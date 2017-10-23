Barco Achieves Milestone of 100 All-Laser Cinema Multiplexes Installed Worldwide

PRESS RELEASE

Sacramento, Calif – 23 October 2017 Global cinema technology leader Barco has set another record for cinema laser projector deployments, this time for all-laser multiplexes, in which an exhibitor outfits every auditorium with either a Barco Flagship Laser or Smart Laser projector. An all-laser cinema allows owners to fully realize the cost-savings and operational efficiencies that only a standardized platform can offer. With no lamps or lenses to buy, stock and replace, exhibitors can focus their resources elsewhere to further enhance the entertainment value of their offering for guests.



Barco is leading the global trend of laser projection for cinema.

Premium image quality enhances the moviegoing experience for visitors; simplicity increases operational efficiency for exhibitors.

By offering the widest portfolio of laser projectors, Barco can provide the perfect match for every movie screen.

High performance meets low total cost of ownership

“Once we conduct a business case analysis, movie theater owners can quickly see the benefits our laser projectors offer with regard to high performance and low total cost of ownership,” comments Wim Buyens, Senior Vice President and General Manager Entertainment for Barco. “Combined with superior image quality and brightness, our solutions empower exhibitors to offer their guests the best moviegoing experience possible.”

A perfect match for every screen

Barco offers a diverse portfolio of 16 laser projectors delivering excellent sustainability from the compact, economical Smart Laser SLP series with low-cost, simple operations, to the robust Flagship Laser LHC series, offering the highest contrast and stunning brightness for higher-ticket movie presentations on premium screens, including 3D. With the Smart Care program, exhibitors can enjoy 100 percent peace of mind with 10 years of guaranteed light output, ensuring stable and superior image quality over a projector’s lifetime.

Exhibitors around the world go “all-in” with Barco laser

Kinepolis, a long-term Barco customer, opened the first “all-Barco laser” multiplex in Europe more than one year ago in Breda, the Netherlands. The ten-screen multiplex features one Barco Flagship Laser and nine Smart Laser projectors. “Visitor numbers have been exceeding our expectations since Day One, which is fantastic,” says Vicky Vekemans, theater manager for Kinepolis. Customer satisfaction surveys also clearly show that visitors prefer laser-illuminated projection. With regard to cost savings, laser projection is helping Kinepolis cut energy consumption by 30 percent. The exhibitor has since opened all-laser cinemas in three additional locations. Kinepolis Group manages 49 cinemas – 500 screens – spread across Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Spain, and Switzerland.

Other theater circuits rapidly followed, with many deploying all-laser multiplexes within the past year: National Amusements, Inc., CinemaCity, The GRINN FILM multiplex, Cinesystem Cinemas, CMS (Cinemex), Megabox Korea, and Reel Cinemas, to name a few.

Learn more at ShowEast!

Visitors at ShowEast can experience Barco laser projection and learn all of the reasons why creating an all-laser multiplex can drive efficiency across theater operations while delivering superior image quality. See Barco at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel from October 24-26, and attend the info session, “Thrill Your Audience, Slash Your Budget with Barco Laser Projection” on either Tuesday, October 24 at 11:30 am, or Wednesday, October 25 (11:00 am or 1:00 pm), located in the Periwinkle Room at Loews Miami Beach Hotel.