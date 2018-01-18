Alcons Introduces New Surround System CRMSC-SRHV Featuring Waveguide Technology

PRESS RELEASE

Alcons introduces CRMSC-SRHV Pro-Ribbon Reference Surround

New surround system features groundbreaking patent-pending waveguide technology

The CRMSC-SRHV reference surround is a 2-way passive-filtered full range loudspeaker, designed to meet all requirements of current and future immersive surround sound formats for studios, screening rooms and high-end residential cinemas.

Featuring the patented Alcons pro-ribbon driver technology, the CRMSC-SRHV surround combines an exceptional clarity and intelligibility with an unusually high dynamic range, offering the most realistic sound reproduction possible.

The CRMSC-SRHV system consists of one RBN202 pro-ribbon driver for HF and a vented 6.5″ mid-bass for LF reproduction. The CRMSC-SRHV HF section has an 500 W peak power input, enabling a 1:16 dynamic range with up to 90% less distortion from 1 kHz to beyond 20 kHz.

The patented (90-degrees) horizontal and patent-pending (60-degrees) vertical dispersion offers a wide and consistent coverage to a larger number of seats in the auditorium; Due to the “compression-less” principle of the pro-ribbon transducer, the system has a linear response at any SPL.

The CRMSC-SRHV is designed as matching (height layer) surround system for the CRMSC system: By utilizing identical MHF components, a perfect voicing matching between screen- and surround system is realized, resulting in an exceptionally wide and uniform sound stage throughout the entire listening area.

The revolvable RBN waveguide and trapezoidal enclosure together with the optional grill and ACO™ color option, provides for easy, low profile wall or ceiling mounting.

For full system performance, the CRMSC-SRHV needs to be driven by an ALC controller-amplifier, delivering maximum sound quality with increased headroom and utmost operation reliability.

The Signal Integrity Sensing™ pre-wiring ensures complete cable/connector compensation between the CRMSC-SRHOR and ALC, significantly increasing response accuracy, regardless of cable length and system impedance, with tight and accurate mid and bass response as result.

Typical applications include (height layer) surround sound system for premium Home Cinemas, high-end mix/screening rooms, quality-conscious post-production facilities and dubbing stages. As a result of Alcons’ tight manufacturing standards, all system cabinets are within “matched pair” tolerance.

Phil “Dr. Phil” De Haan, head of Alcons R&D: the CRMSC-SRHV is the first speaker that incorporates our patent-pending vertical-control waveguide technology. The initial beta-testing proved the validity of the concept, with many praises from listeners on the quality of the immersive details and coverage.

Until now, the undisputed quality of the pro-ribbons was sometimes limited in application by the natural behaviour in the vertical / non-coupling plane; Some try to overcome this by using multiple drivers, but with severe compromises in imaging due to comb-filtering. We’ve taken a different development approach, which results in increased coverage, while still maintaining the purity of a single driver source. Needless to say, more point-source systems will be launched with this technology.”

The official introduction will take place at the coming ISE show in Amsterdam, as part of the Alcons Pro-Ribbon Immersive Experience. (booth 6H150)

More info on www.crms.info and www.alcons.audio