Atom Tickets Announces Three New Theater Partnerships, Further Expanding its National Reach

PRESS RELEASE

Los Angeles, August 30, 2017 –Today Atom Tickets, the first-of-its-kind mobile movie ticketing platform, announced new partnerships with B&B Theatres, Flix Brewhouse and Southern Theatres. This expansion announcement accompanies news that the Atom platform has officially launched on 267 screens in Bow Tie Cinemas locations.

The three new exhibitors will add 891 additional screens to the platform, bringing Atom’s total reach to over 18,500 screens across North America. B&B Theatres, Flix Brewhouse and Southern Theatres join an already impressive list of theater partners that includes top chains AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas. The recent partnerships are expected to be available to moviegoers before the 2017 holiday season.

B&B Theatres: With headquarters in Gladstone, Missouri, B&B Theatres will add 50 locations and 400 screens across seven states to the Atom platform. The locations are expected to launch in September of 2017.

Bow Tie Cinemas: Based in Ridgefield, Connecticut, Bow Tie Cinemas recently launched 42 new locations with the Atom platform—totaling 267 new screens across six states.

Flix Brewhouse: A specialized theater chain that incorporates microbreweries into each location, Flix Brewhouse is expected to add four locations and 33 screens to the Atom platform in September of 2017.

VSS-Southern Theatres, LLC.: Based in New Orleans, Louisiana, Southern Theatres under its Movie Tavern, Amstar Cinemas, and The Grand Theatres brands will add 40 locations and 458 screens to the Atom platform in October of 2017.

“We’re incredibly proud to have officially launched our partnership with Bow Tie Cinemas, and we’re excited to welcome B&B Theatres, Flix Brewhouse and Southern Theatres to the Atom Tickets family,” said Ameesh Paleja, Atom Tickets co-founder and CEO. “With each new location, the Atom platform brings a more convenient, more social experience to millions of movie lovers all across the country.”

Atom’s rapid growth has exceeded industry expectations and can be attributed to its unparalleled consumer experience that makes moviegoing faster, easier and more social than ever. The app’s integrated social invitation features let guests coordinate movie outings with friends while allowing each person to pay separately. Coupled with the ability to pre-order movie tickets and concessions, Atom’s VIP experience enables exhibitor partners to attract larger audiences and increase sales, thereby maximizing their revenue streams.

This summer, Atom has propelled itself into the industry spotlight through strategic partnerships that include T-Mobile Tuesdays and Chase Pay—two customer-centric services that complement the convenient Atom experience. In addition to bringing new theater exhibitors into the Atom family, the platform has also expanded into ticketing operations, taking over digital ticketing for Regal Cinemas and the entertainment powerhouse IMDb.

How Atom Tickets Works:

Atom Tickets re-imagines the most convenient way for users to plan a night out at the movies. The free app and website provide relevant reviews, trailers and synopses to help customers make the best decision on what to see. Moviegoers may then invite friends (via Facebook or their contact lists) to purchase their own tickets to join them. Atom offers streamlined ordering of tickets and concessions from any Android or iOS phone. At the theater, users go directly to the ushers and concession counters, where they simply scan a QR code at tablet kiosks. Paper tickets and IOUs have been replaced by Atom’s innovative platform, which keeps all plans, messaging, payment and tickets in one place.