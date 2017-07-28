Atom Tickets Teams Up With Paramount Pictures And Participant Media On “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power”

PRESS RELEASE

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2017 – Atom Tickets, the cutting-edge theatrical mobile ticketing platform, is partnering with Paramount Pictures and Participant Media to offer its users the chance to join the conversation with access to special public screenings featuring a Q&A with Al Gore for An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, the inspirational sequel to the Oscar-winning documentary about climate change.

Atom will utilize its targeted marketing capabilities to reach moviegoers and help connect them to the movie through all of its consumer touch points with movie branded content. Atom will also offer users the opportunity to purchase tickets to the powerful documentary followed by a Q&A with former Vice President Al Gore about the state of the climate crisis and his lifelong commitment to educate and inspire change around the world. The exclusive screenings and Q&As will take place at the AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on August 1 and the Regal South Beach in Miami on August 3.

“Atom Tickets is a powerful tool because it makes it easy to get groups of people together to see a film. We have seen that audiences want to come together and know that change is possible. An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power is a movie that will inspire audiences of all ages.” said Megan Colligan, President of Worldwide Distribution and Marketing for Paramount Pictures.

“We’re honored to be able to partner with Paramount to help market a film that delivers such an important and impactful message on an issue that affects us all,” said Matthew Bakal, executive chairman and co-founder, Atom Tickets. “Atom offers exciting experiences on and off the screen and is taking moviegoers deeper into the making of An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power through a Q&A with Al Gore who can share his insider’s perspective on improving the global climate crisis.”

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk, hits select theaters in Los Angeles and New York City on July 28 with an expanded release on August 4. A decade after An Inconvenient Truth brought climate change into the heart of popular culture comes the powerful follow-up that shows just how close we are to a real energy revolution. Former Vice President Al Gore continues his global efforts to empower climate activists and influence international climate policy. Tickets to shows of An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power are available at atomtickets.com.

Atom Tickets is a game-changing mobile app and website that is revolutionizing the movie ticketing industry to make movie experiences faster, easier and more social than ever. Atom lets users pre-order movie tickets and concessions and provides a VIP experience that includes bypassing lines at theaters and access to exclusive movie deals. The user-friendly platform also lets moviegoers watch trailers, read reviews and coordinate movie outings with friends while allowing each person to pay separately with just a few simple taps.

How Atom Tickets Works:

Atom Tickets re-imagines the most convenient way for users to plan a night out at the movies. The free app and website provide relevant reviews, trailers and synopses to help customers make the best decision on what to see. Moviegoers may then invite friends (via Facebook or their contact lists) to purchase their own tickets to join them. Atom offers streamlined ordering of tickets and concessions from any Android or iOS phone. At the theater, users go directly to the ushers and concession counters, where they simply scan a QR code at tablet kiosks. Paper tickets and IOUs have been replaced by Atom’s innovative platform, which keeps all plans, messaging, payment and tickets in one place.

About Atom Tickets:

Atom Tickets is the first-of-its-kind theatrical mobile ticketing platform. Through its patent pending recommendation and personalization technology, Atom Tickets allows consumers to search for films instantly, invite friends, buy tickets, pre-order concessions and more. Enabled on 16,500 screens across the U.S., the platform’s innovative marketing capabilities help studios, exhibitors and brands maximize revenue opportunities. Atom Tickets is available as a free app in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store and online at atomtickets.com.