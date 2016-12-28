4DX Finishes 2016 with Record 15 Million Movie-goers Grossing $200 Million at Worldwide Box Office

PRESS RELEASE

Seoul, South Korea and Los Angeles, CA (December 27, 2016) – 4DX, the industry’s leading 4D-cinema technology, featuring motion seats and environmental effects, closed out a successful 2016 recording more than 15 million movie-goers and $200 million at the worldwide box office.

Attendance has increased 20% and gross box office has increased 25% in comparison with the last year’s record, 12 million movie-goers and $160 million gross box office.

In 2016, the top five highest performing countries for 4DX, by gross box office, were:

# Rank 4DX Top 5 grossing country Grossing percentage 1 Japan 28.5% 2 Korea 15.0% 3 China 10.9% 4 Mexico 8.6% 5 UAE 2.9%

The immersive theater technology was created by CJ 4DPLEX in 2009 and opened 127 new locations in 2016. 4DX can now be found in 350 theaters in 44 countries around the world, growing at a rate of two screens per week throughout the year. By comparison, 4DX finished 2015 with 223 auditoriums in 37 countries.

In 2016, CJ 4DPLEX also increased the number of 4DX seats worldwide from 30,000 to 43,000.

By the end of 2016, this represents an increase of 60% in auditoriums and 40% in the number of 4DX seats year over year.

In addition to seeing an increase in the number of movie-goers experiencing 4DX in 2016, the theater technology company also broadened its existing market share in the US, Japan and China, adding new locations and expanding into new markets.

In Europe, new 4DX launched at theatres in Slovakia and Serbia.

In Latin America new 4DX openings took place in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

In North America, Canada added its first 4DX theater – the 300 th 4DX opening worldwide – and two 4DX screens opened in New York City.

4DX opening worldwide – and two 4DX screens opened in New York City. In the Middle East, 4DX made its debut in Lebanon and Oman.

In Asia, 4DX signed a new partnership with SM Cinema in the Philippines and a roll-out agreement with PVR Cinemas in India.

United States:

One of the biggest pieces of news in 2016 for 4DX was the planned expansion in the U.S. through partnerships with Regal Cinemas, the largest cinema exhibitor in the U.S. In early 2016, Regal Cinemas launched two 4DX theaters in New York City, bringing the technology to the city for the first time, at the Regal Union Square Stadium 14 and the Regal E-Walk 13.

Later in the year, 4DX signed a letter of intent with Regal Entertainment Group to bring its 4DX immersive cinema experience to 17 additional screens in the US by the end of 2018. This will bring the total number of 4DX-enabled Regal screens to 20. The first two theaters to launch are in Seattle and Orlando.

4DX also will install two additional theaters in partnership with Cinepolis in Southern California as part of a larger expansion deal with the exhibitor. The two US locations are Carlsbad and Pico Rivera.

China

In China – which is the largest and fastest growing market for 4DX in the world, 61 sites were added in 2016 taking the total number of sites in the country to 111. At the end of 2015 there were only 50 theaters in China.

This year, 4DX signed a deal with Wanda Cinemas, to bring 60 more screens to the country, and SFC to open more than 20 4DX theaters in China within three years.

4DX also opened theaters at Yaolai’s flagship sites, including the Yaolai Wukesong International Cinema Beijing, the top ranked cinema in the Chinese Box office.

Japan

4DX continues to rapidly expand in Japan adding 16 screens in 2016. There are currently 49 auditoriums in operation nationwide, which accounts for over 5,100 seats.

4DX recorded huge success with a famous Japanese animated film, Girls and Panzer: The Film. The film began screening in 4DX on February 20, and recorded 90% occupancy rate on average across the first screening weekend.

Europe

4DX made great advancements in Europe penetrating the French and Norwegian markets for the first time. In France, 4DX partnered with Pathe and in Norway the company partnered with Nordisk. Both theatres are set to open early next year 2017. Additional expansions into Western and Northern Europe are expected in 2017.

The Future of 4DX –

In other news, CJ 4DPLEX merged with SIMULINE, experts in creating dynamic rides and simulators. CJ 4DPLEX will now look to expand its business to virtual reality (VR) and the attraction industry.

CJ 4DPLEX recently held an event in Korea offering a chance to experience official Hollywood trailers for feature films in 4DX VR. For the first-time ever, 4DX was able to screen movie trailers in 4DX VR, which combines the immersive experience of the motion chairs and environmental effects with a VR headset.

This past year, CJ 4DPLEX also installed its attraction technology at ‘Lagaan: Thrill of Victory’ located in the Bollywood Parks Dubai, the Middle East’s largest integrated theme park destination which opened last month. ‘Lagaan: Thrill of Victory’ is a theme park theater, screening a rollercoaster video with the thee of ‘Laggan’, one of the Indian cinema’s biggest blockbusters.

More information can be found at the parks website: https://www.dubaiparksandresorts.com/en/discover/bollywood/attractions

As well, for the first-time ever it was announced that a full feature film – “We Kill Death” from the creators of “Hardcore Henry” – will be produced specifically for the 4DX format.

“This year, 4DX broke new ground with record attendance and box office numbers. I believe this will be a big step towards us continuing to dominate 4D cinema marketplace next year. We will not rest on our laurels and will accelerate our pace as we expand globally and broaden our business to VR and the attraction industry,” said Byung-Hwan Choi, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX.