Barco Invites Theater Owners to Experience the Future of Cinema Today at ShowEast 2017

Sacramento, Calif – 19 October 2017

Barco leads the industry in worldwide laser projection deployments, offering the widest portfolio of models to fuel the all-laser cinema trend.

Visitors can attend info sessions showing how exhibitors can boost image quality and maximize efficiencies in their cinema operations with Barco laser.

Barco Cinema solutions entertain movie patrons throughout the cinema.

Global cinema technology leader Barco will demonstrate its vision and market leadership in cinema innovation at ShowEast in Miami, Florida from October 24-26. Barco’s breakthrough technologies deliver unprecedented image quality for the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Barco solutions, such as Barco laser projectors, the One Network Alliance Lobby Experience and Barco Escape, help increase moviegoer satisfaction, drive higher attendance and improve operational efficiencies across the theater.

Barco laser leads the industry in high performance, low TCO

Barco has optimized and expanded its robust portfolio of cinema laser projectors, offering an excellent value proposition for the all-laser multiplex,” comments Stijn Henderickx, Vice President Cinema for Barco. “In addition to delivering premium image quality, our solutions are designed for operational simplicity and sustainability to reduce operating costs – resulting in a very low total cost of ownership.”

With 16 laser projectors to choose from, today’s exhibitors can offer guests premium movie presentations in every theater auditorium while economically transforming their multiplex into an all-laser theater.



Flagship Laser delivers the pinnacle of image quality for premium large format screens

Barco’s Flagship Laser is the projector of choice for premium cinema screens worldwide and a must for high-quality 3D movie presentations. Featuring the industry’s highest brightness level, the widest color gamut and excellent image consistency, Barco Flagship Laser delivers the ultimate moviegoing experience.

Smart Laser simplifies operations, reduces total cost of ownership

The Smart Laser portfolio offers the perfect balance between cost-savings and operational efficiencies – saving up to 50 percent on energy consumption – while featuring superior, consistent image quality. With the Smart Care program, exhibitors can enjoy 100 percent peace of mind with 10 years of guaranteed light output, ensuring stable and superior image quality over a projector’s lifetime.