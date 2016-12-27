4-Day Weekend Actuals: ‘Rogue One’ Commanding w/ $96.1M, ‘Sing’ Opens w/ $54.9M; ‘Passengers’ Low w/ $22.6M
Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story led the box office by a wide margin on its second week, trouncing the four newcomers with a $96.11 million 4-day weekend ($64.03 million 3-day). If it holds up as well in subsequent weekends as it did on its second, this should look to run about even with Finding Dory to become 2016’s highest grosser domestically.
The four new wide releases ranked at positions 2-5 in the box office. Universal’s animated Sing led the pack with a $54.93 million 4-day weekend ($35.25 million 3-day). Sony’s sci-fi Passengers, which has yet to report its actuals, made an estimated $22.68 million 4-day weekend (estimated $15.05 million 3-day). Fox’s R-rated comedy Why Him? took in $15.53 million 4-day ($11.00 million 3-day), beating fellow Fox action flick Assassin’s Creed with $14.80 million 4-day ($10.27 million 3-day).
One note about the table below: Sony and WB have not yet reported actuals and are still reporting estimates for now. Specifically, those films are: Passengers, Collateral Beauty, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and Live By Night.
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|$96,119,405
|-38%
|4,157
|0
|$23,122
|$318,119,079
|2
|Disney
|2
|Sing (2016)
|$54,931,630
|—
|4,022
|—
|$13,658
|$75,544,270
|1
|Universal
|3
|Passengers
|$22,685,000
|—
|3,478
|—
|$6,522
|$30,010,201
|1
|Sony / Columbia
|4
|Why Him?
|$15,536,420
|—
|2,917
|—
|$5,326
|$15,536,420
|1
|Fox
|5
|Assassin’s Creed
|$14,800,946
|—
|2,970
|—
|$4,983
|$22,293,344
|1
|Fox
|6
|Moana
|$12,554,860
|-1%
|2,784
|-803
|$4,510
|$185,587,051
|5
|Disney
|7
|Fences
|$11,600,170
|8860%
|2,233
|2229
|$5,195
|$11,791,685
|2
|Paramount
|8
|Office Christmas Party
|$7,047,209
|-18%
|2,679
|-531
|$2,631
|$44,086,811
|3
|Paramount / DreamWorks
|9
|Collateral Beauty
|$6,375,000
|-10%
|3,028
|0
|$2,105
|$17,376,500
|2
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|10
|Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
|$4,615,000
|-9%
|1,966
|-1070
|$2,347
|$215,920,251
|6
|Warner Bros.
|11
|Manchester By the Sea
|$4,128,139
|-2%
|1,213
|7
|$3,403
|$20,843,255
|6
|Roadside / Amazon
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|La La Land
|$9,242,782
|125%
|734
|534
|$12,592
|$17,125,493
|3
|Lionsgate / Summit
|2
|Jackie
|$1,877,917
|227%
|348
|264
|$5,396
|$4,189,359
|4
|Fox Searchlight
|3
|Lion
|$1,537,598
|1060%
|500
|484
|$3,075
|$2,391,031
|5
|Weinstein Company
|4
|Arrival
|$1,523,947
|-49%
|667
|-1490
|$2,285
|$89,826,305
|7
|Paramount
|5
|Doctor Strange
|$1,056,741
|-52%
|631
|-1299
|$1,675
|$228,675,707
|8
|Disney
|6
|Trolls
|$631,553
|-54%
|499
|-1215
|$1,266
|$148,897,711
|8
|Fox / DreamWorks Animation
|7
|Hacksaw Ridge
|$492,658
|-48%
|441
|-900
|$1,117
|$63,865,534
|8
|Lionsgate
|8
|Nocturnal Animals
|$325,415
|-77%
|353
|-893
|$922
|$9,812,655
|6
|Focus
|9
|Moonlight (2016)
|$314,603
|-17%
|159
|-146
|$1,979
|$12,048,411
|10
|A24
|10
|Almost Christmas
|$287,040
|-53%
|237
|-483
|$1,211
|$41,782,465
|7
|Universal
|11
|Allied
|$215,030
|-84%
|228
|-1397
|$943
|$39,322,052
|5
|Paramount
|12
|The Eagle Huntress
|$153,210
|8%
|105
|-7
|$1,459
|$1,974,246
|8
|Sony Pictures Classics
|13
|Loving
|$92,919
|-57%
|112
|-284
|$830
|$7,349,687
|8
|Focus
|14
|Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
|$76,783
|-31%
|140
|-95
|$548
|$58,429,080
|10
|Paramount
|15
|Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
|$66,074
|-25%
|125
|-56
|$529
|$86,827,451
|13
|Fox
|16
|The Secret Life of Pets
|$48,320
|-15%
|107
|-58
|$452
|$368,324,855
|25
|Universal
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Hidden Figures
|$838,571
|—
|25
|—
|$33,543
|$838,571
|1
|Fox
|2
|Patriots Day
|$237,059
|—
|7
|—
|$33,866
|$332,471
|1
|CBS Films / Lionsgate
|3
|Silence
|$163,618
|—
|4
|—
|$40,905
|$163,618
|1
|Paramount
|4
|Incarnate
|$92,919
|-50%
|27
|-291
|$3,441
|$4,874,408
|4
|High Top / BH Tilt
|5
|Julieta
|$83,738
|—
|6
|—
|$13,956
|$102,602
|1
|Sony Pictures Classics
|6
|The Wasted Times
|$77,810
|-19%
|15
|-5
|$5,187
|$253,156
|2
|China Lion
|7
|Elle (2016)
|$77,249
|109%
|37
|13
|$2,088
|$801,682
|7
|Sony Pictures Classics
|8
|Miss Sloane
|$50,670
|-89%
|67
|-1396
|$756
|$3,448,620
|5
|EuropaCorp
|9
|Live By Night
|$49,000
|—
|4
|—
|$12,250
|$49,000
|1
|Warner Bros.
|10
|A Monster Calls
|$38,267
|—
|4
|—
|$9,567
|$45,625
|1
|Focus
|11
|Bad Santa 2
|$33,123
|-86%
|53
|-361
|$625
|$17,672,909
|5
|Broad Green Pictures
|12
|Neruda
|$27,592
|-6%
|4
|1
|$6,898
|$86,190
|2
|The Orchard
|13
|Queen of Katwe
|$22,783
|1661%
|59
|53
|$386
|$227,641,749
|14
|Disney
|14
|The Handmaiden
|$17,989
|-5%
|14
|-9
|$1,285
|$1,849,795
|10
|Magnolia Pictures
|15
|The Lion in Winter (2016 re-release)
|$6,152
|15%
|2
|0
|$3,076
|$15,431
|2
|Rialto Pictures
|16
|Tampopo
|$5,845
|183%
|3
|-1
|$1,948
|$9,655
|10
|Janus Films
|17
|Shut In
|$5,811
|-76%
|18
|-60
|$323
|$6,885,852
|7
|EuropaCorp Films
|18
|Keeping Up with the Joneses
|$3,446
|-74%
|15
|-20
|$230
|$14,898,490
|10
|Fox
|19
|Believe (2016)
|$3,326
|-73%
|6
|-36
|$554
|$886,054
|4
|Freestyle Releasing
|20
|Harry & Snowman
|$1,770
|29%
|2
|-1
|$885
|$547,659
|13
|FilmRise
|21
|Being 17
|$803
|—
|1
|—
|$803
|$52,713
|12
|Strand Releasing
|22
|Mifune: The Last Samurai
|$719
|-88%
|1
|-8
|$719
|$48,263
|5
|Strand
|23
|A Kind Of Murder
|$674
|-31%
|3
|0
|$225
|$2,008
|2
|Magnolia
|24
|Harry Benson: Shoot First
|$466
|-75%
|2
|-4
|$233
|$9,969
|3
|Magnolia Pictures
|25
|Christine (2016)
|$435
|-44%
|3
|-2
|$145
|$296,886
|11
|The Orchard
|26
|The Bad Kids
|$420
|-73%
|1
|0
|$420
|$2,573
|2
|FilmRise
|27
|Peter And The Farm
|$388
|-5%
|2
|-1
|$194
|$17,549
|8
|Magnolia Pictures
|28
|Gimme Danger
|$303
|-89%
|2
|-1
|$152
|$440,006
|9
|Magnolia Pictures / Amazon Studios
|29
|The Eyes Of My Mother
|$291
|-90%
|3
|-6
|$97
|$26,068
|4
|Magnet Releasing
|30
|The Witness (2016)
|$277
|-35%
|1
|0
|$277
|$158,124
|30
|FilmRise
