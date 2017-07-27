Alamo Drafthouse Announces ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ “Meet Me in Montauk” Celebration

PRESS RELEASE

Austin, TX — July 27, 2017 — On August 12th, Joel and Clementine will be reunited once again on the beach at Montauk, but this time fans of their mind-melting big screen romance can join them in an exclusive and truly unforgettable fashion. Alamo Drafthouse and Focus Features are teaming up to present “Meet Me in Montauk,” a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of ETERNAL SUNSHINE OF THE SPOTLESS MIND culminating in an outdoor, limited seating “bed-in” screening with mattresses provided by Casper, paying vivid homage to the film’s iconic scene.

“For devoted fans like myself, I can’t think of any better way to experience director Michel Gondry and screenwriter Charlie Kaufman’s magnum opus on love, memory, and loss,” said Henri Mazza, Alamo Drafthouse V.P. of Special Events. “Well, short of having your memory scrubbed so you can experience it again for the first time, anyway – but this event is guaranteed to be way more fun and a whole lot less problematic for your subconscious.”

More than just a screening, tickets to “Meet Me in Montauk” include an entire day’s worth of memory-making at the picturesque beachside locale. Guests will converge upon a secret location, then spend the afternoon on a tour of filming locations with stops along the way for photo ops and beach activities. The outing will culminate that evening in a trip to Gurney’s Resort, where guests will watch the film under the stars and overlooking the beach while lounging on outrageously comfortable Casper mattresses. Plus, since it can get chilly at Montauk, Focus Features is providing all attendees with a replica of Clementine’s iconic (and cozy) orange hoodie.

Tickets will go on sale at a random time next Friday, August 4th, and will be announced via Birth.Movies.Death.’s Twitter account (@bmoviesd). Seating for the event is super limited — and once tickets are gone, they’re gone.

For those who can’t make it in person, take heart: “Meet Me in Montauk” is the centerpiece of “Maverick Cinema,” a programming spotlight coming to local Alamo Drafthouse locations nationwide. “Maverick Cinema” will see many of the innovative and original cinematic visions from Focus Features’ rich 15-year history – like ETERNAL SUNSHINE – brought back to Alamo Drafthouse screens. Highlights include Edgar Wright’s explosive comedies HOT FUZZ and THE WORLD’S END, Rian Johnson’s stellar debut BRICK, Sofia Coppola’s breakthrough LOST IN TRANSLATION, and Wes Anderson’s breezy and beautiful MOONRISE KINGDOM.