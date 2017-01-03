4-Day Weekend Actuals: ‘Rogue One’ Wins Again w/ $65.5M; ‘Sing’ Adds $57.2M; ‘Passengers’ A Distant Third w/ $21.0M

New Year’s weekend was another massive one for Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, as it added $65.52 million over its third frame. With $440.90 million total, the film is on track to become the highest-grossing release of 2016. Universal’s Sing took the box office silver medal for the second consecutive weekend but by a much narrower margin, as it earned $57.29 million. Sony’s Passengers made a healthy $21.07 million, with a much better hold than its other live-action Christmas weekend debuts of Why Him? and Assassin’s Creed.

4-Day Weekend Actuals for Friday, December 30, 2016 – Monday, January 2, 2017:

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $65,522,676 2% 4,157 0 $15,762 $440,901,381 3 Disney 2 Sing (2016) $57,290,420 62% 4,029 7 $14,220 $180,891,910 2 Universal 3 Passengers $21,074,190 42% 3,478 0 $6,059 $66,177,803 2 Sony / Columbia 4 Moana $15,198,280 97% 2,775 -9 $5,477 $214,257,319 6 Disney 5 Why Him? $13,121,668 19% 3,008 91 $4,362 $37,680,255 2 Fox 6 Fences $13,111,773 96% 2,301 68 $5,698 $32,813,917 3 Paramount 7 Assassin’s Creed $11,365,875 11% 2,996 26 $3,794 $42,409,393 2 Fox 8 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them $5,612,945 92% 1,842 -124 $3,047 $225,627,739 7 Warner Bros. 9 Manchester By the Sea $5,471,516 98% 1,206 -7 $4,537 $29,696,167 7 Roadside / Amazon 10 Collateral Beauty $5,406,439 26% 2,745 -283 $1,970 $27,062,056 3 Warner Bros. / New Line 11 Office Christmas Party $4,548,443 -11% 2,347 -332 $1,938 $52,095,118 4 Paramount / DreamWorks

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 La La Land $12,576,343 119% 750 16 $16,768 $37,291,542 4 Lionsgate / Summit 2 Lion $3,002,227 234% 525 25 $5,719 $6,834,730 6 Weinstein Company 3 Dangal $2,691,952 -17% 338 7 $7,964 $9,816,471 2 UTV Motion Pictures 4 Jackie $2,060,048 66% 359 11 $5,738 $7,536,054 5 Fox Searchlight 5 Arrival $1,848,977 72% 545 -122 $3,393 $92,681,309 8 Paramount 6 Trolls $921,563 139% 418 -81 $2,205 $150,588,191 9 Fox / DreamWorks Animation 7 Doctor Strange $861,738 19% 466 -165 $1,849 $230,323,048 9 Disney 8 Hacksaw Ridge $529,446 68% 352 -89 $1,504 $64,738,291 9 Lionsgate 9 Moonlight (2016) $428,490 92% 137 -22 $3,128 $12,726,815 11 A24 10 Nocturnal Animals $257,769 6% 158 -195 $1,631 $10,251,307 7 Focus 11 The Accountant $255,238 119% 222 0 $1,150 $85,993,107 12 Warner Bros. 12 Allied $208,385 29% 163 -65 $1,278 $39,647,590 6 Paramount 13 The Eagle Huntress $202,038 93% 113 8 $1,788 $2,291,651 9 Sony Pictures Classics 14 Storks $193,349 127% 235 0 $823 $72,513,747 15 Warner Bros. 15 Almost Christmas $141,250 -36% 169 -68 $836 $42,031,230 8 Universal 16 Jack Reacher: Never Go Back $104,747 124% 133 -7 $788 $58,599,898 11 Paramount 17 Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children $104,234 160% 121 -4 $861 $87,001,001 14 Fox 18 Inferno $60,590 103% 102 0 $594 $34,252,856 10 Sony / Columbia 19 Bad Santa 2 $50,722 101% 116 64 $437 $17,737,297 6 Broad Green Pictures