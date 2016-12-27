4-Day Weekend Actuals: ‘Rogue One’ Commanding w/ $96.1M, ‘Sing’ Opens w/ $54.9M; ‘Passengers’ Low w/ $22.6M

Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story led the box office by a wide margin on its second week, trouncing the four newcomers with a $96.11 million 4-day weekend ($64.03 million 3-day). If it holds up as well in subsequent weekends as it did on its second, this should look to run about even with Finding Dory to become 2016’s highest grosser domestically.

The four new wide releases ranked at positions 2-5 in the box office. Universal’s animated Sing led the pack with a $54.93 million 4-day weekend ($35.25 million 3-day). Sony’s sci-fi Passengers, which has yet to report its actuals, made an estimated $22.68 million 4-day weekend (estimated $15.05 million 3-day). Fox’s R-rated comedy Why Him? took in $15.53 million 4-day ($11.00 million 3-day), beating fellow Fox action flick Assassin’s Creed with $14.80 million 4-day ($10.27 million 3-day).

One note about the table below: Sony and WB have not yet reported actuals and are still reporting estimates for now. Specifically, those films are: Passengers, Collateral Beauty, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and Live By Night. 4-Day Weekend Actuals for Friday, December 23 – Monday, December 26, 2016: