4DX Opens in 50th Country with First Theatre in Australia

PRESS RELEASE

Seoul, South Korea and Los Angeles, CA (Oct 26, 2017) CJ 4DPLEX has today announced that 4DX – the world’s first and leading 4D cinema technology for feature films – opened its first theatre in the country and continent of Australia on October 26. The first 4DX location in Australia opened through a partnership with Village Cinemas that was previously announced at CinemaCon 2017. With this opening, 4DX is now available in 50 countries spread over six continents.

The new 4DX theatre at Village Cinemas Century City is the country’s first 4D cinema for feature films, including Hollywood blockbusters and local films, in addition to alternative content, such as concerts and commercials. 4DX now has a footprint on six continents and continues to expand globally. 4DX overwhelmingly leads the 4D cinema market, occupying the largest number of screens in 50 countries worldwide. 4DX is the only state-of-the-art 4D cinema technology that has reached six continents in the world and the fastest-growing premium cinema format, having reached 50 countries in eight years and nine months following its debut in 2009. With this opening, more than 50,000 4DX seats have been installed in theatre auditoriums, with the capacity to accommodate more than 100 million worldwide moviegoers per year.

In Australia, Village Cinemas is one of the country’s largest cinema operators, with an interest in screens across all Australian states. Since beginning operations in 1954, Village Cinemas has both expanded the number of cinemas it operates and enriched the cinema-going experience. In particular, Village Roadshow was one of the first companies to develop the multiplex concept and to make stadium seating a standard fixture in all its cinemas. It was also Australia’s first major cinema exhibitor to convert 100% of its screens to the digital format.

“Our footprint continues to grow as we find new partners excited to bring 4DX to their countries” said Byung-Hwan Choi, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “There is a reason we are the first 4D cinema company to reach 50 countries and to have a presence on six continents, and we are glad that our partners see that.”

General Manager of Sales and Marketing, Mohit Bhargava, said: “We are continuously looking for ways to innovate, and build on our commitment to delivering a world of movie experiences to our guests that make the movies more meaningful at the cinemas.”

“4DX will transform the way our guests will enjoy films and we’re so pleased to bring this opportunity to our customers, first. We have no doubt it’ll be an exciting experience for cinema buffs and families.”

Adrian Witcombe, Head of Innovation & Strategy, said: ”Our goal is to create memorable movie experiences, and 4DX harnesses the very latest in film exhibition technology to do just that. 4DX allows the audience to feel the film as it is happening, and provides a sensory cinematic experience unlike anything that can be had at home.”