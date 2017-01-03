4-Day Weekend Actuals: ‘Rogue One’ Wins Again w/ $65.5M; ‘Sing’ Adds $57.2M; ‘Passengers’ A Distant Third w/ $21.0M

New Year’s weekend was another massive one for Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, as it added $65.52 million over its third frame. With $440.90 million total, the film is on track to become the highest-grossing release of 2016. Universal’s Sing took the box office silver medal for the second consecutive weekend but by a much narrower margin, as it earned $57.29 million. Sony’s Passengers made a healthy $21.07 million, with a much better hold than its other live-action Christmas weekend debuts of Why Him? and Assassin’s Creed.
4-Day Weekend Actuals for Friday, December 30, 2016 – Monday, January 2, 2017:
WIDE (1000+)
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|
|LOCATIONS
|
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|$65,522,676
|2%
|4,157
|0
|$15,762
|$440,901,381
|3
|Disney
|2
|Sing (2016)
|$57,290,420
|62%
|4,029
|7
|$14,220
|$180,891,910
|2
|Universal
|3
|Passengers
|$21,074,190
|42%
|3,478
|0
|$6,059
|$66,177,803
|2
|Sony / Columbia
|4
|Moana
|$15,198,280
|97%
|2,775
|-9
|$5,477
|$214,257,319
|6
|Disney
|5
|Why Him?
|$13,121,668
|19%
|3,008
|91
|$4,362
|$37,680,255
|2
|Fox
|6
|Fences
|$13,111,773
|96%
|2,301
|68
|$5,698
|$32,813,917
|3
|Paramount
|7
|Assassin’s Creed
|$11,365,875
|11%
|2,996
|26
|$3,794
|$42,409,393
|2
|Fox
|8
|Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
|$5,612,945
|92%
|1,842
|-124
|$3,047
|$225,627,739
|7
|Warner Bros.
|9
|Manchester By the Sea
|$5,471,516
|98%
|1,206
|-7
|$4,537
|$29,696,167
|7
|Roadside / Amazon
|10
|Collateral Beauty
|$5,406,439
|26%
|2,745
|-283
|$1,970
|$27,062,056
|3
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|11
|Office Christmas Party
|$4,548,443
|-11%
|2,347
|-332
|$1,938
|$52,095,118
|4
|Paramount / DreamWorks
LIMITED (100 — 999)
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|
|LOCATIONS
|
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|La La Land
|$12,576,343
|119%
|750
|16
|$16,768
|$37,291,542
|4
|Lionsgate / Summit
|2
|Lion
|$3,002,227
|234%
|525
|25
|$5,719
|$6,834,730
|6
|Weinstein Company
|3
|Dangal
|$2,691,952
|-17%
|338
|7
|$7,964
|$9,816,471
|2
|UTV Motion Pictures
|4
|Jackie
|$2,060,048
|66%
|359
|11
|$5,738
|$7,536,054
|5
|Fox Searchlight
|5
|Arrival
|$1,848,977
|72%
|545
|-122
|$3,393
|$92,681,309
|8
|Paramount
|6
|Trolls
|$921,563
|139%
|418
|-81
|$2,205
|$150,588,191
|9
|Fox / DreamWorks Animation
|7
|Doctor Strange
|$861,738
|19%
|466
|-165
|$1,849
|$230,323,048
|9
|Disney
|8
|Hacksaw Ridge
|$529,446
|68%
|352
|-89
|$1,504
|$64,738,291
|9
|Lionsgate
|9
|Moonlight (2016)
|$428,490
|92%
|137
|-22
|$3,128
|$12,726,815
|11
|A24
|10
|Nocturnal Animals
|$257,769
|6%
|158
|-195
|$1,631
|$10,251,307
|7
|Focus
|11
|The Accountant
|$255,238
|119%
|222
|0
|$1,150
|$85,993,107
|12
|Warner Bros.
|12
|Allied
|$208,385
|29%
|163
|-65
|$1,278
|$39,647,590
|6
|Paramount
|13
|The Eagle Huntress
|$202,038
|93%
|113
|8
|$1,788
|$2,291,651
|9
|Sony Pictures Classics
|14
|Storks
|$193,349
|127%
|235
|0
|$823
|$72,513,747
|15
|Warner Bros.
|15
|Almost Christmas
|$141,250
|-36%
|169
|-68
|$836
|$42,031,230
|8
|Universal
|16
|Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
|$104,747
|124%
|133
|-7
|$788
|$58,599,898
|11
|Paramount
|17
|Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
|$104,234
|160%
|121
|-4
|$861
|$87,001,001
|14
|Fox
|18
|Inferno
|$60,590
|103%
|102
|0
|$594
|$34,252,856
|10
|Sony / Columbia
|19
|Bad Santa 2
|$50,722
|101%
|116
|64
|$437
|$17,737,297
|6
|Broad Green Pictures
PLATFORM (1 — 99)
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|
|LOCATIONS
|
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Hidden Figures
|$1,191,683
|131%
|25
|0
|$47,667
|$2,658,078
|2
|Fox
|2
|Patriots Day
|$208,279
|29%
|7
|0
|$29,754
|$689,248
|2
|CBS Films / Lionsgate
|3
|20th Century Women
|$144,582
|—
|4
|—
|$36,146
|$211,958
|1
|A24
|4
|Silence
|$114,010
|-13%
|4
|0
|$28,503
|$341,384
|2
|Paramount
|5
|Loving
|$98,628
|47%
|81
|-31
|$1,218
|$7,507,969
|9
|Focus
|6
|Paterson
|$92,499
|—
|4
|—
|$23,125
|$123,989
|1
|Bleecker Street
|7
|Elle (2016)
|$84,651
|56%
|35
|-2
|$2,419
|$936,429
|8
|Sony Pictures Classics
|8
|Julieta
|$70,199
|10%
|7
|1
|$10,028
|$220,995
|2
|Sony Pictures Classics
|9
|Sully
|$60,107
|136%
|94
|0
|$639
|$125,004,040
|17
|Warner Bros.
|10
|The Wasted Times
|$57,562
|-10%
|12
|-3
|$4,797
|$348,942
|3
|China Lion
|11
|Toni Erdmann
|$52,761
|—
|3
|—
|$17,587
|$109,523
|2
|Sony Pictures Classics
|12
|Live By Night
|$49,882
|50%
|4
|0
|$12,471
|$124,500
|2
|Warner Bros.
|13
|Neruda
|$43,712
|112%
|5
|1
|$8,742
|$151,211
|3
|The Orchard
|14
|The Edge of Seventeen
|$36,994
|144%
|71
|0
|$521
|$14,415,890
|7
|STX Entertainment
|15
|Miss Sloane
|$30,848
|-25%
|35
|-32
|$881
|$3,500,605
|6
|EuropaCorp
|16
|A Monster Calls
|$30,058
|-3%
|4
|0
|$7,515
|$81,609
|2
|Focus
|17
|Queen of Katwe
|$27,061
|88%
|53
|-6
|$511
|$8,864,548
|15
|Disney
|18
|Things To Come
|$23,615
|-7%
|13
|-6
|$1,817
|$253,044
|5
|IFC Films
|19
|The Handmaiden
|$20,744
|64%
|16
|2
|$1,297
|$1,885,826
|11
|Magnolia Pictures
|20
|The Magnificent Seven (2016)
|$15,219
|187%
|23
|0
|$662
|$93,427,848
|15
|Sony / Columbia
|21
|Shut In
|$9,326
|139%
|15
|-3
|$622
|$6,900,335
|8
|EuropaCorp Films
|22
|Ocean Waves
|$7,892
|—
|1
|—
|$7,892
|$12,039
|1
|GKIDS
|23
|The Polar Express (2016 re-issue)
|$7,743
|-80%
|18
|-56
|$430
|$160,755
|3
|Warner Bros.
|24
|The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years
|$6,108
|163%
|4
|1
|$1,527
|$2,919,918
|16
|Abramorama
|25
|The Love Witch
|$5,675
|—
|3
|—
|$1,892
|$161,719
|8
|Oscilloscope Pictures
|26
|Tampopo
|$4,885
|28%
|2
|-1
|$2,443
|$178,111
|11
|Janus Films
|27
|Harry & Snowman
|$4,373
|156%
|1
|-1
|$4,373
|$554,142
|14
|FilmRise
|28
|Believe (2016)
|$1,964
|-8%
|4
|-2
|$491
|$889,844
|5
|Freestyle Releasing
|29
|Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened
|$1,820
|280%
|2
|0
|$910
|$102,233
|7
|Abramorama
|30
|Magnus
|$1,659
|—
|1
|—
|$1,659
|$8,944
|7
|FilmRise
|31
|Mifune: The Last Samurai
|$1,262
|116%
|3
|2
|$421
|$49,833
|6
|Strand
|32
|Harry Benson: Shoot First
|$1,169
|232%
|3
|1
|$390
|$11,590
|4
|Magnolia Pictures
|33
|The Eyes Of My Mother
|$667
|227%
|3
|0
|$222
|$27,017
|5
|Magnet Releasing
|34
|The Lion in Winter (2016 re-release)
|$543
|-88%
|1
|-1
|$543
|$17,192
|3
|Rialto Pictures
|35
|Christine (2016)
|$475
|95%
|2
|-1
|$238
|$297,830
|12
|The Orchard
|36
|Peter And The Farm
|$229
|-25%
|2
|0
|$115
|$17,911
|9
|Magnolia Pictures
0 Comments
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.