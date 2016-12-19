AMC Theatres® Rewards Program – AMC Stubs – Crosses 5 Million Member Mark; Membership Base Doubles with Program’s Relaunch

PRESS RELEASE

LEAWOOD, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC) today announced that it now has more than five million AMC Stubs members, adding more than 2.5 million members primarily due to the program’s national re-launch in the summer of 2016. It was less than three months ago, on September 20, that AMC announced the AMC Stubs loyalty program had crossed the four million member level. The five million-plus AMC Stubs members is a Company milestone high and the membership base has more than doubled this year.

“It is satisfying that our guests have responded so favorably to the enhanced membership benefits of AMC Stubs and that new enrollments continue at a brisk pace,” said Adam Aron, CEO and President, AMC. “Doubling our AMC Stubs membership base over the course of 2016 provides tremendous benefit to our entire marketing strategy as we’re able to reach more movie-goers with greater efficiency and precision.”

In July, AMC launched AMC Stubs Insider, a free tier to the program that rewards AMC guests for coming to the movies. Insider benefits include a free refill on large popcorn, up to $2 off tickets every Tuesday, a free large popcorn birthday gift and 20 points earned for every dollar spent.

The program’s top tier, AMC Stubs Premiere, also saw a refresh that included the addition of new guest benefits. For a $15 annual membership fee, Premiere members enjoy express service with specially marked shorter lines at the box office and concession stand, free size upgrades on popcorn and soda, a free refill on large popcorn, up to $5 off movie tickets on Tuesdays, a birthday gift (free large popcorn and soda), no online ticket fees and 100 reward points for every $1 spent.

Every AMC Stubs member earns $5 to spend for 5,000 points earned, and receives access to exclusive offers, screenings and more. For information about AMC Stubs and to sign up, guests can inquire at their local AMC theatre or at amctheatres.com/amcstubs.