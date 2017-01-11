Atom Tickets Partners with Ubereats for Free Private Screenings of New Movie ‘The Founder’

PRESS RELEASE

Los Angeles, January 11, 2017 – Today the innovative movie ticketing platform Atom Tickets announced that it is partnering with UberEATS, the on-demand food delivery network powered by Uber, to host six free private screenings of the upcoming film The Founder. The screenings will take place in six different cities across the Western U.S. and are presented in association with the film’s distributor The Weinstein Company.

The advanced film screenings will take place on National Popcorn Day, January 19, 2017, at local theaters in Dallas, Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle. Reservations for the screenings will be available exclusively to UberEATS app users in the six locations on a first-come, first-serve basis starting January 15. A reservation includes two free tickets to the advanced private screening, free round-trip Uber rides to and from the theater plus a free popcorn and drink.

Atom Tickets is a game-changing mobile app and website that is revolutionizing the movie ticketing industry to make movie experiences faster, easier and more social than ever. Atom lets users pre-order movie tickets and concessions and provides a VIP experience that includes bypassing lines at theaters. The user-friendly platform also lets moviegoers watch trailers, read reviews and coordinate movie outings with friends while allowing each person to pay separately with just a few simple taps.

“Atom Tickets and UberEATS both simplify everyday activities and save people time, and we’re really proud to be collaborating with a company that we admire,” said Matthew Bakal, executive chairman and co-founder of Atom Tickets.“We’re excited to treat these communities to this exceptional movie while supporting a fellow app in the process. It speaks to the forward-thinking culture we’re creating at Atom.”

This is the first partnership between Atom Tickets and UberEATS, a top food delivery app that leverages the Uber technology to quickly deliver quality food from local restaurants in over 50 cities across the world.

“At Uber, we are committed to providing a unique, customer-focused experience. This special promotion and partnership with Atom Tickets offers users a fun way to experience this food focused movie and celebrate National Popcorn Day,” said Allen Narcisse, General Manager for UberEATS Southern California.

THE FOUNDER private screenings will be held at the following locations:

Dallas (AMC Northpark 15) Los Angeles (ArcLight Santa Monica) Orange County (Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21) San Diego (AMC Fashion Valley 18) San Francisco (AMC Van Ness 14) Seattle (Regal Meridian Place 16)

The Founder is the true story of how Ray Kroc, played by Michael Keaton, maneuvered himself into a position to buy the 1950s burger operation of Mac and Dick McDonald and create a billion-dollar fast food empire. The movie is scheduled to release nationwide on January 20.

For those unable to participates in these special events, Atom Tickets is gifting new customers $5 off their purchase of movie tickets to see The Founder nationwide at Atom enabled theaters when they use promo code “FOUNDER” starting January 20.

How Atom Tickets Works:

Atom Tickets re-imagines the most convenient way for users to plan a night out at the movies. The free app and website provide relevant reviews, trailers and synopses to help customers make the best decision on what to see. Moviegoers may then invite friends (via Facebook or their contact lists) to purchase their own tickets to join them. Atom offers streamlined ordering of tickets and concessions from any Android or iOS phone. At the theater, users go directly to the ushers and concession counters, where they simply scan a QR code at tablet kiosks. Paper tickets and IOUs have been replaced by Atom’s innovative platform, which keeps all plans, messaging, payment and tickets in one place.