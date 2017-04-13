‘Beauty and the Beast’ Crosses $1 Billion Worldwide
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast became the latest film to join the studio’s vaunted billion dollar club, hitting the milestone days into Q2 and becoming 2017’s highest-grossing film worldwide to date, highest grossing live-action movie musical of all time and a global phenomenon.
i fell in love with this movie🌹
love love this movie🌹
So final ww cume between 1,15 – 1,3 depending if it will be hit in Japan