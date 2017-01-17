4-Day Weekend Actuals: ‘Hidden Figures’ Blasts Off To $27.5M; ‘Sing’ ($19.0M) & ‘La La Land’ ($17.7M) Runners-Up; Five New Debuts Fail To Spark

Leading the box office for the second consecutive week was Fox’s Hidden Figures, with a $27.50 million four-day Martin Luther King weekend. Universal’s Sing took second place with $19.02 million, and Lionsgate’s award winner La La Land rose to its highest rank yet with a $17.71 million third place. Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story became the highest-grossing release of 2016 over the weekend, on Friday to be exact, with a $16.80 million frame.

The five new wide debuts were surprisingly led by STX Entertainment’s horror The Bye Bye Man, which beat expectations with a $15.20 million start and fifth place. Paramount’s sci-fi action comedy Monster Trucks began in sixth place with $14.17 million. Lionsgate’s Patriots Day, which some expected to contend for first place on the weekend, started wide in a disappointing seventh place with $13.75 million. Open Road Films’ Sleepless debuted in eighth place with $9.77 million. And Warner Bros.’ period crime thriller Live By Night only started with $6.00 million.

4-Day Weekend Actuals for Friday, January 13 – Monday, January 16, 2017:

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Hidden Figures $27,506,839 21% 3,286 815 $8,371 $61,889,939 4 Fox 2 Sing (2016) $19,025,360 -8% 3,693 -262 $5,152 $238,240,880 4 Universal 3 La La Land $17,717,720 75% 1,848 333 $9,588 $77,299,289 6 Lionsgate / Summit 4 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $16,806,712 -24% 3,162 -995 $5,315 $501,898,446 5 Disney 5 The Bye Bye Man $15,204,094 — 2,220 — $6,849 $15,204,094 1 STX Entertainment 6 Monster Trucks $14,174,039 — 3,119 — $4,544 $14,174,039 1 Paramount 7 Patriots Day $13,753,384 13023% 3,120 3113 $4,408 $14,677,466 4 CBS Films / Lionsgate 8 Sleepless $9,771,305 — 1,803 — $5,419 $9,771,305 1 Open Road 9 Underworld: Blood Wars $7,263,585 -47% 3,070 0 $2,366 $25,379,703 2 Sony / Screen Gems 10 Passengers $6,491,814 -26% 2,447 -953 $2,653 $90,871,545 4 Sony / Columbia 11 Moana $6,104,745 -4% 1,847 -702 $3,305 $233,410,870 8 Disney 12 Live By Night $6,003,052 22198% 2,822 2818 $2,127 $6,188,696 4 Warner Bros. 13 Why Him? $4,175,449 -40% 1,977 -927 $2,112 $56,008,496 4 Fox 14 Fences $3,513,003 -27% 1,342 -1026 $2,618 $46,645,365 5 Paramount 15 A Monster Calls $729,158 -65% 1,513 -10 $482 $3,552,786 4 Focus

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Lion $2,772,941 34% 575 -25 $4,823 $13,815,545 8 Weinstein Company 2 Silence $2,374,886 393% 747 696 $3,179 $3,456,650 4 Paramount 3 Manchester By the Sea $2,054,178 -18% 726 -331 $2,829 $37,215,956 9 Roadside / Amazon 4 Assassin’s Creed $1,658,469 -60% 968 -1674 $1,713 $53,162,110 4 Fox 5 Moonlight (2016) $1,363,803 324% 582 447 $2,343 $14,862,561 13 A24 6 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them $1,201,902 -38% 502 -686 $2,394 $231,073,227 9 Warner Bros. 7 Jackie $905,101 -14% 353 0 $2,564 $10,658,190 7 Fox Searchlight 8 Arrival $670,164 -23% 247 -134 $2,713 $95,190,744 10 Paramount 9 Trolls $567,771 29% 262 -70 $2,167 $151,970,462 11 Fox / DreamWorks Animation 10 Elle (2016) $325,456 561% 209 173 $1,557 $1,389,814 10 Sony Pictures Classics 11 Doctor Strange $257,312 -16% 162 -101 $1,588 $231,292,720 11 Disney 12 OK Jaanu $256,616 — 121 — $2,121 $256,616 1 FIP 13 Collateral Beauty $244,390 -81% 254 -1148 $962 $30,560,629 5 Warner Bros. / New Line 14 Hacksaw Ridge $161,853 -20% 172 -50 $941 $65,364,336 11 Lionsgate 15 Office Christmas Party $131,063 -84% 141 -812 $930 $54,614,130 6 Paramount / DreamWorks 16 Allied $118,639 41% 174 53 $682 $39,972,888 8 Paramount