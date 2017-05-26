Atom Tickets & Codeblack Films Team Up to Offer Advance Tickets & Exclusive Merchandise for ‘All Eyez On Me’ Film

PRESS RELEASE

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2017 – The cutting-edge theatrical mobile ticketing platform Atom Tickets has partnered with Codeblack Films, a Lionsgate company, to launch an exclusive in-app promotion for the anticipated new film All Eyez On Me.

With the “Legends Never Die” promotion, Atom Tickets U.S. app users can now purchase advance tickets to see the Tupac Shakur biopic and upgrade their order with a $25 limited edition merchandise bundle that includes an official All Eyez On Me T-shirt, bandana and free shipping.* Fans who attend the multi-city All Eyez On Me Cinetransformer Tour can also receive a $5 off coupon good toward their ticket purchase for opening weekend.

The All Eyez On Me Cinetransformer Tour runs from May 6 through June 17 and features 22 dates in 17 different cities across the United States. On the tour, fans can step inside a mobile movie theater and experience a ‘sneak peek’ of the film.

All Eyez On Me hits theaters nationwide on June 16, the birthday of Tupac Shakur. It chronicles the true and untold story of the multifaceted rapper. In the 20 years since his untimely death at the age of 25, Shakur remains to be a powerful cultural icon, and the film, merchandise and live tour provide unique opportunities for fans to engage with his legacy.

“At Atom, we look for ways to enhance the movie experience inside and outside of the theater,” said Matthew Bakal, Executive Chairman and co-founder, Atom Tickets. “The connection between Tupac Shakur’s fans and the All Eyez On Me film runs much deeper than what’s projected onto the screen. Tupac had such a profound impact on so many lives and with the merchandise and Codeblack’s Cinetransformer Tour, we’re providing fans with more chances to come together and celebrate his life and artistry.”

Atom Tickets is a game-changing mobile app and website that is revolutionizing the movie ticketing industry to make movie experiences faster, easier and more social than ever. Atom lets users pre-order movie tickets and concessions and provides a VIP experience that includes bypassing lines at theaters and access to exclusive movie deals. The user-friendly platform also lets moviegoers watch trailers, read reviews and coordinate movie outings with friends while allowing each person to pay separately with just a few simple taps.

“We’re extremely proud of the All Eyez On Me film and we’re excited to work with Atom Tickets to engage with fans beyond the theater,” said Jeff Clanagan, President and CEO, Codeblack Films. “Atom’s visionary approach to the movie experience as a whole makes them the perfect partner for this powerful film.”