Updated 4-Day Estimates: ‘Black Panther’ Races into Record Books with $218M

Black Panther continued to race past industry expectations with an estimated $192 million over the three-day weekend including Thursday night previews, making it by far the largest February opening ever (surpassing Deadpool‘s $132 million by a wide margin) and the fifth-highest 3-day opening in history after Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Jurassic World, and The Avengers. Over the four-day period, it’s now estimated to come in at the high end of expectations with $218 million, a truly monumental number for the unprecedented blockbuster.

Looking at the big picture, Black Panther stacks up impressively in a number of ways. Its Saturday gross ($65.8 million) is the 4th largest in history and 2nd largest in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), while its Sunday gross ($50.3 million) will be the fifth-highest all time if estimates hold. Demographically, the film skewed slightly male at 55% to 45%, while 61% of the audience was over the age of 25. The Rotten Tomatoes score is currently 97% – making it the best-reviewed superhero movie ever on the influential review aggregator – while its CinemaScore is a rare A+, which bodes well for its holding power in the coming weeks.

The weekend’s two other new wide releases opened decidedly soft in the face of the Panther behemoth. Aardman’s stop-motion animated Early Man grossed an estimated $3.1 million through Sunday and $4.1 million through Monday, while Biblical actioner Samson is looking at an estimated $1.9 million over the three-day period and $2.3 million over the four-day. Riding on a tidal wave of hype, The Black Panther‘s allure was simply too strong for either film to carve out significant audiences of their own.

Last weekend’s No. 1 Fifty Shades Freed, meanwhile, took in an estimated $16.9 million over the three-day period ($18.9 million four-day), a drop of around 56% from its $38.5 million opening. That would bring its total to $78.1 million through Monday, about 12% off from Fifty Shades Darker at the same point. At this pace, Freed will easily cross the $100 million mark domestically by the end of its run.

Peter Rabbit held up well in its sophomore weekend, grossing an estimated $17.2 million over the three-day frame (off just 31%) and $22.1 million over four days. If estimates hold, it will have a total of $50.3 million through Monday – not bad given its reported budget of $50 million. It didn’t hurt that Early Man – its main competition in the family marketplace – failed to register with moviegoers.

The unstoppable Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle logged its ninth Top 5 finish with an estimated $7.9 million through Sunday and $10 million through Monday, bringing its total to a massive $379.9 million. The film has now officially surpassed Spider-Man 2 as the second highest-grossing Sony release of all time domestically (not adjusted for inflation), and it has the original Spider-Man ($403 million) firmly in its sights.

Among other holdovers, last weekend’s The 15:17 to Paris is looking at an estimated $7.6 million through Sunday and around $9 million through Monday, which would bring its cume to $26.8 million; The Greatest Showman made an estimated $5.1 million Friday-Sunday (a mere 21% drop) and $6.3 million Friday-Monday for a total of $155.6 million; Maze Runner: The Death Cure had an estimated $2.5 million Friday-Sunday and $3 million over the four-day period ($54.5 million); horror flick Winchester is estimated for $2.2 million (3-day) and $2.6 million (4-day) and a $22.3 million total; and The Post rounds out the Top 10 with an $1.9/$2.4 and a $77 million estimated total through Monday.

Overseas Update:

The Black Panther is also a giant hit internationally with $169 million in its opening weekend overseas, with the film breaking records in the majority of markets. That makes it No. 15 on the list of all-time international openings though it has yet to open in key markets including China, Russia, and Japan. Highlights this weekend include a $25.3 million opening in Korea, $24.8 million in the UK, and $9.6 million in Mexico. Its global cume now stands at $361 million over the three-day period, and $387 million including Monday’s domestic estimate.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle took in another $4.8 million overseas, pushing it past the $900 million mark worldwide. Among Sony releases, its global total is now second only to Skyfall (which will keep its crown with $1.1 billion).

Fifty Shades Freed brought in another $47.7 million internationally, bringing its global total to a whopping $268.9 million. As noted last weekend, these films always make about two-thirds of their money overseas and Freed is continuing the trend.

Sunday’s 4-Day Weekend Estimates for Friday, February 16 – Monday, February 19, 2018:

[Note: most projections are from the studios themselves, otherwise they’re from Boxoffice Pro]

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Black Panther $209,000,000 — 4,020 — $51,990 $209,000,000 1 Disney 2 Peter Rabbit $22,000,000 -12% 3,725 0 $5,906 $52,972,542 2 Sony / Columbia 3 Fifty Shades Freed $19,100,000 -50% 3,768 0 $5,069 $78,291,455 2 Universal 4 Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle $10,500,000 5% 2,800 -336 $3,750 $380,178,565 9 Sony / Columbia 5 The 15:17 to Paris $9,500,000 -24% 3,042 0 $3,123 $27,247,717 2 Warner Bros. 6 The Greatest Showman $7,000,000 9% 1,936 -437 $3,616 $156,378,356 9 Fox 7 Early Man $4,000,000 — 2,494 — $1,604 $4,000,000 1 Lionsgate 8 Maze Runner: The Death Cure $3,250,000 -48% 1,892 -1031 $1,718 $54,730,126 4 Fox 9 Winchester $2,500,000 -52% 1,479 -1001 $1,690 $22,130,179 3 Lionsgate / CBS Films 10 The Post $2,475,000 -32% 1,050 -815 $2,357 $77,084,372 9 20th Century Fox 11 Samson $2,200,000 — 1,249 — $1,761 $2,200,000 1 Pure Flix

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Shape of Water $2,115,000 -33% 957 -823 $2,210 $53,693,714 12 Fox Searchlight 2 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri $1,935,000 -16% 780 -493 $2,481 $48,404,506 19 Fox Searchlight 3 12 Strong $1,200,000 -56% 815 -1086 $1,472 $44,348,206 5 Warner Bros. 4 Hostiles $1,000,000 -65% 767 -1447 $1,304 $28,476,826 9 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 5 Coco $1,000,000 13% 385 -448 $2,597 $207,480,667 13 Disney 6 Detective Chinatown 2 $780,000 — 115 — $6,783 $780,000 1 Warner Bros. 7 Star Wars: The Last Jedi $755,000 -46% 351 -479 $2,151 $618,177,777 10 Disney 8 La Boda de Valentina $550,000 -52% 331 0 $1,662 $2,091,094 2 Lionsgate / Pantelion 9 Wonder (2017) $290,000 4% 193 -68 $1,503 $131,751,894 14 Lionsgate 10 Thor: Ragnarok $245,000 9% 149 -24 $1,644 $314,643,124 16 Disney 11 The Commuter $155,000 -73% 148 -442 $1,047 $35,981,498 6 Lionsgate 12 Pad Man $40,000 -95% 152 0 $263 $1,035,810 2 Sony Pictures Releasing International