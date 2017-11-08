SCREENVISION MEDIA AND KAOS CONNECT ANNOUNCE THEATER EVENT FOR FAN-FAVORITE SEQUEL, LAZER TEAM 2

PRESS RELEASE

New York, N.Y., November 8, 2017 – Screenvision Media, a national leader in cinema advertising, in alliance with KAOS Connect and Gunpowder & Sky, announced today that they will be bringing the highly anticipated sequel of Lazer Team to theaters for a special limited series run November 14th – 15th. The film will be in select markets across the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and U.K. before premiering on YouTube Red on November 22nd. Theater information and tickets are available at http://roosterteeth.com/show/lazer-team.

A YouTube Red Original film produced by Fullscreen Films and Rooster Teeth, Lazer Team 2 features returning cast members Colton Dunn (NBC’s Superstore), Burnie Burns (Rooster Teeth co-founder), Gavin Free (“The Slow Mo Guys”), and Michael Jones (RWBY) who will be joined by some exciting new faces, including Nichole Bloom, also from NBC’s Superstore, and Victoria Pratt from Heartland and Mutant X.

After Woody (Gavin Free) goes missing working on secret, alien research, scientist Maggie Wittington (Nichole Bloom) must recruit the former members of Lazer Team (Burnie Burns, Colton Dunn, Michael Jones) to join her in rescuing their lost friend. It’s up to Maggie to bring the Lazer Team back together and rescue Woody.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with KAOS Connect and Gunpowder & Sky to bring this fan favorite, internet based franchise to the big screen,” said Darryl Schaffer, Executive Vice President of Operations and Exhibitor Relations at Screenvision Media. “Lazer Team has a devoted global following and we can’t wait for fans to experience the sequel in a way they’ve never seen it before.”

“We are excited to bring these special theatrical screenings of the next installment of the Lazer Team story to the incredibly passionate fans of the first film, and to new audiences globally” said Janet Brown, EVP, Distribution at Gunpowder & Sky. “We’re also happy to be working with the Rooster Teeth and YouTube teams again, and Screenvision Media is the perfect partner to help us ensure the film reaches theatrical audiences in the US and Canada.”

The original Lazer Team film broke crowdsourcing records, raising over $2.4MM in 30 days, and introduced an entirely new standard for fans supporting their favorite creators. The film brought together Rooster Teeth fans from around the world, who crowdsourced a demand-based theatrical run in more than 200 cities before its premiere on YouTube Red. Lazer Team 2 is written by Burnie Burns, Daniel Fabelo, and Rooster Teeth CEO Matt Hullum, and co-directed by Fabelo and Hullum.

YouTube Red is a subscription that gives you access to YouTube Red Original movies and series, a premium music service and an uninterrupted experience across YouTube. YouTube Red is currently available in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and Korea.