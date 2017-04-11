Barco Helps Awaken the Force at Star Wars Celebration Orlando 2017 as the Official Laser Projection Provider

PRESS RELEASE

Orlando, Fla. – 11 April 2017 – Barco, the global leader in digital cinema, is proud to collaborate with Lucasfilm and ReedPOP on the Star Wars Celebration event, to be held in Orlando, Florida at the Orange County Convention Center on April 13 – 16.

During the four day event, devoted Star Wars fans will experience the latest in laser projection technology as they gather at the Galaxy Stage to attend high-profile guest panels, including Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Hayden Christensen and more, and watch a special tribute to 40 years of Star Wars. Special screenings of full-length films such as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back will also be projected on Barco’s DP4K-17BLP.

Star Wars Celebration is the ultimate fan experience filled with entertainment, celebrity appearances, stage shows, panels, interactive events, special shopping, screenings and exclusive Star Wars first looks and sneak peeks that could only be presented at these official shows.

Smart Laser: Bringing laser benefits to every screen

Barco’s Smart Laser projection technology offers audiences superior image quality with outstanding uniformity and contrast that’s unique to laser illumination. Installed in the Galaxy Stage, the 17,000 lumen 4K Smart Laser projector will be utilized during each of the 12 panels and 5 screening sessions. “Knowing the high expectations of our most devoted Star Wars fans, we wanted to deliver an extremely rich, mesmerizing experience,” says Mary Franklin, Global Event Director at ReedPOP. “As soon as we observed the Smart Laser Projector in action, we knew it would exceed our expectations, which Barco has continued to achieve during the past several years and Celebration events.”

As the global cinema technology leader, Barco understands the power of projection has in helping bring a movie to life. “Star Wars is one of the most beloved movie series ever created,” says Stijn Henderickx, Vice President Cinema at Barco. “It is a great honor to showcase the next wave of Star Wars footage to some of the franchise’s most ardent fans, while introducing them to the latest in movie projection technology from Barco.”