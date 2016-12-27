4-Day Weekend Actuals: ‘Rogue One’ Commanding w/ $96.1M, ‘Sing’ Opens w/ $54.9M; ‘Passengers’ Low w/ $22.6M

Author Published December 27, 2016 Comments 0

Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story led the box office by a wide margin on its second week, trouncing the four newcomers with a $96.11 million 4-day weekend ($64.03 million 3-day). If it holds up as well in subsequent weekends as it did on its second, this should look to run about even with Finding Dory to become 2016’s highest grosser domestically.

The four new wide releases ranked at positions 2-5 in the box office. Universal’s animated Sing led the pack with a $54.93 million 4-day weekend ($35.25 million 3-day). Sony’s sci-fi Passengers, which has yet to report its actuals, made an estimated $22.68 million 4-day weekend (estimated $15.05 million 3-day). Fox’s R-rated comedy Why Him? took in $15.53 million 4-day ($11.00 million 3-day), beating fellow Fox action flick Assassin’s Creed with $14.80 million 4-day ($10.27 million 3-day).

One note about the table below: Sony and WB have not yet reported actuals and are still reporting estimates for now. Specifically, those films are: PassengersCollateral BeautyFantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and Live By Night.

4-Day Weekend Actuals for Friday, December 23 – Monday, December 26, 2016:

WIDE (1000+)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $96,119,405 -38% 4,157 0 $23,122 $318,119,079 2 Disney
2 Sing (2016) $54,931,630 4,022 $13,658 $75,544,270 1 Universal
3 Passengers $22,685,000 3,478 $6,522 $30,010,201 1 Sony / Columbia
4 Why Him? $15,536,420 2,917 $5,326 $15,536,420 1 Fox
5 Assassin’s Creed $14,800,946 2,970 $4,983 $22,293,344 1 Fox
6 Moana $12,554,860 -1% 2,784 -803 $4,510 $185,587,051 5 Disney
7 Fences $11,600,170 8860% 2,233 2229 $5,195 $11,791,685 2 Paramount
8 Office Christmas Party $7,047,209 -18% 2,679 -531 $2,631 $44,086,811 3 Paramount / DreamWorks
9 Collateral Beauty $6,375,000 -10% 3,028 0 $2,105 $17,376,500 2 Warner Bros. / New Line
10 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them $4,615,000 -9% 1,966 -1070 $2,347 $215,920,251 6 Warner Bros.
11 Manchester By the Sea $4,128,139 -2% 1,213 7 $3,403 $20,843,255 6 Roadside / Amazon

LIMITED (100 — 999)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 La La Land $9,242,782 125% 734 534 $12,592 $17,125,493 3 Lionsgate / Summit
2 Jackie $1,877,917 227% 348 264 $5,396 $4,189,359 4 Fox Searchlight
3 Lion $1,537,598 1060% 500 484 $3,075 $2,391,031 5 Weinstein Company
4 Arrival $1,523,947 -49% 667 -1490 $2,285 $89,826,305 7 Paramount
5 Doctor Strange $1,056,741 -52% 631 -1299 $1,675 $228,675,707 8 Disney
6 Trolls $631,553 -54% 499 -1215 $1,266 $148,897,711 8 Fox / DreamWorks Animation
7 Hacksaw Ridge $492,658 -48% 441 -900 $1,117 $63,865,534 8 Lionsgate
8 Nocturnal Animals $325,415 -77% 353 -893 $922 $9,812,655 6 Focus
9 Moonlight (2016) $314,603 -17% 159 -146 $1,979 $12,048,411 10 A24
10 Almost Christmas $287,040 -53% 237 -483 $1,211 $41,782,465 7 Universal
11 Allied $215,030 -84% 228 -1397 $943 $39,322,052 5 Paramount
12 The Eagle Huntress $153,210 8% 105 -7 $1,459 $1,974,246 8 Sony Pictures Classics
13 Loving $92,919 -57% 112 -284 $830 $7,349,687 8 Focus
14 Jack Reacher: Never Go Back $76,783 -31% 140 -95 $548 $58,429,080 10 Paramount
15 Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children $66,074 -25% 125 -56 $529 $86,827,451 13 Fox
16 The Secret Life of Pets $48,320 -15% 107 -58 $452 $368,324,855 25 Universal

PLATFORM (1 — 99)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Hidden Figures $838,571 25 $33,543 $838,571 1 Fox
2 Patriots Day $237,059 7 $33,866 $332,471 1 CBS Films / Lionsgate
3 Silence $163,618 4 $40,905 $163,618 1 Paramount
4 Incarnate $92,919 -50% 27 -291 $3,441 $4,874,408 4 High Top / BH Tilt
5 Julieta $83,738 6 $13,956 $102,602 1 Sony Pictures Classics
6 The Wasted Times $77,810 -19% 15 -5 $5,187 $253,156 2 China Lion
7 Elle (2016) $77,249 109% 37 13 $2,088 $801,682 7 Sony Pictures Classics
8 Miss Sloane $50,670 -89% 67 -1396 $756 $3,448,620 5 EuropaCorp
9 Live By Night $49,000 4 $12,250 $49,000 1 Warner Bros.
10 A Monster Calls $38,267 4 $9,567 $45,625 1 Focus
11 Bad Santa 2 $33,123 -86% 53 -361 $625 $17,672,909 5 Broad Green Pictures
12 Neruda $27,592 -6% 4 1 $6,898 $86,190 2 The Orchard
13 Queen of Katwe $22,783 1661% 59 53 $386 $227,641,749 14 Disney
14 The Handmaiden $17,989 -5% 14 -9 $1,285 $1,849,795 10 Magnolia Pictures
15 The Lion in Winter (2016 re-release) $6,152 15% 2 0 $3,076 $15,431 2 Rialto Pictures
16 Tampopo $5,845 183% 3 -1 $1,948 $9,655 10 Janus Films
17 Shut In $5,811 -76% 18 -60 $323 $6,885,852 7 EuropaCorp Films
18 Keeping Up with the Joneses $3,446 -74% 15 -20 $230 $14,898,490 10 Fox
19 Believe (2016) $3,326 -73% 6 -36 $554 $886,054 4 Freestyle Releasing
20 Harry & Snowman $1,770 29% 2 -1 $885 $547,659 13 FilmRise
21 Being 17 $803 1 $803 $52,713 12 Strand Releasing
22 Mifune: The Last Samurai $719 -88% 1 -8 $719 $48,263 5 Strand
23 A Kind Of Murder $674 -31% 3 0 $225 $2,008 2 Magnolia
24 Harry Benson: Shoot First $466 -75% 2 -4 $233 $9,969 3 Magnolia Pictures
25 Christine (2016) $435 -44% 3 -2 $145 $296,886 11 The Orchard
26 The Bad Kids $420 -73% 1 0 $420 $2,573 2 FilmRise
27 Peter And The Farm $388 -5% 2 -1 $194 $17,549 8 Magnolia Pictures
28 Gimme Danger $303 -89% 2 -1 $152 $440,006 9 Magnolia Pictures / Amazon Studios
29 The Eyes Of My Mother $291 -90% 3 -6 $97 $26,068 4 Magnet Releasing
30 The Witness (2016) $277 -35% 1 0 $277 $158,124 30 FilmRise
Tags Assassin's Creed, Passengers, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Sing, Why Him? Category Homepage Blocks, News/Analysis, Numbers Views 103
Boxoffice Staff

Related posts

‘Minions’ Conquer The Global Box Office; ‘Terminator: Genisys’ Sees Bump From Major Expansion; ‘Jurassic World’ Just A Step Away From $1.5 Billion
NORTH AMERICA: Weekend Estimates: ‘Minions’ Captures Second Largest Animated Opening Weekend Ever With $115.2M; ‘Jurassic World’ ($18.1M) Edges Out ‘Inside Out’ ($17.1M) For Second; ‘The Gallows’ Modest With $10.0M; ‘Self/Less’ Stumbles With $5.4M
NORTH AMERICA: ‘Inside Out’ Leads Thursday With $4.22M; ‘Jurassic World’ Second With $3.25M; ‘Magic Mike XXL’ Moves Into Third With $2.55M; ‘Terminator Genisys’ Falls To Fourth With $2.40M
NORTH AMERICA: ‘Inside Out’ Tops $260M, Surpasses ‘The Incredibles’ Lifetime Gross On Wednesday; ‘Jurassic World’ Nears $570M; ‘Terminator Genisys’ Hits $52.6M In Eight Days; ‘Magic Mike XXL’ Sits As $36M
NORTH AMERICA: ‘Inside Out’ Remains #1 On Tuesday With $6.44M; ‘Jurassic World’ #2 With $4.84M; ‘Terminator Genisys’ #3 With $3.99M; ‘Magic Mike XXL’ #4 With $3.21M
Universal Pictures International Reaches $3 Billion In Record Time

0 Comments

No comments!

There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.

Leave reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *