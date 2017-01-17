4-Day Weekend Actuals: ‘Hidden Figures’ Blasts Off To $27.5M; ‘Sing’ ($19.0M) & ‘La La Land’ ($17.7M) Runners-Up; Five New Debuts Fail To Spark

Leading the box office for the second consecutive week was Fox’s Hidden Figures, with a $27.50 million four-day Martin Luther King weekend. Universal’s Sing took second place with $19.02 million, and Lionsgate’s award winner La La Land rose to its highest rank yet with a $17.71 million third place. Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story became the highest-grossing release of 2016 over the weekend, on Friday to be exact, with a $16.80 million frame.

The five new wide debuts were surprisingly led by STX Entertainment’s horror The Bye Bye Man, which beat expectations with a $15.20 million start and fifth place. Paramount’s sci-fi action comedy Monster Trucks began in sixth place with $14.17 million. Lionsgate’s Patriots Day, which some expected to contend for first place on the weekend, started wide in a disappointing seventh place with $13.75 million. Open Road Films’ Sleepless debuted in eighth place with $9.77 million. And Warner Bros.’ period crime thriller Live By Night only started with $6.00 million.

4-Day Weekend Actuals for Friday, January 13 – Monday, January 16, 2017:

WIDE (1000+)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Hidden Figures $27,506,839 21% 3,286 815 $8,371 $61,889,939 4 Fox
2 Sing (2016) $19,025,360 -8% 3,693 -262 $5,152 $238,240,880 4 Universal
3 La La Land $17,717,720 75% 1,848 333 $9,588 $77,299,289 6 Lionsgate / Summit
4 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $16,806,712 -24% 3,162 -995 $5,315 $501,898,446 5 Disney
5 The Bye Bye Man $15,204,094 2,220 $6,849 $15,204,094 1 STX Entertainment
6 Monster Trucks $14,174,039 3,119 $4,544 $14,174,039 1 Paramount
7 Patriots Day $13,753,384 13023% 3,120 3113 $4,408 $14,677,466 4 CBS Films / Lionsgate
8 Sleepless $9,771,305 1,803 $5,419 $9,771,305 1 Open Road
9 Underworld: Blood Wars $7,263,585 -47% 3,070 0 $2,366 $25,379,703 2 Sony / Screen Gems
10 Passengers $6,491,814 -26% 2,447 -953 $2,653 $90,871,545 4 Sony / Columbia
11 Moana $6,104,745 -4% 1,847 -702 $3,305 $233,410,870 8 Disney
12 Live By Night $6,003,052 22198% 2,822 2818 $2,127 $6,188,696 4 Warner Bros.
13 Why Him? $4,175,449 -40% 1,977 -927 $2,112 $56,008,496 4 Fox
14 Fences $3,513,003 -27% 1,342 -1026 $2,618 $46,645,365 5 Paramount
15 A Monster Calls $729,158 -65% 1,513 -10 $482 $3,552,786 4 Focus

LIMITED (100 — 999)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Lion $2,772,941 34% 575 -25 $4,823 $13,815,545 8 Weinstein Company
2 Silence $2,374,886 393% 747 696 $3,179 $3,456,650 4 Paramount
3 Manchester By the Sea $2,054,178 -18% 726 -331 $2,829 $37,215,956 9 Roadside / Amazon
4 Assassin’s Creed $1,658,469 -60% 968 -1674 $1,713 $53,162,110 4 Fox
5 Moonlight (2016) $1,363,803 324% 582 447 $2,343 $14,862,561 13 A24
6 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them $1,201,902 -38% 502 -686 $2,394 $231,073,227 9 Warner Bros.
7 Jackie $905,101 -14% 353 0 $2,564 $10,658,190 7 Fox Searchlight
8 Arrival $670,164 -23% 247 -134 $2,713 $95,190,744 10 Paramount
9 Trolls $567,771 29% 262 -70 $2,167 $151,970,462 11 Fox / DreamWorks Animation
10 Elle (2016) $325,456 561% 209 173 $1,557 $1,389,814 10 Sony Pictures Classics
11 Doctor Strange $257,312 -16% 162 -101 $1,588 $231,292,720 11 Disney
12 OK Jaanu $256,616 121 $2,121 $256,616 1 FIP
13 Collateral Beauty $244,390 -81% 254 -1148 $962 $30,560,629 5 Warner Bros. / New Line
14 Hacksaw Ridge $161,853 -20% 172 -50 $941 $65,364,336 11 Lionsgate
15 Office Christmas Party $131,063 -84% 141 -812 $930 $54,614,130 6 Paramount / DreamWorks
16 Allied $118,639 41% 174 53 $682 $39,972,888 8 Paramount

PLATFORM (1 — 99)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Dangal $456,693 -43% 95 -144 $4,807 $11,927,378 4 UTV Motion Pictures
2 20th Century Women $387,149 197% 29 19 $13,350 $830,797 3 A24
3 Julieta $145,354 53% 29 12 $5,012 $529,167 4 Sony Pictures Classics
4 Paterson $124,178 74% 14 7 $8,870 $384,780 3 Bleecker Street
5 The Eagle Huntress $122,309 7% 82 -12 $1,492 $2,639,865 11 Sony Pictures Classics
6 Nocturnal Animals $87,525 -1% 54 -19 $1,621 $10,578,688 9 Focus
7 Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children $60,831 14% 84 -17 $724 $87,162,199 16 Fox
8 Some Like It Hot (Qing Sheng) $49,968 10 $4,997 $49,968 1 China Lion Film
9 Toni Erdmann $46,644 48% 5 2 $9,329 $222,494 4 Sony Pictures Classics
10 Neruda $43,329 36% 15 6 $2,889 $270,122 5 The Orchard
11 Loving $42,653 -10% 41 -24 $1,040 $7,666,088 11 Focus
12 Railroad Tigers $30,439 -74% 13 -30 $2,341 $196,958 2 Well Go USA Entertainment
13 The Handmaiden $21,221 -8% 15 -7 $1,415 $1,952,502 13 Magnolia Pictures
14 Worlds Apart $19,135 1 $19,135 $19,135 1 Cinema Libre Studio
15 Inferno $17,218 -48% 42 -41 $410 $34,339,652 12 Sony / Columbia
16 Sully $14,942 -5% 35 -3 $427 $125,054,764 19 Warner Bros.
17 Vince Giordano: There’s a Future in the Past $7,713 1 $7,713 $7,713 1 First Run Features
18 Bad Santa 2 $4,846 -68% 19 -43 $255 $17,780,779 8 Broad Green Pictures
19 The Marseille Trilogy $4,173 -46% 1 0 $4,173 $21,513 2 Janus
20 Tampopo $2,716 -56% 1 -3 $2,716 $203,791 13 Janus Films
21 Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened $2,581 149% 2 -2 $1,291 $106,986 9 Abramorama
22 Reset $2,198 2 $1,099 $2,198 1 FilmRise
23 Mifune: The Last Samurai $1,801 8% 3 0 $600 $55,802 8 Strand
24 The Wasted Times $1,661 -86% 1 -3 $1,661 $386,540 5 China Lion
25 The Bad Kids $1,513 254% 6 5 $252 $5,867 5 FilmRise
26 Saving Banksy $1,317 1 $1,317 $1,317 1 Parade Deck Films
27 Harry Benson: Shoot First $894 -51% 3 -2 $298 $16,734 6 Magnolia Pictures
28 The Ardennes $832 -1% 2 1 $416 $2,271 2 Film Movement
29 The Battle Of Algiers (50th Anniversary) $775 196% 2 1 $388 $56,683 15 Rialto
