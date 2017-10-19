Barco Invites Theater Owners to Experience the Future of Cinema Today at ShowEast 2017

Barco Invites Theater Owners to Experience the Future of Cinema Today at ShowEast 2017

Author Published October 19, 2017 Comments 0

PRESS RELEASE

Sacramento, Calif – 19 October 2017

  • Barco leads the industry in worldwide laser projection deployments, offering the widest portfolio of models to fuel the all-laser cinema trend.

  • Visitors can attend info sessions showing how exhibitors can boost image quality and maximize efficiencies in their cinema operations with Barco laser.

  • Barco Cinema solutions entertain movie patrons throughout the cinema. 
Global cinema technology leader Barco will demonstrate its vision and market leadership in cinema innovation at ShowEast in Miami, Florida from October 24-26. Barco’s breakthrough technologies deliver unprecedented image quality for the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Barco solutions, such as Barco laser projectors, the One Network Alliance Lobby Experience and Barco Escape, help increase moviegoer satisfaction, drive higher attendance and improve operational efficiencies across the theater.

Barco laser leads the industry in high performance, low TCO
Barco has optimized and expanded its robust portfolio of cinema laser projectors, offering an excellent value proposition for the all-laser multiplex,” comments Stijn Henderickx, Vice President Cinema for Barco. “In addition to delivering premium image quality, our solutions are designed for operational simplicity and sustainability to reduce operating costs – resulting in a very low total cost of ownership.”

With 16 laser projectors to choose from, today’s exhibitors can offer guests premium movie presentations in every theater auditorium while economically transforming their multiplex into an all-laser theater.

Barco laser projectorFlagship Laser delivers the pinnacle of image quality for premium large format screens
Barco’s Flagship Laser is the projector of choice for premium cinema screens worldwide and a must for high-quality 3D movie presentations. Featuring the industry’s highest brightness level, the widest color gamut and excellent image consistency, Barco Flagship Laser delivers the ultimate moviegoing experience.

Smart LaserSmart Laser simplifies operations, reduces total cost of ownership
The Smart Laser portfolio offers the perfect balance between cost-savings and operational efficiencies – saving up to 50 percent on energy consumption – while featuring superior, consistent image quality. With the Smart Care program, exhibitors can enjoy 100 percent peace of mind with 10 years of guaranteed light output, ensuring stable and superior image quality over a projector’s lifetime.

Discover the benefits of Barco Laser Projection at ShowEast info sessions
See Barco at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel from October 24-26, and attend the info session, “Thrill Your Audience, Slash Your Budget with Barco Laser Projection” on either Tuesday, October 24 at 11:30 am, or Wednesday, October 25 (11:00 am or 1:00 pm), located in the Periwinkle Room. Attendees will learn all of the reasons why creating an all-laser multiplex can drive efficiency across theater operations while delivering superior image quality.

Meet with Barco experts to learn more about our immersive cinema solutions
Representatives from our cinema team will be on hand to discuss immersive sight and sound solutions for your entire cinema footprint.

Lobby photoBarco Lobby Experience: captivating moviegoers from the moment they enter the cinema
Barco’s innovative One Network Alliance Lobby Experience allows cinema exhibitors to transform the ordinary cinema lobby into an engaging, revenue-generating entertainment center. Exhibitors can create a one-of-a-kind lobby entertainment experience with animated box office, concessions and menu boards, animated movie posters and dynamic, multi-screen movie trailer presentations.

Barco EscapeBarco Escape: the ultimate immersive cinema experience
Barco Escape delivers compelling audience experiences via a multi-screen, panoramic movie format for an experience only available in theaters. It captivates audiences as a truly unique and powerful form of visual entertainment, increasing box office revenues.

Tags Barco, ShowEast 2017 Category Exhibition News Views 0
Boxoffice Staff

Related posts

Cinemeccanica Debuts ESPARENA, the First Cinema Gaming Platform
Bardan Cinema Establishes Strategic Partnership with TK Architects to Develop State-of-the-Art Cinemas in the Americas and Caribbean
Christie Announces Retirement of Gerry Remers, Christie Canada President & COO
Barco Lobby Experience At ShowBiz Cinemas Wins Bronze APEX Award At Digital Signage Expo
Wanda Cinema Line Selects Dolby Atmos And Dolby Digital Cinema Processors For New Cinema Screens In China In 2016
National Amusements Announces USHIO as Their Exclusive Worldwide Provider of Xenon Bulbs

0 Comments

No comments!

There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.

Leave reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *