22198%
|2,822
|2818
|$2,127
|$6,188,696
|4
|Warner Bros.
|13
|Why Him?
|$4,175,449
|-40%
|1,977
|-927
|$2,112
|$56,008,496
|4
|Fox
|14
|Fences
|$3,513,003
|-27%
|1,342
|-1026
|$2,618
|$46,645,365
|5
|Paramount
|15
|A Monster Calls
|$729,158
|-65%
|1,513
|-10
|$482
|$3,552,786
|4
|Focus
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Lion
|$2,772,941
|34%
|575
|-25
|$4,823
|$13,815,545
|8
|Weinstein Company
|2
|Silence
|$2,374,886
|393%
|747
|696
|$3,179
|$3,456,650
|4
|Paramount
|3
|Manchester By the Sea
|$2,054,178
|-18%
|726
|-331
|$2,829
|$37,215,956
|9
|Roadside / Amazon
|4
|Assassin’s Creed
|$1,658,469
|-60%
|968
|-1674
|$1,713
|$53,162,110
|4
|Fox
|5
|Moonlight (2016)
|$1,363,803
|324%
|582
|447
|$2,343
|$14,862,561
|13
|A24
|6
|Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
|$1,201,902
|-38%
|502
|-686
|$2,394
|$231,073,227
|9
|Warner Bros.
|7
|Jackie
|$905,101
|-14%
|353
|0
|$2,564
|$10,658,190
|7
|Fox Searchlight
|8
|Arrival
|$670,164
|-23%
|247
|-134
|$2,713
|$95,190,744
|10
|Paramount
|9
|Trolls
|$567,771
|29%
|262
|-70
|$2,167
|$151,970,462
|11
|Fox / DreamWorks Animation
|10
|Elle (2016)
|$325,456
|561%
|209
|173
|$1,557
|$1,389,814
|10
|Sony Pictures Classics
|11
|Doctor Strange
|$257,312
|-16%
|162
|-101
|$1,588
|$231,292,720
|11
|Disney
|12
|OK Jaanu
|$256,616
|—
|121
|—
|$2,121
|$256,616
|1
|FIP
|13
|Collateral Beauty
|$244,390
|-81%
|254
|-1148
|$962
|$30,560,629
|5
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|14
|Hacksaw Ridge
|$161,853
|-20%
|172
|-50
|$941
|$65,364,336
|11
|Lionsgate
|15
|Office Christmas Party
|$131,063
|-84%
|141
|-812
|$930
|$54,614,130
|6
|Paramount / DreamWorks
|16
|Allied
|$118,639
|41%
|174
|53
|$682
|$39,972,888
|8
|Paramount
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Dangal
|$456,693
|-43%
|95
|-144
|$4,807
|$11,927,378
|4
|UTV Motion Pictures
|2
|20th Century Women
|$387,149
|197%
|29
|19
|$13,350
|$830,797
|3
|A24
|3
|Julieta
|$145,354
|53%
|29
|12
|$5,012
|$529,167
|4
|Sony Pictures Classics
|4
|Paterson
|$124,178
|74%
|14
|7
|$8,870
|$384,780
|3
|Bleecker Street
|5
|The Eagle Huntress
|$122,309
|7%
|82
|-12
|$1,492
|$2,639,865
|11
|Sony Pictures Classics
|6
|Nocturnal Animals
|$87,525
|-1%
|54
|-19
|$1,621
|$10,578,688
|9
|Focus
|7
|Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
|$60,831
|14%
|84
|-17
|$724
|$87,162,199
|16
|Fox
|8
|Some Like It Hot (Qing Sheng)
|$49,968
|—
|10
|—
|$4,997
|$49,968
|1
|China Lion Film
|9
|Toni Erdmann
|$46,644
|48%
|5
|2
|$9,329
|$222,494
|4
|Sony Pictures Classics
|10
|Neruda
|$43,329
|36%
|15
|6
|$2,889
|$270,122
|5
|The Orchard
|11
|Loving
|$42,653
|-10%
|41
|-24
|$1,040
|$7,666,088
|11
|Focus
|12
|Railroad Tigers
|$30,439
|-74%
|13
|-30
|$2,341
|$196,958
|2
|Well Go USA Entertainment
|13
|The Handmaiden
|$21,221
|-8%
|15
|-7
|$1,415
|$1,952,502
|13
|Magnolia Pictures
|14
|Worlds Apart
|$19,135
|—
|1
|—
|$19,135
|$19,135
|1
|Cinema Libre Studio
|15
|Inferno
|$17,218
|-48%
|42
|-41
|$410
|$34,339,652
|12
|Sony / Columbia
|16
|Sully
|$14,942
|-5%
|35
|-3
|$427
|$125,054,764
|19
|Warner Bros.
|17
|Vince Giordano: There’s a Future in the Past
|$7,713
|—
|1
|—
|$7,713
|$7,713
|1
|First Run Features
|18
|Bad Santa 2
|$4,846
|-68%
|19
|-43
|$255
|$17,780,779
|8
|Broad Green Pictures
|19
|The Marseille Trilogy
|$4,173
|-46%
|1
|0
|$4,173
|$21,513
|2
|Janus
|20
|Tampopo
|$2,716
|-56%
|1
|-3
|$2,716
|$203,791
|13
|Janus Films
|21
|Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened
|$2,581
|149%
|2
|-2
|$1,291
|$106,986
|9
|Abramorama
|22
|Reset
|$2,198
|—
|2
|—
|$1,099
|$2,198
|1
|FilmRise
|23
|Mifune: The Last Samurai
|$1,801
|8%
|3
|0
|$600
|$55,802
|8
|Strand
|24
|The Wasted Times
|$1,661
|-86%
|1
|-3
|$1,661
|$386,540
|5
|China Lion
|25
|The Bad Kids
|$1,513
|254%
|6
|5
|$252
|$5,867
|5
|FilmRise
|26
|Saving Banksy
|$1,317
|—
|1
|—
|$1,317
|$1,317
|1
|Parade Deck Films
|27
|Harry Benson: Shoot First
|$894
|-51%
|3
|-2
|$298
|$16,734
|6
|Magnolia Pictures
|28
|The Ardennes
|$832
|-1%
|2
|1
|$416
|$2,271
|2
|Film Movement
|29
|The Battle Of Algiers (50th Anniversary)
|$775
|196%
|2
|1
|$388
|$56,683
|15
|Rialto
