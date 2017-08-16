Allure, A Christie Company, to Showcase Intelligent Data-Driven Digital Signage Solutions at ShowSouth 2017

PRESS RELEASE

Atlanta, GA – (August 16, 2017) – Allure, A Christie Company (Allure), the market leader in activating brands, environments, and experiences digitally, will showcase its Data-Driven Digital Design™ including AutoFocus™ an, advanced content automation platform for digital signage to attendees of the South’s largest regional theatre trade show – ShowSouth, August 22nd – 23rd2017 in Braselton, GA.

Initially introduced in the U.S. at CinemaCon in February 2017 and at CineEurope in June 2017, Allure is set to showcase its exclusive software platform “Autofocus” at ShowSouth. AutoFocus™ enables cinema exhibitors, retail enterprises and other foodservice operators of any form to drive consumer behavior and increased revenue by automatically adapting and changing digital content and messaging in real-time. This can be quickly and easily done in response to any number of business-related factors or conditions such as; point-of-sale data, inventory levels, ticket sales, guest demographics, weather feeds, and more. Added to turnkey end-to-end hardware, software and service availability, Allure’s digital signage solutions and integration expertise enable cinema operators world-wide to simultaneously identify revenue opportunities, drive consumer behavior in those directions and improve guest experience.

“Allure’s intelligent digital signage offers an enterprise solution that is thoroughly tested and proven to grow revenues and reduce operating costs,” said Craig Chapin, president of Allure. “With the evolving nature of the movie theatre business, it’s crucial for theatre owners, retailers, and foodservice operators to embrace this revolutionary technology to help improve operations and guest experience.”

Held annually at the picturesque facility sprawling across Braselton’s Chateau Elan Winery & Resort, ShowSouth is the South’s largest gathering of exhibitors and studio executives coming together with the goal of making the best experience possible for moviegoers.

For more information, demonstrations, or to express interest in Digital Signage pilot testing opportunities, please contact Allure at info@allure-christie.com. Or visit the Allure Booth at ShowSouth 2017 in Braselton, GA (August 22nd – 23rd, Booth # 53).