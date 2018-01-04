4DX Premium Format Boasts Record $230 Million Gross in 2017

PRESS RELEASE

Seoul, South Korea and Los Angeles, CA (January 4, 2018) – CJ 4DPLEX, the world’s leading 4D cinema company, finished 2017 with record gross box office and attendance for 4DX, the fastest-growing premium cinema format. Additionally, more new 4DX locations opened in 2017 than any other year in history, with the immersive cinema experience today reaching 475 locations worldwide.

In the past five years, box office revenue and admissions to 4DX theatres worldwide have grown by 6x, to approximately $230 million and 19 million in 2017, respectively – up from $38 million and 2.9 million in 2012. This success has been driven by a rapidly-increasing global footprint for 4DX, and a growing number of movie titles being made available in the format. For example:

As of December 2017, there are 475 4DX locations around the world – up 37 percent from 346 in December 2016, 223 in 2015, 140 in 2014, 87 in 2013 and 40 in 2012.



From 2013 through 2017, an average of 80 movies per year have been released in 4DX. In 2017, 101 titles were shown in 4DX – more than triple the 31 available in 2012.



“As 2018 begins, we can feel the wind at our backs – both literally and figuratively – and are excited for the new milestones we will surge past in the new year,” said Byung-Hwan Choi, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “We have strong partners around the world and are encouraged by the responses 4DX is getting from exhibitors and producers, as well as from moviegoers who are packing theatres around the world to watch their favorite films in the most exciting cinema format.”

In terms of attendance, particularly steep year-over-year increases were seen as the number of attendees choosing the 4DX theatre experience continued to rise in several regions around the world. In North America (U.S. and Canada), attendance grew 89 percent from 2016 to 2017. In China, the largest market for 4DX, attendance grew 88 percent. In Europe, attendance increased 34 percent, led by 61 percent growth in the UK alone.



4DX occupancy rates also continue to outpace industry averages, with the five best-performing countries being Norway (67 percent average occupancy rate), France (52 percent), Egypt (48 percent), Canada (42 percent) and India (41 percent).



WORLDWIDE EXPANSION



In 2017, 129 new 4DX sites opened across 33 countries. This is the most number of new locations to launch in a single year, and an increase from 123 in 2016, 83 in 2015, 53 in 2014 and 47 in 2013. Notably, 77 new locations launched in Asia and 34 in Europe last year, with both regions showing strong double-digit increases. Meanwhile, the 4DX footprints in North America and Africa doubled year-over-year.



By region, 4DX expansion in 2017 included:



Asia (77 new locations in 2017, with the total 4DX footprint up 36 percent from 2016, and making up 62 percent of the worldwide 4DX market share);



Europe (34 new locations, up 72 percent year-over-year, with Europe now making up 17 percent of the worldwide 4DX footprint);



North America (six new locations, more than doubling from 2016);



South America (five new locations, bringing 4DX market share to 13 percent);



Africa (four new locations, more than doubling from 2016);



Middle East (two new locations, including new penetration in Egypt and Qatar); and

Australia (opened the first 4DX location in the country in 2017).



As a result of this expansion, more than 57,000 4DX seats are now installed in 475 4DX auditoriums spanning 57 countries, with the capacity to accommodate approximately 105 million worldwide moviegoers per year. Additionally, 4DX overwhelmingly leads the 4D cinema market, occupying the largest number of screens worldwide.



Europe

A sizable portion of this year’s expansion came from Europe, including the first 4DX locations in France and Norway. The remarkable opening performances in both new markets led exhibitors to quickly agree to bring more 4DX locations to these and neighboring countries across Western Europe, with other new countries opening their first 4DX screens including the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain. CJ 4DPLEX is already in talks with additional European exhibitors for further expansion.



Partnerships in 2017 between CJ 4DPLEX and leading European exhibitors include:



a major expansion with Les Cinemas Pathe Gaumont, which will have at least 50 4DX auditoriums in France, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Belgium by 2020;



a new deal with Kitag Cinemas, the largest exhibitor in German-speaking Switzerland;



a deal with Kinepolis Cinemas, which opened four 4DX theatres in Belgium, France, and Spain this year; and

an expansion of the partnership with Nordisk Film Cinema, which was the first exhibitor to bring 4DX to Norway, to bring nine more screens to Scandinavia.



The Americas

The U.S. market witnessed massive 4DX growth, doubling the immersive cinema technology’s footprint over the past year, with three new locations in Southern California, as well as the debut of 4DX at Regal theatres in Orlando and Seattle. In December, the newest 4DX location soft-launched in Washington, DC, and more expansion is planned for 2018. Additionally, earlier this week, the next several Cinépolis Latin America and U.S. locations set to install 4DX were announced, following five Cinépolis theatres launching 4DX in 2017. The next to open will be in Mexicali, Mexico on January 15, bringing the total number of 4DX sites in Mexico to 31.



Asia

The Chinese market has continued to be the largest and fastest-growing for 4DX, with 62 new locations launching over the past year, bringing its total number of 4DX auditoriums to 171. Besides the expansion in China, 4DX penetrated new Asian countries in 2017, including Malaysia and Mongloia.



Australia

This October, the first 4DX location in Australia opened through a partnership with Village Cinemas. This opening marked 4DX being available in more than 50 countries across six continents.



About CJ 4DPLEX



CJ 4DPLEX is the world’s first 4D cinema company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company created 4DX, the first and leading 4D cinema technology for feature films, providing moviegoers with an immersive cinematic experience that utilizes all five senses, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. CJ 4DPLEX brings 4DX auditoriums to exhibition partners along with 4DX codes for both major Hollywood blockbusters and local titles. Each auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 20 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors, maximizing the feeling of immersion within the movie, beyond the limits of audio and video. Since 2009, more than 480 Hollywood titles have been screened in 4DX. As of December 2017, more than 57,000 4DX seats operate in 475 auditoriums spanning 57 countries. CJ 4DPLEX was named a Most Innovative Company of 2017 in Live Events by Fast Company. For more information, please visit www.cj4dplex.com.

