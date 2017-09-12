AMC Theatres® Unveils All New “Ultra Lux” AMC DINE-IN Shops at Riverside 9

Press Releases

LEAWOOD, Kan.— Movie-lovers in the Hackensack, NJ, area can soon partake in the first “Ultra Lux” theatre from AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC) with the opening of AMC DINE-IN Shops at Riverside 9, at the Shops at Riverside. The theatre features AMC DINE-IN’s Delivery to Seat, as well as the most popular movie-going amenities like AMC Signature recliners and a MacGuffins adult beverage concept. AMC DINE-IN Shops at Riverside 9 also features a hospitality inspired contemporary look that creates the “Ultra Lux” feel of a more elegant environment, recalling a bygone era when movie theatres featured elegant lighting, elaborate lobbies and a feeling of being transported into a Hollywood experience.

AMC DINE-IN Shops at Riverside 9 opens for business on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

While guests in the New Jersey area have become familiar with AMC DINE-IN Full Service, the all new AMC DINE-IN Shops at Riverside 9 offers a slightly different take on the Dine-In model. Delivery to Seat allows guests to stop by the food & beverage area and choose from a full menu of fresh, handcrafted entrees, appetizers and desserts. And there’s no need to wait around. Once the food is ready, a friendly AMC associate delivers it right to the seat, often before the movie begins, ensuring a distraction-free environment.

“With AMC DINE-IN, we’ve upped a night out by bringing you the best of both worlds, a restaurant and movie theatre, as one amazing experience,” said Jennifer Douglass, Vice President, AMC DINE-IN Operations. “At AMC DINE-IN Shops at Riverside 9, we are proud to offer the most popular options from our high quality, delicious made-to-order menu, along with Delivery-to-Seat service, a comfortable ‘eat-at-seat’ experience, and, of course, the always impeccable presentation on screen.”

“AMC Theatres is an outstanding addition to our property as a luxury entertainment experience for our shoppers,” said Melissa Koronakis, Director of Marketing and Business Development at The Shops at Riverside. “The theatre complements the design of our extensive property renovation, to be completed by holiday this year.”

A few of the menu items available at AMC DINE-IN Shops at Riverside 9 include wonderful appetizers and entrees like Caprese Flatbread, Chicken Bacon Mac & Cheese, Asian Steak & Shrimp Bowl, our famous Royal Burger, and a Chipotle Chicken Melt. To top off a great meal, moviegoers can indulge their sweet tooth with AMC’s delicious dessert milkshakes. Guests at AMC DINE-IN Shops at Riverside 9 can also find their traditional movie favorites like AMC’s famous popcorn, a wide array of candy and Coca-Cola Freestyle.

In addition to the AMC DINE-IN Delivery to Seat, the theatre also offers the full AMC experience, including:

AMC Signature plush, power recliner seating throughout the theatre

Online ticketing, reserved seating and ticketless entry

The AMC MacGuffins adult beverage concept

Guests who are at least 21 can enjoy AMC’s popular MacGuffins bar, which offers beer, wine and cocktails to enjoy before, during or after the movie.

AMC DINE-IN Shops at Riverside joins the full-service AMC DINE-IN theatres in the New Jersey market: AMC DINE-IN Bridgewater 7, AMC DINE-IN Essex Green 9 and AMC DINE-IN Menlo Park 12. For showtime information and to purchase tickets to AMC DINE-IN Shops at Riverside 9, visit: amctheatres.com. For more information about AMC DINE-IN Delivery to Seat, and a list of menu options, visit: amctheatres.com/food-and-drink/dine-in/delivery-to-seat