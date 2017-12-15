Barco receives the Technology Innovator Award at CineAsia 2017

PRESS RELEASE —

Hong Kong, 14 December 2017 – At a reception at the end of the 23rd edition of CineAsia 2017 in Hong Kong, key players in the cinema industry were awarded for significant contributions over the previous year. Barco was saluted as the Technology Innovator of the Year.

Cinema exhibitors find themselves in an exciting but competitive position as audience habits continue to change. To keep up, exhibitors must constantly innovate to consolidate existing audiences and also grow new ones through exciting new experiences. This is the context in which Barco was saluted at the recent CineAsia conference with the Technology Innovator of the Year award.

Improving the experience, reducing costs

Barco has been a technology leader in laser projection for a number of years, creating innovative and patented solutions that meet three core goals:

superior image quality from 5,000 to 35,000 lumens;

lower total cost of ownership;

and greatly reduced operating expenses for 10 years.

The cornerstone of the company is an absolute passion for developing the finest technology and turning it into products that significantly improve the viewing experience while lowering operating costs. To achieve this, the company calls on the customers themselves at key stages of the development to ensure that their specific needs are comprehensively addressed.

Covering every need

Barco’s projectors cover the complete spectrum of cinemas, from Smart Laser projectors for small to medium screens up to premium Flagship Laser projectors that offer outstanding 2D & 3D brightness, high contrast, uniformity, and superior color performance. These solutions have met with an enthusiastic response from the industry. In addition to equipping a vast number of cinemas worldwide with individual projectors, Barco has helped a total of 100 theater complexes to go all-laser, the most recent including MBO in Malaysia and Golden Village in Singapore.

The award was accepted at a special reception by Senior VP Entertainment Wim Buyens: “Given that this is exactly what we try to achieve, we are particularly proud to be recognized as Technology Innovator of the Year! It’s a recognition of everything we stand for. Technological innovation has been part of our DNA for over 80 years. It’s what has brought us to where we are today. We’ve been pioneering with numerous industry firsts ever since the early days of digital cinema. And our passionate people and constant drive for innovation will keep on paving the way for the future of the business.”