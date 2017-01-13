4DX to Debut in Norway this March at Ringen Theatre in Oslo

PRESS RELEASE

Seoul and Los Angeles – January 13, 2017 – CJ 4DPLEX, the world’s leading 4D cinema company, has partnered with Nordisk Film Kino to bring its immersive 4DX theatre technology featuring moving seats and environmental effects to Norway for the first time.

Featuring moving seats and environmental effects such as wind, rain, lightning, snow and a variety of scents, 4DX is available more than 350 auditoriums rolled out around the world, opening in new auditoriums and making its debut in additional countries at a rapid pace. In 2016 alone, new 4DX screens launched at theatres in Portugal, Slovakia and Serbia among the 20 new European locations last year, bringing the total reach in Europe to 47 theaters spanning 14 countries, with the number of 4DX sites having multiplied more than two times in comparison with 2015. Also last year, 59 titles were available in the 4DX format in Europe, recording successful performances at the box office.

The newest 4DX site will be at the Ringen theatre in Oslo, with 140 4DX seats to be installed in time for a March opening. The first title, currently planned to be screened in the 4DX format at this theatre, is Kong: The Skull Island.

Ringen cinema opened in 2008, named in honor of an old cinema at Carl Berners Plass (1939-1988), and was the first cinema in Norway to be digitalized. Since then, it has become known for programming Hollywood blockbusters, Norwegian films, quality international movies and a wide variety of children’s films, as well as the transmission of concerts and festival films. The cinema is known to be a leader in new technologies and amenities, including offering comfortable 120 centimeter or more spacing between each row, an auditorium with leather seats with movable, high-back tables, and a separate lounge area for private special events.

4DX goes beyond other premium cinema experiences – such as 3D and large screen formats – by adding visual, aural, olfactory and tactile dimensions to film-viewing, perfectly syncing cutting-edge technology to the action onscreen. For example, 4DX enhances the onscreen visuals of action-packed blockbusters – such as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which recorded an occupancy rate of more than 80 percent during its opening weekend in the UK last year – enabling a completely immersive experience that transcends traditional moviegoing through its special effects.

“Launching in Norway is a milestone in expanding our 4DX locations to important markets across Northern Europe,” said Byung Hwan Choi, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “This year, one of our major goals is broadening our business across the continent, and based on our successful experience in other European countries, we are confident that this Nordisk Film Cinemas partnership will be incredibly valuable to us.”

“It is a great pleasure for us in Nordisk Film Kino to offer 4DX to our guests in Oslo. Our screen at Ringen will be the first of its kind in the Nordic region to offer this fully immersive, cutting edge movie experience, which is really exciting. We look forward to collaborating with CJ 4DPLEX and are excited to welcome movie-loving thrill-seekers to our new screen later this spring, ” said Jannicke Haugen, CEO Nordisk Film Kino.