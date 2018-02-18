Updated 4-Day Estimates: ‘Black Panther’ Races into Record Books with $218M
'Early Man' and 'Samson' open soft
Black Panther continued to race past industry expectations with an estimated $192 million over the three-day weekend including Thursday night previews, making it by far the largest February opening ever (surpassing Deadpool‘s $132 million by a wide margin) and the fifth-highest 3-day opening in history after Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Jurassic World, and The Avengers. Over the four-day period, it’s now estimated to come in at the high end of expectations with $218 million, a truly monumental number for the unprecedented blockbuster.
Looking at the big picture, Black Panther stacks up impressively in a number of ways. Its Saturday gross ($65.8 million) is the 4th largest in history and 2nd largest in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), while its Sunday gross ($50.3 million) will be the fifth-highest all time if estimates hold. Demographically, the film skewed slightly male at 55% to 45%, while 61% of the audience was over the age of 25. The Rotten Tomatoes score is currently 97% – making it the best-reviewed superhero movie ever on the influential review aggregator – while its CinemaScore is a rare A+, which bodes well for its holding power in the coming weeks.
The weekend’s two other new wide releases opened decidedly soft in the face of the Panther behemoth. Aardman’s stop-motion animated Early Man grossed an estimated $3.1 million through Sunday and $4.1 million through Monday, while Biblical actioner Samson is looking at an estimated $1.9 million over the three-day period and $2.3 million over the four-day. Riding on a tidal wave of hype, The Black Panther‘s allure was simply too strong for either film to carve out significant audiences of their own.
Last weekend’s No. 1 Fifty Shades Freed, meanwhile, took in an estimated $16.9 million over the three-day period ($18.9 million four-day), a drop of around 56% from its $38.5 million opening. That would bring its total to $78.1 million through Monday, about 12% off from Fifty Shades Darker at the same point. At this pace, Freed will easily cross the $100 million mark domestically by the end of its run.
Peter Rabbit held up well in its sophomore weekend, grossing an estimated $17.2 million over the three-day frame (off just 31%) and $22.1 million over four days. If estimates hold, it will have a total of $50.3 million through Monday – not bad given its reported budget of $50 million. It didn’t hurt that Early Man – its main competition in the family marketplace – failed to register with moviegoers.
The unstoppable Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle logged its ninth Top 5 finish with an estimated $7.9 million through Sunday and $10 million through Monday, bringing its total to a massive $379.9 million. The film has now officially surpassed Spider-Man 2 as the second highest-grossing Sony release of all time domestically (not adjusted for inflation), and it has the original Spider-Man ($403 million) firmly in its sights.
Among other holdovers, last weekend’s The 15:17 to Paris is looking at an estimated $7.6 million through Sunday and around $9 million through Monday, which would bring its cume to $26.8 million; The Greatest Showman made an estimated $5.1 million Friday-Sunday (a mere 21% drop) and $6.3 million Friday-Monday for a total of $155.6 million; Maze Runner: The Death Cure had an estimated $2.5 million Friday-Sunday and $3 million over the four-day period ($54.5 million); horror flick Winchester is estimated for $2.2 million (3-day) and $2.6 million (4-day) and a $22.3 million total; and The Post rounds out the Top 10 with an $1.9/$2.4 and a $77 million estimated total through Monday.
Overseas Update:
The Black Panther is also a giant hit internationally with $169 million in its opening weekend overseas, with the film breaking records in the majority of markets. That makes it No. 15 on the list of all-time international openings though it has yet to open in key markets including China, Russia, and Japan. Highlights this weekend include a $25.3 million opening in Korea, $24.8 million in the UK, and $9.6 million in Mexico. Its global cume now stands at $361 million over the three-day period, and $387 million including Monday’s domestic estimate.
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle took in another $4.8 million overseas, pushing it past the $900 million mark worldwide. Among Sony releases, its global total is now second only to Skyfall (which will keep its crown with $1.1 billion).
Fifty Shades Freed brought in another $47.7 million internationally, bringing its global total to a whopping $268.9 million. As noted last weekend, these films always make about two-thirds of their money overseas and Freed is continuing the trend.
Sunday’s 4-Day Weekend Estimates for Friday, February 16 – Monday, February 19, 2018:
[Note: most projections are from the studios themselves, otherwise they’re from Boxoffice Pro]
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Black Panther
|$209,000,000
|—
|4,020
|—
|$51,990
|$209,000,000
|1
|Disney
|2
|Peter Rabbit
|$22,000,000
|-12%
|3,725
|0
|$5,906
|$52,972,542
|2
|Sony / Columbia
|3
|Fifty Shades Freed
|$19,100,000
|-50%
|3,768
|0
|$5,069
|$78,291,455
|2
|Universal
|4
|Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
|$10,500,000
|5%
|2,800
|-336
|$3,750
|$380,178,565
|9
|Sony / Columbia
|5
|The 15:17 to Paris
|$9,500,000
|-24%
|3,042
|0
|$3,123
|$27,247,717
|2
|Warner Bros.
|6
|The Greatest Showman
|$7,000,000
|9%
|1,936
|-437
|$3,616
|$156,378,356
|9
|Fox
|7
|Early Man
|$4,000,000
|—
|2,494
|—
|$1,604
|$4,000,000
|1
|Lionsgate
|8
|Maze Runner: The Death Cure
|$3,250,000
|-48%
|1,892
|-1031
|$1,718
|$54,730,126
|4
|Fox
|9
|Winchester
|$2,500,000
|-52%
|1,479
|-1001
|$1,690
|$22,130,179
|3
|Lionsgate / CBS Films
|10
|The Post
|$2,475,000
|-32%
|1,050
|-815
|$2,357
|$77,084,372
|9
|20th Century Fox
|11
|Samson
|$2,200,000
|—
|1,249
|—
|$1,761
|$2,200,000
|1
|Pure Flix
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|The Shape of Water
|$2,115,000
|-33%
|957
|-823
|$2,210
|$53,693,714
|12
|Fox Searchlight
|2
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|$1,935,000
|-16%
|780
|-493
|$2,481
|$48,404,506
|19
|Fox Searchlight
|3
|12 Strong
|$1,200,000
|-56%
|815
|-1086
|$1,472
|$44,348,206
|5
|Warner Bros.
|4
|Hostiles
|$1,000,000
|-65%
|767
|-1447
|$1,304
|$28,476,826
|9
|Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
|5
|Coco
|$1,000,000
|13%
|385
|-448
|$2,597
|$207,480,667
|13
|Disney
|6
|Detective Chinatown 2
|$780,000
|—
|115
|—
|$6,783
|$780,000
|1
|Warner Bros.
|7
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|$755,000
|-46%
|351
|-479
|$2,151
|$618,177,777
|10
|Disney
|8
|La Boda de Valentina
|$550,000
|-52%
|331
|0
|$1,662
|$2,091,094
|2
|Lionsgate / Pantelion
|9
|Wonder (2017)
|$290,000
|4%
|193
|-68
|$1,503
|$131,751,894
|14
|Lionsgate
|10
|Thor: Ragnarok
|$245,000
|9%
|149
|-24
|$1,644
|$314,643,124
|16
|Disney
|11
|The Commuter
|$155,000
|-73%
|148
|-442
|$1,047
|$35,981,498
|6
|Lionsgate
|12
|Pad Man
|$40,000
|-95%
|152
|0
|$263
|$1,035,810
|2
|Sony Pictures Releasing International
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Let There Be Light
|$7,500
|—
|15
|—
|$500
|$7,500
|17
|Atlas
