Barco is Honored with the Appointment of its Senior VP Entertainment Wim Buyens as Chairman of the Advanced Imaging Society
The Advanced Imaging Society was founded in 2009 to educate and inform the entertainment industry about creating great 3D. As new cutting-edge technologies − such as high dynamic range (HDR), virtual reality (VR), high frame rate (HFR), UHD and 4K − come to the forefront, these are exciting and challenging times for the entertainment industry. The Society strives to be a valuable tool for advancing the success of 3D exhibitors, studios and everyone involved in the industry.
“To achieve our mission, we assemble the world’s key industry players and opinion leaders to discuss new trends, exchange ideas and know-how, and learn how we can meet the growing demand for premium entertainment experiences,” comments Jim Chabin, President of the Advanced Imaging Society. “Barco’s significant technology advancements and its vision on the cinema of the future prove its dedication to our industry. In the past, Wim Buyens has already provided the society with valuable insights − and we are confident that he and his team will guide our members and create a new roadmap for today’s and tomorrow’s entertainment industry.”
Lumière award for flagship laser projector
Every year, during its Lumière award ceremony, the Advanced Imaging Society lauds companies and organizations that make movies and content more exciting and successful through their ‘innovation and impact’. In 2014, Barco won the ‘Technology and New Product’ award for its 6P RGB DP4K-60L laser cinema projector. This award recognized Barco as an innovator that’s helping to drive the cinema industry forward.
Redefining cinema
With more than 65,000 projectors in the field, Barco is the market share leader in xenon cinema projection. Barco is also leading the global conversion from lamp-based to laser-based projection. To top that off, Barco is delivering innovative solutions that combine high-quality image and sound with unique, interactive experiences to help exhibitors take cinema to the next level. Barco’s offering combines a wide array of concepts to help exhibitors and storytellers create a value-added moviegoing experience − before, during, and after the show. The Barco Lobby Experience brings the cinema lobby to life by creating an immersive storytelling environment. Barco Escape − the multi-screen, panoramic movie format − treats audiences to an extraordinary experience, while AuroMax® immersive sound provides the perfect complement to a premium visual movie experience.
