ALIEN: COVENANT Takes Off Overseas with $42M Debut

Alien: Covenant was unleashed to audiences across 34 overseas markets this weekend, scaring up #1 finishes in 19 of those markets.

The sci-fi thriller performed best in South Korea, where it posted a $7.2 million debut (including previews) from 845 screens. Other top markets include the UK ($6.3M, 1430 Screens), France ($4.5M, 685 Screens), Australia ($3M, 257 Screens), and Mexico ($2.4M, 1695 Screens).

Fox reports that these numbers are 4% bigger than Mad Max: Fury Road for the same markets at current exchange rates.

Alien: Covenant will expand to 52 additional markets next weekend to coincide with its North America (US & Canada) debut, including Germany, Russia, and Sweden.