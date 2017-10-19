Barco Invites Theater Owners to Experience the Future of Cinema Today at ShowEast 2017
PRESS RELEASE
Sacramento, Calif – 19 October 2017
- Barco leads the industry in worldwide laser projection deployments, offering the widest portfolio of models to fuel the all-laser cinema trend.
- Visitors can attend info sessions showing how exhibitors can boost image quality and maximize efficiencies in their cinema operations with Barco laser.
- Barco Cinema solutions entertain movie patrons throughout the cinema.
Barco laser leads the industry in high performance, low TCO
Barco has optimized and expanded its robust portfolio of cinema laser projectors, offering an excellent value proposition for the all-laser multiplex,” comments Stijn Henderickx, Vice President Cinema for Barco. “In addition to delivering premium image quality, our solutions are designed for operational simplicity and sustainability to reduce operating costs – resulting in a very low total cost of ownership.”
With 16 laser projectors to choose from, today’s exhibitors can offer guests premium movie presentations in every theater auditorium while economically transforming their multiplex into an all-laser theater.
Flagship Laser delivers the pinnacle of image quality for premium large format screens
Barco’s Flagship Laser is the projector of choice for premium cinema screens worldwide and a must for high-quality 3D movie presentations. Featuring the industry’s highest brightness level, the widest color gamut and excellent image consistency, Barco Flagship Laser delivers the ultimate moviegoing experience.
Smart Laser simplifies operations, reduces total cost of ownership
The Smart Laser portfolio offers the perfect balance between cost-savings and operational efficiencies – saving up to 50 percent on energy consumption – while featuring superior, consistent image quality. With the Smart Care program, exhibitors can enjoy 100 percent peace of mind with 10 years of guaranteed light output, ensuring stable and superior image quality over a projector’s lifetime.
Discover the benefits of Barco Laser Projection at ShowEast info sessions
See Barco at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel from October 24-26, and attend the info session, “Thrill Your Audience, Slash Your Budget with Barco Laser Projection” on either Tuesday, October 24 at 11:30 am, or Wednesday, October 25 (11:00 am or 1:00 pm), located in the Periwinkle Room. Attendees will learn all of the reasons why creating an all-laser multiplex can drive efficiency across theater operations while delivering superior image quality.
Meet with Barco experts to learn more about our immersive cinema solutions
Representatives from our cinema team will be on hand to discuss immersive sight and sound solutions for your entire cinema footprint.
Barco Lobby Experience: captivating moviegoers from the moment they enter the cinema
Barco’s innovative One Network Alliance Lobby Experience allows cinema exhibitors to transform the ordinary cinema lobby into an engaging, revenue-generating entertainment center. Exhibitors can create a one-of-a-kind lobby entertainment experience with animated box office, concessions and menu boards, animated movie posters and dynamic, multi-screen movie trailer presentations.
Barco Escape: the ultimate immersive cinema experience
Barco Escape delivers compelling audience experiences via a multi-screen, panoramic movie format for an experience only available in theaters. It captivates audiences as a truly unique and powerful form of visual entertainment, increasing box office revenues.
