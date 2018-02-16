“4DX with ScreenX” Announced as Edison Award Finalist

PRESS RELEASE —

Seoul, South Korea – February 15, 2018 – 4DX with ScreenX, the cutting-edge format developed by CJ 4DPLEX, is among the contenders for the top prize in theMedia and Visual Communication – Entertainment category at this year’s Edison Awards. The annual awards, which recognize the most innovative new products in the world, will be held on April 11th in New York City.

“4DX with ScreenX” blends two of the most immersive theatre technologies on the market today: the motion-seating and environmental effects of 4DX that are synchronized with the on-screen action, and the panoramic, 270-degree ScreenX format that projects onto three theatre walls and brings moviegoers beyond the frame of the screen through a proprietary multi-projection process. Moviegoers in South Korea are currently able to get a sneak peek at this convergent, immersive, cinema experience prior to its impending worldwide rollout.

In 2015, CJ 4DPLEX won the Silver Edison Award for 4DX, the world’s first 4D cinema experience for feature films. The win marked the first time that a 4D-based cinema technology received an Edison Award in Media and Visual Communications – Entertainment category.

In response to the news of the nomination, Byung-Hwan Choi, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX, said “It is a great honor for our company and also the creative, innovative teams at CJ 4DPLEX that continue to develop unique technologies to immerse people around the world into entertainment. We are very proud of ‘4DX with ScreenX’ and look forward to bringing it to our cinema partners around the world in the years to come.”

This second nomination for CJ 4DPLEX symbolizes the continued interest in innovative new cinema technologies which not only contribute new revenue opportunities to the movie industry, but also advance a new entertainment culture that will further inspire future innovation.