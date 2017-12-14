4DX Forms New Partnership with Malaysia’s Golden Screen Cinemas and Signs Strategic Deal with PVR Cinemas to Launch Another Sixteen 4DX Screens in India

PRESS RELEASE

Hong Kong and Los Angeles, CA – December 14, 2017 – CJ 4DPLEX, an innovative cinema technology featuring moving seats and environmental effects has strengthened its hold on the Asian market by signing a binding MOU (memorandum of understanding) for a partnership with Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) in Malaysia and by agreeing to a new agreement with PVR Cinemas. The announcement was made at the CineAsia trade show being held at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, December 11-14, 2017.

This MOU with GSC and CJ 4DPLEX will bring a 4DX theater to the GSC Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru location by the end of 2017. This location is GSC’s only site in the state of Johor and is accessible to an estimated 2 million people – all of whom live 30 minutes from the mall by car. GSC is Malaysia’s largest cinema exhibitor, which operates a total of 328 auditoriums in 35 locations across the country. GSC also operates 73 auditoriums at 12 locations in Vietnam.

“As one of Malaysia’s leading cinema exhibitors, Golden Screen Cinemas is committed to innovating and diversifying our offerings to deliver new and enriching cinema experiences for customers. Our partnership with 4DX is the next step for us to bring to life the magic of cinema, as 4DX intensifies the experience of the movies to be even more immersive, engaging, and meaningful than before,” said Koh Mei Lee, CEO of Golden Screen Cinemas.

”We believe that 4DX, as one of the world’s leading technologies in premium cinematic entertainment, will transform the way Malaysians enjoy films at our cinemas, offering unforgettable sensory experiences you just can’t get at home. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with 4DX, as we aim to extend the 4D cinematic experience to movie-goers all over the country,” she added.

The deal marks an extended association between the two leading players as PVR cinemas previously have three 4DX screens operational in the country at Noida, Mumbai and Bengaluru and furthermore, two screens are soon to be launched at new prominent sites. With this extended partnership, PVR will add 16 more 4DX screens at its cinemas, taking the total to an impressive 21 4DX auditoriums in India by the end of 2019. In addition, PVR Cinemas retains its position as the largest Indian multiplex with 21 4DX theatres and the major provider of 4DX experience in the country. PVR cinemas, India’s largest cinema exhibition company, currently operate a cinema circuit of 600 screens at 131 properties in 51 cities across India, serving 75 million patrons annually.

PVR and CJ 4DPLEX initially announced their partnership at CinemaCon in 2015. From the success of current locations, both partners plan their new roll-out for 4DX at PVR Cinemas’ highest grossing theaters in Delhi, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Pune and others.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Ltd, said “Our relationship with 4DX is not just one between a buyer and a vendor, but goes way beyond that to being strategic partners. We believe that the best movie viewing formats such as 4DX should reach the maximum number of people around the world. We believe that this partnership is definitely not a short term one but we see both the companies coming together for various other strategic projects as well in the near future. With more global technologies on the rise, the expectations of audiences are increasing as they look for a more enhanced, immersive and experiential cinema and PVR, being the innovator in the cinema exhibition space in India, aims to fulfill this expectation constantly by aligning itself with the world leaders in motion picture technology.”

“It is a great pleasure for us to announce that we start our business in Malaysia with GSC. We are very excited into a new market and looking forward to offer this unique moviegoing experience to Malaysian movie fans.” Following the last year’s announcement, we are extremely pleased to announce our further expansion with PVR Cinemas at this CineAsia. It is a definitely meaningful event for us that the largest cinema exhibitor in India recognized 4DX as the pioneer of the innovative cinema technologies and decided to expand our network for two years in a row,” said Byung-Hwan Choi, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX.