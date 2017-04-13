Atom Tickets is Sending Families to See ‘Saban’s Power Rangers’ Movie this Easter Weekend

PRESS RELEASE

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2017 – Today Atom Tickets, the first-of-its-kind theatrical mobile ticketing platform, launched a family-themed promotion to send families to see Saban’s Power Rangers movie over the Easter holiday weekend. The movie, which was originally released March 24, is the theatrical reboot of the Saban Brands’ TV series turned global superhero phenomenon.

Between Thursday, April 13 and Sunday, April 16, users can buy one adult ticket and receive two kids’ tickets for free when they enter the code FAMILYPOWER at checkout on the Atom Tickets app or at atomtickets.com. By offering the most convenient movie experience that includes purchasing tickets, pre-ordering concessions and bypassing the lines at the theater, Atom is the ideal platform for busy families.

“Movies have the power to bring families together with their stories, and we’re proud to offer the chance for parents and relatives to take their kids to see this live action film for free,” said Ameesh Paleja, CEO and co-founder of Atom Tickets. “Our convenient, time-saving features are built with families in mind. By ordering tickets and concessions ahead of time and skipping the lines, families can have a frictionless experience that will be enjoyed by everyone.”

Atom Tickets is a game-changing mobile app and website that is revolutionizing the movie ticketing industry to makemovie experiences faster, easier and more social than ever. The app’s proprietary friend-invite technology allows users to quickly and easily invite friends or family members directly from their mobile contacts and send individual tickets to each person’s mobile phone. This solves the challenge of waiting for the entire group to arrive before entering the theater. The user-friendly platform also lets moviegoers watch trailers, read reviews and coordinate movie outings with friends while allowing each person to pay separately with just a few simple taps.

Directed by Dean Israelite, Saban’s Power Rangers movie stars Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Becky G and Ludi Lin as the Power Rangers and also features Bill Hader, Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Banks. The movie follows five ordinary teens who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove—and the world—is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and before it’s too late, band together as the Power Rangers.

How Atom Tickets Works:

Atom Tickets re-imagines the most convenient way for users to plan a night out at the movies. The free app and website provide relevant reviews, trailers and synopses to help customers make the best decision on what to see. Moviegoers may then invite friends (via Facebook or their contact lists) to purchase their own tickets to join them. Atom offers streamlined ordering of tickets and concessions from any Android or iOS phone. At the theater, users go directly to the ushers and concession counters, where they simply scan a QR code at tablet kiosks. Paper tickets and IOUs have been replaced by Atom’s innovative platform, which keeps all plans, messaging, payment and tickets in one place.