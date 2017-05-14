ALIEN: COVENANT Takes Off Overseas with $42M Debut

ALIEN: COVENANT Takes Off Overseas with $42M Debut

Author Published May 14, 2017 Comments 0

Alien: Covenant was unleashed to audiences across 34 overseas markets this weekend, scaring up #1 finishes in 19 of those markets.

The sci-fi thriller performed best in South Korea, where it posted a $7.2 million debut (including previews) from 845 screens. Other top markets include the UK ($6.3M, 1430 Screens), France ($4.5M, 685 Screens), Australia ($3M, 257 Screens), and Mexico ($2.4M, 1695 Screens).

Fox reports that these numbers are 4% bigger than Mad Max: Fury Road for the same markets at current exchange rates.

Alien: Covenant will expand to 52 additional markets next weekend to coincide with its North America (US & Canada) debut, including Germany, Russia, and Sweden.

Tags Alien: Covenant Category Homepage Blocks, News/Analysis Views 169
Daniel Loria

Related posts

‘Minions’ Conquer The Global Box Office; ‘Terminator: Genisys’ Sees Bump From Major Expansion; ‘Jurassic World’ Just A Step Away From $1.5 Billion
NORTH AMERICA: Weekend Estimates: ‘Minions’ Captures Second Largest Animated Opening Weekend Ever With $115.2M; ‘Jurassic World’ ($18.1M) Edges Out ‘Inside Out’ ($17.1M) For Second; ‘The Gallows’ Modest With $10.0M; ‘Self/Less’ Stumbles With $5.4M
NORTH AMERICA: ‘Inside Out’ Leads Thursday With $4.22M; ‘Jurassic World’ Second With $3.25M; ‘Magic Mike XXL’ Moves Into Third With $2.55M; ‘Terminator Genisys’ Falls To Fourth With $2.40M
NORTH AMERICA: ‘Inside Out’ Tops $260M, Surpasses ‘The Incredibles’ Lifetime Gross On Wednesday; ‘Jurassic World’ Nears $570M; ‘Terminator Genisys’ Hits $52.6M In Eight Days; ‘Magic Mike XXL’ Sits As $36M
NORTH AMERICA: ‘Inside Out’ Remains #1 On Tuesday With $6.44M; ‘Jurassic World’ #2 With $4.84M; ‘Terminator Genisys’ #3 With $3.99M; ‘Magic Mike XXL’ #4 With $3.21M
Universal Pictures International Reaches $3 Billion In Record Time

0 Comments

No comments!

There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.

Leave reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *