B&B Theatres Partners with Cinema Intelligence to Leverage Big Data for Optimal Film Scheduling

PRESS RELEASE

Los Angeles, CA – September 20th, 2017: Cinema Intelligence, specializing in business intelligence solutions for cinema exhibitors, announced today that it has signed a partnership with B&B Theaters (‘B&B’) that will enable Cinema Intelligence to roll out to approximately 50 cinema locations. Cinema Intelligence, a Vista Group company, provides a collection of business intelligence solutions to increase exhibitor revenues by optimizing the forecasting, planning, and scheduling of movies and events. As B&B is a Vista Cinema customer, the pre-built Vista integrations will enable the rapid deployment and use of the Cinema Intelligence suite.

“We were looking for software solutions that can incorporate data analysis and provide actionable insights into our business,” said Brock Bagby, Vice President of Programming and Business Development for B&B Theatres. “We are thrilled to partner with Cinema Intelligence. We ran the numbers and believe the software provides an enormous opportunity to save time and money when it comes to scheduling movies. Our team is very excited.”

With the partnership with B&B, Cinema Intelligence is continuing its expansion in the US market; the announcement follows its partnering with chains such as Celebration Cinema and Santikos Theatres.

“We’ve been focusing on our US expansion ever since establishing our Los Angeles office in 2016 and we’re delighted to team up with one of the leading exhibitors in the US,” said Claudiu Tanasescu, CEO of Cinema Intelligence. “B&B’s focus on centralizing show times will receive a significant boost with our solution.

In a constantly evolving and challenging competitive landscape, theaters and studios alike are looking more and more towards data-driven solutions to improve not only Box Office performance but operational efficiencies such as film booking, film scheduling, and staffing. As big data continues to play a larger part in decision-making in the cinema industry, data intelligence business insights take on even greater significance,” adds Tanasescu.