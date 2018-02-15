Atlas Cinemas Reclines with Krian

PRESS RELEASE

Krian completes another successful deployment of over 1000 seats (a combination of electric recliners and VIP Rockers) to Atlas Cinemas Diamond Center 16, Mentor, Ohio. The seats – Madison Electric Recliners and VIP Rockers are upholstered with luxurious bi-cast leather and LED seat number indicators making it convenient and easy for the patrons to find their assigned seats. With wide seats and a near flat recline, the Madison Recliners are a recipe for ultimate comfort.

Krian has ventured into the high end VIP Rockers category with this deployment at Atlas Cinemas. Encompassing its motive to provide high quality products at an affordable price point, the VIP Rockers offered by Krian are a perfect blend of comfort, luxury, affordability and optimal space utilization.

Atlas Cinemas is dedicated to providing the ultimate movie experience, amenities, concession products, with a great value to our customers. Luxury seats will provide our guests with a new level of comfort featuring oversized rockers and full recliners .We chose Krian Media LLC for our project because of their seamless execution from start to finish and also because of their high level quality products at a very affordable price. As one of the largest independently owned theater chains in Northeast Ohio, Atlas Cinemas has always been on the forefront of technology and comfort to give their customers the very best experience.