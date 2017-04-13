‘Beauty and the Beast’ Crosses $1 Billion Worldwide

‘Beauty and the Beast’ Crosses $1 Billion Worldwide

Published April 13, 2017

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast became the latest film to join the studio’s vaunted billion dollar club, hitting the milestone days into Q2 and becoming 2017’s highest-grossing film worldwide to date, highest grossing live-action movie musical of all time and a global phenomenon.

Daniel Loria

3 Comments

  1. Avatar
    Hawkey April 13, 2017

    i fell in love with this movie🌹

    Reply
  2. Avatar
    Hawkey April 13, 2017

    love love this movie🌹

    Reply
  3. Avatar
    KN April 13, 2017

    So final ww cume between 1,15 – 1,3 depending if it will be hit in Japan

    Reply

