‘Black Panther’ to Become First Marvel Studios Film to be Released in the ScreenX Format

PRESS RELEASE

Hollywood, CA (February 12, 2018) – ScreenX, the world’s first multi-projection system that provides a 270-degree panoramic film viewing experience within a theatre setting, announced today that Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” will be featured in the stunning ScreenX format.

“Black Panther” is the first film from Marvel Studios to be converted into ScreenX, and the latest collaboration between The Walt Disney Studios and CJ 4DPLEX. The film will be released in ScreenX on a global scale, with showings in eight different countries. In addition to opening in ScreenX, audiences around the world will also be able to see “Black Panther” in 4DX – another immersive format from CJ 4DPLEX that features motion seats and environmental effects.

“Black Panther” will be available at 101 ScreenX locations on three different continents. It will play in Korea, China, United States, Turkey, Vietnam, Thailand, Japan and Indonesia.

Speaking about the film’s ScreenX release, Dave Hollis, President, Theatrical Distribution, The Walt Disney Studios, said “The immersive world of Wakanda is perfect for the panoramic ScreenX format, and we know from our previous collaborations with the ScreenX team that it will deliver an outstanding moviegoing experience for ‘Black Panther.’ ”

“Each time Disney teams with us to convert one of their films into ScreenX or 4DX, we see a magnificent reaction at the movie theatre. As the first Marvel film in ScreenX, ‘Black Panther’ promises to elicit an amazing reaction from fans by immersing them into the Marvel Cinematic Universe at a new and thrilling level ,” said James Kang, Executive Vice President of ScreenX Division, CGV.

For a related video, visit: www.screenx.co.kr and http://cj4dx.com/BlackPanther