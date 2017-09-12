B&B Theatres Partner with GDC Technology to Make Sound Investment in Future

Press Release

LAKE GENEVA, Wis., September 12, 2017 — GDC Technology Limited, a world-leading digital cinema solutions provider, announced today at the 2017 Geneva Convention that B&B Theatres, one of the most innovative theatre circuits in the nation, has signed an agreement to install DTS:X immersive audio technology, powered by the GDC Immersive Sound Solution at six locations this year and six in 2018, with the remaining locations to be rolled out in late 2018/early 2019. As a licensee of the DTS:X object-based immersive sound technology for the

development of GDC immersive sound media servers, GDC Technology will be leading the effort to enhance the experience for B&B Theatres.

With this agreement, B&B Theatres will become the largest U.S. movie theatre circuit to exhibit content released with a DTS:X soundtrack. DTS:X replicates a real-world sound environment and transports the audience into a new dimension of sound immersion by moving sound objects to and through specific locations – in front of, behind, above and beside the audience – precisely where the creator intended.

The inherent flexibility of DTS:X provides B&B Theatres with the ability to offer their guests a compelling immersive experience, regardless of size or configuration of the auditorium. The agreement covers both new construction and auditorium remodels. Combined with the GDC Immersive Sound Solution and DTS:X technology, B&B Theatres will be better equipped to stay ahead of home entertainment and other devices for consumers to watch content on the big screen.

“We have always been at the forefront when it comes to improving the moviegoing experience,” said Bob Bagby, president and CEO of B&B Theatres. “Throughout our 93-year history, we have stayed fully committed to offering guests the latest amenities and most advanced technologies. We have always paid particularly close attention to the latest innovations to improve the presentation quality. When GDC demonstrated the affordability, flexibility and amazing sound, it was an easy decision to select DTS:X as our premium sound technology for the entire circuit.”

According to Annie Wang, executive vice president for GDC Technology, “DTS:X offers B&B Theatres an affordable solution for not only their premium Grand Screen, but also any size auditorium. The digital cinema revolution raises the quality and consistency of audio in cinemas around the world, providing an audio experience beyond what is possible via home theater installations and mobile devices. We congratulate B&B Theatres for its vision to provide their guests with an entirely new sound experience like no other, setting them apart from competitors.”