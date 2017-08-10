‘Annabelle: Creation’ Creates $4.0M Overseas Before Friday Domestic Release

Thursday Update: Warner Bros.’ horror prequel Annabelle: Creation has earned $4.0 million overseas. The film has opened in seven markets so far, with an additional 22 on Thursday and nine more on Friday, including the U.S.

Starting with $775 thousand in France and $456 thousand on their opening days, the film also ranks as the highest opening day ever for a horror film in Belgium, Iceland, and Singapore.

The original The Conjuring earned $180.6 million overseas in 2013, followed by a slight dip to $172.6 million overseas for spinoff Annabelle in 2014. The most recent installment, The Conjuring 2, set the overseas record for the franchise with $217.8 million last year. (Annabelle: Creation is a prequel to Annabelle.)

The film is expected to open with an easy first place domestically this weekend, with a projection of around $30 million.