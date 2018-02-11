Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Ties Up $38.8M; ‘Peter Rabbit’ Overperforms with $25M in 2nd

As expected, Fifty Shades Freed tied up the top spot at the box office over the pre-Valentine’s Day weekend with $38.8 million, knocking four-time champ Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle off its throne. The debut of the third and final entry in the erotic drama series was off 16% from the opening of last year’s Fifty Shades Darker, which grossed $46.6 million in its first weekend this time last year.

While Freed‘s three-day gross represents the lowest debut of the blockbuster series, this is still a fantastic start for the E.L. James adaptation, which benefitted from a no-holds-barred marketing blitz from Universal. It also has the distinction of being the first real “event”-sized franchise flick of the year. If it performs the way the last two installments did over the coming weeks, it should easily top out north of $100 million domestically when all is said and done.

Second place went to Peter Rabbit, the adaptation of Beatrix Potter’s classic children’s book series that opened to a better-than-expected $25 million. That compares favorably with the $18.9 million opening of the first Paddington movie in 2015 as well as this year’s Paddington 2, which debuted to $11 million back in January.

Unlike the critically-beloved Paddington series, Rabbit‘s Rotten Tomatoes score is a so-so 58%, so it will be interesting to see whether it can demonstrate the kind of solid holds those movies enjoyed during their respective runs. Looking ahead at the release calendar, it’s relatively smooth sailing for the Sony release, though it will have some competition for family audiences next weekend when Aardman Studios’ stop-motion-animated Early Man hits theaters.

In third was the Clint Eastwood terrorism drama The 15:17 to Paris, which grossed $12.6 million on just over 3,000 screens in its opening weekend. It’s an okay debut for the film, albeit far lower than the likes of Eastwood’s similarly-themed American Sniper, which brought in a whopping $89.2 million in its wide opening weekend in 2015. That film of course captured the zeitgeist in a way 15:17 simply didn’t, and its abysmal 20% score on Rotten Tomatoes certainly didn’t help matters.

Perhaps a fairer comparison would be this year’s Afghanistan War drama 12 Strong, which opened to $15.8 million on about the same number of screens in late January. That film, however, fared considerably better with critics, and additionally benefitted from the commercial pull of Avengers co-star Chris Hemsworth in the lead role.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ended its run at the top of the heap this weekend, dropping three spots to No. 4 with another $9.8 million. Still playing on over 3,100 screens after eight weeks in theaters, the Dwayne Johnson blockbuster eased a mere 10% (keeping in mind that all grosses last weekend were deflated due to the Super Bowl) and now stands at an incredible $365.7 million domestically.

Another ultra-leggy performer, Fox musical The Greatest Showman, posted another minuscule decline, dropping just 17% to $6.4 million and a total of $146.5 million so far. The film is primed to cross the $150 million mark next weekend, a huge feat for a movie that grossed only $8.8 million in its three-day opening back in December. It’s a true word-of-mouth hit of the type we don’t see much of anymore, and another feather in the cap for Hugh Jackman, who retired his role as Wolverine with last year’s Logan.

In its third weekend, Maze Runner: The Death Cure brought in another $6 million after losing nearly 900 screens, giving the YA sequel an okay $49 million so far. For comparison’s sake, that’s a considerable 22% off from The Scorch Trials‘ $63.3 million gross over the same period. Luckily for Fox, Death Cure has already grossed over $150 million overseas, ensuring profitability for the $62 million title.

Supernatural horror film Winchester dropped to seventh with an estimated $5 million in its second weekend, a drop of 46% from its $9.3 million opening. The sharp second-weekend decline (which would have been even greater had it not been competing with the Super Bowl last weekend) is expected for a horror movie, and particularly one that fared so badly with critics. The Lionsgate release currently has an estimated $17.1 million in the bank and will no doubt fade quickly on its way to VOD.

Rounding out the Top 10 this weekend, The Post finished at No. 8 with an estimated $3.5 million after eight weeks ($72.8 million total), Best Picture contender The Shape of Water took in $3 million in ninth ($49.7 million total), and Gerard Butler actioner Den of Thieves grossed $2.8 million in tenth, bringing its lifetime total to $40 million.

Overseas Update:

Fifty Shades Freed brought in a whopping $98.1 million internationally this weekend with a No. 1 debut in 54 markets, giving the film a global haul of $136.9 million thus far and bringing the franchise’s lifetime gross to over $1 billion worldwide (a milestone it passed on Friday). The Fifty Shades series has always been a huge performer overseas, with the last two installments making over two-thirds of their money internationally.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle added another $7.5 million to its coffers internationally, bringing its total to $516.1 million overseas and $881.8 million worldwide. This weekend the film became Sony’s third highest-grossing title of all time globally, surpassing Spectre ($880.7 million) and Spider-Man: Homecoming ($880.4 million).

Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, FEB. 9 – SUN, FEB. 11

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Fifty Shades Freed $38,806,000 — 3,768 — $10,299 $38,806,000 1 Universal 2 Peter Rabbit $25,000,000 — 3,725 — $6,711 $25,000,000 1 Sony / Columbia 3 The 15:17 to Paris $12,600,000 — 3,042 — $4,142 $12,600,000 1 Warner Bros. 4 Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle $9,825,000 -10% 3,136 -216 $3,133 $365,656,871 8 Sony / Columbia 5 The Greatest Showman $6,400,000 -17% 2,373 -215 $2,697 $146,535,870 8 Fox 6 Maze Runner: The Death Cure $6,000,000 -43% 2,923 -870 $2,053 $49,018,129 3 Fox 7 Winchester $5,050,000 -46% 2,480 0 $2,036 $17,177,358 2 Lionsgate / CBS Films 8 The Post $3,500,000 -33% 1,865 -597 $1,877 $72,836,520 8 20th Century Fox 9 The Shape of Water $3,000,000 -33% 1,780 -561 $1,685 $49,765,691 11 Fox Searchlight 10 Den of Thieves $2,870,000 -37% 1,468 -644 $1,955 $40,941,323 4 STX Entertainment 11 12 Strong $2,705,000 -43% 1,901 -1017 $1,423 $41,975,179 4 Warner Bros. 12 Hostiles $2,659,000 -48% 2,214 -720 $1,201 $25,856,468 8 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 13 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri $2,200,000 -27% 1,273 -453 $1,728 $45,344,806 18 Fox Searchlight 14 Darkest Hour $1,590,000 -33% 1,045 -441 $1,522 $51,470,092 12 Focus Features 15 I, Tonya $1,552,643 -37% 1,088 -362 $1,427 $25,229,668 10 Neon 16 Forever My Girl $1,264,600 -45% 1,088 -339 $1,162 $14,603,919 4 Roadside Attractions/LD Entertainment 17 Paddington 2 $1,210,000 -63% 1,429 -959 $847 $38,442,364 5 Warner Bros.

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Star Wars: The Last Jedi $1,258,000 -46% 830 -637 $1,516 $616,694,279 9 Disney 2 Phantom Thread $1,190,000 -44% 558 -628 $2,133 $16,388,094 7 Focus Features 3 La Boda de Valentina $1,125,000 — 331 — $3,399 $1,125,000 1 Lionsgate / Pantelion 4 Lady Bird $934,650 -29% 651 -458 $1,436 $45,237,506 15 A24 5 Coco $806,000 -53% 833 -803 $968 $206,092,341 12 Disney 6 Call Me by Your Name $683,460 -23% 475 -106 $1,439 $13,945,596 12 Sony Pictures Classics 7 The Commuter $590,000 -65% 590 -904 $1,000 $35,555,864 5 Lionsgate 8 Insidious: The Last Key $580,000 -60% 545 -708 $1,064 $66,752,020 6 Universal 9 Molly’s Game $420,000 -47% 537 -306 $782 $27,872,703 7 STX Entertainment 10 Ferdinand $375,000 -45% 387 -188 $969 $81,972,553 9 Fox 11 Wonder (2017) $270,000 15% 261 5 $1,034 $131,318,350 13 Lionsgate 12 Pitch Perfect 3 $245,000 -69% 317 -634 $773 $104,375,035 8 Universal 13 Thor: Ragnarok $215,000 -12% 173 -31 $1,243 $314,306,225 15 Disney 14 Daddy’s Home 2 $80,000 -17% 112 -13 $714 $103,991,869 14 Paramount