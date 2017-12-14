Atom Tickets Teams Up With Showcase Cinemas To Expand Digital Ticketing To Even More Screens In the Northeast

PRESS RELEASE

LOS ANGELES, December 14, 2017— Atom Tickets, the first-of-its-kind social movie ticketing platform, announced a partnership with National Amusements’ Showcase Cinemas expanding its digital ticketing offering to more screens. Starting today, nearly 400 screens across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Rhode Island are live on Atom Ticket’s app and website in time for movie-goers to enjoy the holiday blockbusters.

This year, Atom increased the amount of Atom-enabled theater locations by 45% compared to last year. Leading exhibitors have signed on to use Atom Tickets because of its unparalleled service that makes going to the movies faster, easier and more social than ever. Showcase Cinemas is known for its superior entertainment experience with engaging community events.

“We are thrilled to be working with Atom Tickets to make moviegoing easier than ever for our guests,” said Mark Malinowski, Showcase Cinemas’ VP of Marketing. “Atom has really delivered above and beyond our expectations. We’re excited to work with them in a concerted effort to drive more digital ticketing sales for all of our locations.”

Atom is revolutionizing the movie ticketing industry by helping theaters fill seats and maximize revenue.

“We pride ourselves on delivering the best digital ticketing service to cinema partners and moviegoers. Welcoming Showcase Cinemas, the sixth largest circuit in the country by box office, to Atom Tickets is testament to these efforts,” said Matthew Bakal, Atom Tickets co-founder and Executive Chairman. “It’s been a great year onboarding new exhibitor partners, and we’re looking forward to carrying this momentum into the new year.”

How Atom Tickets Works:

Atom Tickets re-imagines the most convenient way for users to plan a night out at the movies. The free app and website provide relevant reviews, trailers and synopses to help customers make the best decision on what to see. Moviegoers may then invite friends (via Facebook or their contact lists) to purchase their own tickets to join them. Atom offers streamlined ordering of tickets and concessions from any Android or iOS phone. At the theater, users go directly to the ushers and concession counters, where they simply scan a QR code at tablet kiosks. Paper tickets and IOUs have been replaced by Atom’s innovative platform, which keeps all plans, messaging, payment and tickets in one place.