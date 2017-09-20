AMC Theatres® Achieves Milestone as AMC Stubs Loyalty Program Crosses above 10 Million Member Households

PRESS RELEASE

LEAWOOD, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC) today announced a historic milestone for its U.S. loyalty program, AMC Stubs, which just signed up its 10 millionth member household, growing from 2.5 million to more than 10 million member households, the result of a successful program re-design and re-launch 14 months ago.

In July of 2016, AMC Theatres® announced a national relaunch of its loyalty program, AMC Stubs, to increase the appeal of its paid, premiere tier and to add a new free tier. Membership in AMC Stubs has grown by a factor of four, quadrupling the membership levels of last year.

To celebrate this occasion, AMC will award one AMC Stubs member 10 million rewards points in a raffle drawing. That’s enough AMC Stubs points for the winner and a guest to see a free movie every week at AMC for almost 10 years, or enough to order 10 free popcorns a month for the next 10 years. AMC Stubs members receive one entry into the raffle for every movie ticket they purchase at AMC from Oct. 1 to Oct. 10. The winner will be announced on AMC social media channels.

To further the festivity surrounding 10 million household members, AMC will announce additional giveaways and special deals for AMC Stubs members, via AMC social media channels each and every day over 10 days, Oct. 1 – Oct. 10.

Look on the amctheatres.com website starting Oct. 1 for full details.

“Ten million member households for AMC Stubs is an important achievement, especially given the valuable consumer database we have built with powerful information about moviegoers. This is true, especially given the short amount of time it took us to get there,” said Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC.

Aron continued, “However, with the short amount of time it took us to get to 10 million, we are far from satisfied and have our sights set on continuing to grow the program over the months and years ahead to unprecedented heights for the movie exhibition industry.”

Aron added, “We look forward to celebrating this remarkable milestone with our guests – including the awarding of millions of AMC Stubs points to our loyal moviegoing customers.”

In addition to the considerable growth in AMC Stubs membership growth, in multiple one-week periods during the summer and fall of 2017 AMC Stubs ticket penetration reached more than 30 percent, meaning that more than 30 percent of all tickets sold at AMC were purchased by AMC Stubs members. Before this summer, never before in Company history has the 30 percent threshold has been reached over a week-long period.

For information about AMC Stubs and to sign up, guests can inquire at their local AMC theatre or at amctheatres.com/amcstubs.