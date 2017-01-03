4-Day Weekend Actuals: ‘Rogue One’ Wins Again w/ $65.5M; ‘Sing’ Adds $57.2M; ‘Passengers’ A Distant Third w/ $21.0M

New Year’s weekend was another massive one for Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, as it added $65.52 million over its third frame. With $440.90 million total, the film is on track to become the highest-grossing release of 2016. Universal’s Sing took the box office silver medal for the second consecutive weekend but by a much narrower margin, as it earned $57.29 million. Sony’s Passengers made a healthy $21.07 million, with a much better hold than its other live-action Christmas weekend debuts of Why Him? and Assassin’s Creed.

4-Day Weekend Actuals for Friday, December 30, 2016 – Monday, January 2, 2017:

WIDE (1000+)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $65,522,676 2% 4,157 0 $15,762 $440,901,381 3 Disney
2 Sing (2016) $57,290,420 62% 4,029 7 $14,220 $180,891,910 2 Universal
3 Passengers $21,074,190 42% 3,478 0 $6,059 $66,177,803 2 Sony / Columbia
4 Moana $15,198,280 97% 2,775 -9 $5,477 $214,257,319 6 Disney
5 Why Him? $13,121,668 19% 3,008 91 $4,362 $37,680,255 2 Fox
6 Fences $13,111,773 96% 2,301 68 $5,698 $32,813,917 3 Paramount
7 Assassin’s Creed $11,365,875 11% 2,996 26 $3,794 $42,409,393 2 Fox
8 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them $5,612,945 92% 1,842 -124 $3,047 $225,627,739 7 Warner Bros.
9 Manchester By the Sea $5,471,516 98% 1,206 -7 $4,537 $29,696,167 7 Roadside / Amazon
10 Collateral Beauty $5,406,439 26% 2,745 -283 $1,970 $27,062,056 3 Warner Bros. / New Line
11 Office Christmas Party $4,548,443 -11% 2,347 -332 $1,938 $52,095,118 4 Paramount / DreamWorks

LIMITED (100 — 999)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 La La Land $12,576,343 119% 750 16 $16,768 $37,291,542 4 Lionsgate / Summit
2 Lion $3,002,227 234% 525 25 $5,719 $6,834,730 6 Weinstein Company
3 Dangal $2,691,952 -17% 338 7 $7,964 $9,816,471 2 UTV Motion Pictures
4 Jackie $2,060,048 66% 359 11 $5,738 $7,536,054 5 Fox Searchlight
5 Arrival $1,848,977 72% 545 -122 $3,393 $92,681,309 8 Paramount
6 Trolls $921,563 139% 418 -81 $2,205 $150,588,191 9 Fox / DreamWorks Animation
7 Doctor Strange $861,738 19% 466 -165 $1,849 $230,323,048 9 Disney
8 Hacksaw Ridge $529,446 68% 352 -89 $1,504 $64,738,291 9 Lionsgate
9 Moonlight (2016) $428,490 92% 137 -22 $3,128 $12,726,815 11 A24
10 Nocturnal Animals $257,769 6% 158 -195 $1,631 $10,251,307 7 Focus
11 The Accountant $255,238 119% 222 0 $1,150 $85,993,107 12 Warner Bros.
12 Allied $208,385 29% 163 -65 $1,278 $39,647,590 6 Paramount
13 The Eagle Huntress $202,038 93% 113 8 $1,788 $2,291,651 9 Sony Pictures Classics
14 Storks $193,349 127% 235 0 $823 $72,513,747 15 Warner Bros.
15 Almost Christmas $141,250 -36% 169 -68 $836 $42,031,230 8 Universal
16 Jack Reacher: Never Go Back $104,747 124% 133 -7 $788 $58,599,898 11 Paramount
17 Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children $104,234 160% 121 -4 $861 $87,001,001 14 Fox
18 Inferno $60,590 103% 102 0 $594 $34,252,856 10 Sony / Columbia
19 Bad Santa 2 $50,722 101% 116 64 $437 $17,737,297 6 Broad Green Pictures

PLATFORM (1 — 99)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Hidden Figures $1,191,683 131% 25 0 $47,667 $2,658,078 2 Fox
2 Patriots Day $208,279 29% 7 0 $29,754 $689,248 2 CBS Films / Lionsgate
3 20th Century Women $144,582 4 $36,146 $211,958 1 A24
4 Silence $114,010 -13% 4 0 $28,503 $341,384 2 Paramount
5 Loving $98,628 47% 81 -31 $1,218 $7,507,969 9 Focus
6 Paterson $92,499 4 $23,125 $123,989 1 Bleecker Street
7 Elle (2016) $84,651 56% 35 -2 $2,419 $936,429 8 Sony Pictures Classics
8 Julieta $70,199 10% 7 1 $10,028 $220,995 2 Sony Pictures Classics
9 Sully $60,107 136% 94 0 $639 $125,004,040 17 Warner Bros.
10 The Wasted Times $57,562 -10% 12 -3 $4,797 $348,942 3 China Lion
11 Toni Erdmann $52,761 3 $17,587 $109,523 2 Sony Pictures Classics
12 Live By Night $49,882 50% 4 0 $12,471 $124,500 2 Warner Bros.
13 Neruda $43,712 112% 5 1 $8,742 $151,211 3 The Orchard
14 The Edge of Seventeen $36,994 144% 71 0 $521 $14,415,890 7 STX Entertainment
15 Miss Sloane $30,848 -25% 35 -32 $881 $3,500,605 6 EuropaCorp
16 A Monster Calls $30,058 -3% 4 0 $7,515 $81,609 2 Focus
17 Queen of Katwe $27,061 88% 53 -6 $511 $8,864,548 15 Disney
18 Things To Come $23,615 -7% 13 -6 $1,817 $253,044 5 IFC Films
19 The Handmaiden $20,744 64% 16 2 $1,297 $1,885,826 11 Magnolia Pictures
20 The Magnificent Seven (2016) $15,219 187% 23 0 $662 $93,427,848 15 Sony / Columbia
21 Shut In $9,326 139% 15 -3 $622 $6,900,335 8 EuropaCorp Films
22 Ocean Waves $7,892 1 $7,892 $12,039 1 GKIDS
23 The Polar Express (2016 re-issue) $7,743 -80% 18 -56 $430 $160,755 3 Warner Bros.
24 The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years $6,108 163% 4 1 $1,527 $2,919,918 16 Abramorama
25 The Love Witch $5,675 3 $1,892 $161,719 8 Oscilloscope Pictures
26 Tampopo $4,885 28% 2 -1 $2,443 $178,111 11 Janus Films
27 Harry & Snowman $4,373 156% 1 -1 $4,373 $554,142 14 FilmRise
28 Believe (2016) $1,964 -8% 4 -2 $491 $889,844 5 Freestyle Releasing
29 Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened $1,820 280% 2 0 $910 $102,233 7 Abramorama
30 Magnus $1,659 1 $1,659 $8,944 7 FilmRise
31 Mifune: The Last Samurai $1,262 116% 3 2 $421 $49,833 6 Strand
32 Harry Benson: Shoot First $1,169 232% 3 1 $390 $11,590 4 Magnolia Pictures
33 The Eyes Of My Mother $667 227% 3 0 $222 $27,017 5 Magnet Releasing
34 The Lion in Winter (2016 re-release) $543 -88% 1 -1 $543 $17,192 3 Rialto Pictures
35 Christine (2016) $475 95% 2 -1 $238 $297,830 12 The Orchard
36 Peter And The Farm $229 -25% 2 0 $115 $17,911 9 Magnolia Pictures
