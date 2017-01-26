Atom Tickets Teams Up with Bow Tie Cinemas; Expands Reach in New York Tri-State Region

PRESS RELEASE

Los Angeles, January 26, 2017 – Today Atom Tickets, the first-of-its-kind mobile movie ticketing platform, announced a partnership with Bow Tie Cinemas, the oldest theater circuit in North America, that will expand its availability in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Colorado, Maryland and Virginia. To celebrate the partnership, new Atom users will get $5 off their first order for a Bow Tie theater with the promo code BOWTIE.

Bow Tie joins an impressive list of Atom’s growing theater partners that already includes Regal Cinemas, AMC Theatres, Arclight Cinemas, Landmark Cinemas of Canada, Studio Movie Grill and Emagine Entertainment. By the beginning of March 2017 all Bow Tie Cinema locations will be Atom-enabled.

Atom Tickets’ steadfast expansion, which continues to surpass industry expectations, is fueled by its unparalleled service that makes movie experiences faster, easier and more social than ever. With the Bow Tie integration, Atom will see substantial growth particularly in the New York Tri-State region with the addition of 37 Bow Tie theaters and 212 screens in that area alone. Atom is revolutionizing the movie ticketing industry by helping theaters fill seats and maximize revenue with its user-friendly app that lets moviegoers buy tickets and invite friends with a few simple taps.

“We are looking forward to a successful partnership with Atom Tickets,” states Ben Moss, CEO of Bow Tie Cinemas. “We expect that Atom’s sleek and social media-savvy interface will be a great complement to Bow Tie Cinemas’ top quality service and presentation, and that together we can further expand our already growing market share.”

As one of the fifteen largest exhibitors in North America, Bow Tie cinemas is projecting seven million moviegoers for 2017. Later this year, Bow Tie will further elevate its guest experience with the launch of their first luxury recliner theaters, an enhanced food menu and a full bar service in select top markets.

“We’re excited to expand our reach in the New York Tri-State Area with the addition of Bow Tie,” said Matthew Bakal, Atom Tickets co-founder and executive chairman. “The legendary theater chain has always been committed to making moviegoing better—whether it’s at one of their amazing luxury and megaplex cinemas or at their unique art houses and neighborhood theaters—and we’re honored to bring a more convenient and social experience to their guests.”

In addition to pre-ordering movie tickets, Atom’s game-changing mobile app provides a VIP experience that includes bypassing lines at theaters. The intuitive platform also lets moviegoers watch trailers, read reviews and coordinate movie outings with friends while allowing each person to pay separately.

How Atom Tickets Works:

Atom Tickets re-imagines the most convenient way for users to plan a night out at the movies. The free app and website provide relevant reviews, trailers and synopses to help customers make the best decision on what to see. Moviegoers may then invite friends (via Facebook or their contact lists) to purchase their own tickets to join them. Atom offers streamlined ordering of tickets and concessions from any Android or iOS phone. At the theater, users go directly to the ushers and concession counters, where they simply scan a QR code at tablet kiosks. Paper tickets and IOUs have been replaced by Atom’s innovative platform, which keeps all plans, messaging, payment and tickets in one place.

About Atom Tickets:

Atom Tickets is the first-of-its-kind theatrical mobile ticketing platform. Through its patent pending recommendation and personalization technology, Atom Tickets allows consumers to search for films instantly, invite friends, buy tickets, pre-order concessions and more. Enabled on 15,000 screens across the U.S., the platform’s innovative marketing capabilities help studios, exhibitors and brands maximize revenue opportunities. Atom Tickets is available as a free app in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store and online at atomtickets.com.

About Bow Tie Cinemas:

Bow Tie Cinemas (“Bow Tie”) is a four-generation, family-owned company. Founded in 1900 by vaudeville impresario B.S. Moss, the company is the oldest theater circuit in North America and is currently one of America’s fifteen largest exhibitors. Bow Tie Cinemas operates 271 screens at 43 locations in six states.http://www.bowtiecinemas.com

Atom Tickets will be available at Bow Tie Cinemas in the following locations:

Carbondale, CO

Greenwich, CT

Hartford, CT

New Canaan, CT

New Haven, CT

Norwalk, CT

Stamford, CT (2)

Trumbull, CT

Westport, CT

Wilton, CT

Aberdeen, NJ

Annapolis, MD (2)

Bergenfield, NJ

Bernardsville, NJ

Caldwell, NJ

Hoboken, NJ

Madison, NJ

Millburn, NJ

Montclair, NJ (2)

New Hyde Park, NJ

Red Bank, NJ

Ridgewood, NJ

South Orange, NJ

Tenafly, NJ

Wayne, NJ

Bronxville, NY

Franklin Square, NY

Great Neck, NY

Manhasset, NY

Mount Kisco, NY

New City, NY

Port Washington, NY

Roslyn, NY

Saratoga Springs, NY

Schenectady, NY

White Plains, NY

Wilton, NY

Reston, VA

Richmond, VA (2)