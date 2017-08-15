Atom Tickets & T-Mobile Close Out Summer With A Special Offer To New Action Comedy ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’

Press Release

LOS ANGELES, August 14, 2017 – Announced today, the cutting-edge mobile movie ticketing platform Atom Tickets and T-Mobile are teaming up with Lionsgate to bring millions of T-Mobile customers an exclusive offer for THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app.

Starting tomorrow August 15, T-Mobile customers can redeem an offer for a $4 movie ticket from the T-Mobile Tuesdays app and purchase their tickets on the Atom Tickets app to see the action/comedy during opening weekend, August 18-21.* The film stars Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson as sworn enemies forced to work together. This movie offer is the fourth and final installment in the summer of blockbusters from T-Mobile and Atom following in the footsteps of successful promotions for WONDER WOMAN, TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT and WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES.

When purchasing their ticket, consumers will be treated to Atom’s unparalleled moviegoing experience that includes one-tap purchasing, concessions ordering, inviting friends, and bypassing the lines at the theater. Atom users will enjoy the VIP treatment at theaters even during busy opening weekends.

“Fans are loving how easy it is to redeem the T-Mobile Tuesdays offer on the Atom App,” said Ameesh Paleja, CEO and co-founder, Atom Tickets. “We’ve been honored to play a part in delivering great movies and exclusive deals to enjoy the latest films including THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD.”

With Atom’s social invite feature, users can purchase their ticket and also invite their friends to go to the movie without paying for them. This process eliminates IOUs and allows groups to easily reserve seats together—a crucial benefit for highly anticipated box office releases.

“Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson are the new comedy dream team and we’re excited T-Mobile movie fans can see them in action,” said Danielle DePalma EVP of Worldwide Digital Marketing, Lionsgate. “Atom’s easy-to-use app provides a seamless experience that will make the film even more enjoyable.”

In THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD, the world’s top protection agent [Ryan Reynolds] is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world’s most notorious hitmen [Samuel L. Jackson]. The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours. During their raucous and hilarious adventure from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator [Gary Oldman] who is out for blood. Salma Hayek joins the mayhem as Jackson’s equally notorious wife. The film will be “hitting” your theatres on August 18.