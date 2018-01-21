Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Jumanji’ Remains King w/ $20M, ’12 Strong’ Beats Out ‘Den of Thieves’ w/ $16.5M vs. $15.3M

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is king of the jungle for the third weekend in a row, bringing in another $20 million, enough for first place and a massive $316.9 million total so far.

The belated sequel is now the highest-grossing non-Spider-Man Sony release of all time (not adjusting for inflation), rising above Skyfall‘s $304.3 million total back in 2012. By the end of its run it will easily rise to No. 3 on that list (beating Spider-Man 3 and Spider-Man: Homecoming at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively), and potentially even slide into No. 2 (Spider-Man 2 made $373 million back in 2004, when ticket prices were much lower). On the 2017 list, it has officially beaten out Thor: Ragnarok ($313 million) for the No. 7 slot.

The family adventure’s amazing run thus far can be chalked up to strong word-of-mouth. Falling a slight 28% from its three-day gross last weekend, Welcome to the Jungle has never eased more than 30% percent weekend-to-weekend since opening on December 22. Though it finished in third place on Friday against newcomers Den of Thieves and 12 Strong, it rallied on Saturday to easily surpass those titles by weekend’s end.

In second place, Warner Bros.’ 12 Strong brought in an estimated $16.5 million, beating out STX’s Den of Thieves (in third with $15.32 million) after a Friday result that had the freshman titles finishing neck-and-neck. Both male-oriented films rose above industry expectations this weekend, mirroring The Commuter‘s unexpectedly-robust $13.7 million ($15.7 million four-day) result last weekend.

12 Strong – which dramatizes the true story of a group of soldiers sent to Afghanistan in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attacks – certainly benefitted from star Chris Hemsworth’s drawing power. But it also won over viewers with its unabashedly patriotic story of military heroism and sacrifice, similar to previous films like American Sniper and Lone Survivor.

Den of Thieves, starring 50 Cent and Gerard Butler, had the best per-location average of the weekend, with an estimated $6,301 per screen. In the scheme of Gerard Butler action films, it brought in considerably less than either 2013’s Olympus Has Fallen or its 2016 sequel London Has Fallen, which opened to $30.3 million and $21.6 million, respectively. To be fair, neither of those titles had to contend with the opening of another male-oriented film like 12 Strong in their debut weekends. If Thieves follows the pattern established by those earlier Butler vehicles, look for a second-weekend drop in the 50% range.

In fourth place, Fox’s The Post held up well in its second weekend of wide release, easing 37% to $12.15 million. That’s enough for $45.1 million so far, which puts it ahead of fellow Spielberg title Bridge of Spies, which had $32.5 million at this point in its run more than two years ago (though it bears noting that unlike Bridge of Spies, The Post grossed nearly $4 million in limited release before going wide). If the Meryl Streep-Tom Hanks starrer receives a mountain of Oscar nominations on Tuesday, its bottom line should benefit going forward.

Fox’s nearly-unstoppable The Greatest Showman continued to hang on spectacularly well in fifth place, falling a mere 12% to $11 million. That brings the total for the Hugh Jackman musical to an unexpectedly-terrific $113.4 million since opening on December 20. As previously noted, the hit soundtrack has been a boon for the film’s long-term playability, as it continues to bring in new (and repeat) viewers won over by the tunes of Oscar-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Sixth place went to Warner Bros.’ Paddington 2, which fell just 25% to $8.2 million after opening to a so-so $11 million ($15 million four-day) last weekend. That’s a very good hold for the family sequel, though its $25 million total to date still puts it 38% behind the first film’s gross during the same period back in 2015. That said, it held better than its predecessor, which dropped a steeper 35% in weekend two.

Seventh (at least according to estimates) goes to last weekend’s freshman The Commuter, which came in at $6.68 million in its second frame. It fell 51% from its opening last weekend, a rather standard hold for a Liam Neeson action vehicle. The film’s $25.7 million total puts it 24% ahead of 2015’s Run All Night at the same point but a whopping 51% behind 2014’s Non-Stop. Look for this one to finish somewhere in the realm of $40-$45 million when all is said and done.

Still lingering in the Top 10 this weekend is Star Wars: The Last Jedi with an estimated $6.6 million at No. 8 (though it could swap positions with The Commuter once actuals come in), bringing its total to $604.3 million so far. That makes it only the sixth film in history to top $600 million domestically after Titanic ($659 million), Avatar ($760 million), The Avengers ($623 million), Jurassic World ($652 million), and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million).

In ninth, Insidious: The Last Key brought in $5.9 million, good for $58.7 million so far. Rounding out the Top 10 was freshman romance Forever My Girl, which brought in $4.7 million on 1,115 screens in its opening weekend. The critically-maligned Roadside/LD release was pegged by many critics as a low-rent version of a Nicholas Sparks adaptation, but it reportedly cost just $3.5 million, so it should do well enough to justify its budget.

Falling outside the Top 10 in its second weekend was the Taraji P. Henson actioner Proud Mary, which tumbled a steep 63% to an estimated $3.65 million. Unfortunately, there’s not much firepower left in the Screen Gems release, which was savaged by critics and should top out with not much more than $20 million. Luckily for Sony, the budget on this one is just $14 million.

Also outside the Top 10, Disney’s Coco passed the $200 million threshold this weekend ($1.9 million weekend, $200.7 million total), while Universal’s Pitch Perfect 3 passed $100 million ($3.1 million weekend, $100.6 million total).

Overseas Update:

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was tops internationally for the fourth weekend in a row, bringing in another $32.6 million, including $7.7 million in China (where it now stands at $65.8 million). Its overseas total is now $450.8 million, bringing its global cume to $767.8 million.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi brought in $9.9 million overseas this weekend, giving it an international total of $692 million and a global total to date of $1.296 million. Look for it to cross $1.3 billion overall by next weekend.

Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, JAN. 19 – SUN, JAN. 21

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle $20,040,000 -29% 3,704 -145 $5,410 $316,985,148 5 Sony / Columbia 2 12 Strong $16,500,000 — 3,002 — $5,496 $16,500,000 1 Warner Bros. 3 Den of Thieves $15,320,000 — 2,432 — $6,299 $15,320,000 1 STX Entertainment 4 The Post $12,150,000 -37% 2,851 32 $4,262 $45,191,402 5 20th Century Fox 5 The Greatest Showman $11,000,000 -12% 2,823 -115 $3,897 $113,480,607 5 Fox 6 Paddington 2 $8,240,000 -25% 3,702 0 $2,226 $25,041,233 2 Warner Bros. 7 The Commuter $6,685,000 -51% 2,892 0 $2,312 $25,708,529 2 Lionsgate 8 Star Wars: The Last Jedi $6,566,000 -45% 2,456 -634 $2,673 $604,284,476 6 Disney 9 Insidious: The Last Key $5,945,000 -52% 2,546 -604 $2,335 $58,729,265 3 Universal 10 Forever My Girl $4,703,070 — 1,115 — $4,218 $4,703,070 1 Roadside Attractions/LD Entertainment 11 Proud Mary $3,650,000 -63% 2,125 0 $1,718 $16,931,604 2 Sony / Screen Gems 12 Pitch Perfect 3 $3,110,000 -48% 1,772 -733 $1,755 $100,623,045 5 Universal 13 Darkest Hour $3,065,000 -31% 1,341 -352 $2,286 $41,128,177 9 Focus Features 14 Molly’s Game $1,710,000 -56% 1,091 -617 $1,567 $24,368,509 4 STX Entertainment 15 Ferdinand $1,660,000 -53% 1,212 -942 $1,370 $79,146,216 6 Fox

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Phantom Thread $3,370,000 194% 896 834 $3,761 $6,182,729 4 Focus Features 2 I, Tonya $3,023,416 -10% 799 282 $3,784 $14,672,133 7 Neon 3 The Shape of Water $2,200,000 -22% 853 130 $2,579 $30,209,047 8 Fox Searchlight 4 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri $2,000,000 -21% 954 -68 $2,096 $32,077,357 15 Fox Searchlight 5 Coco $1,911,000 -43% 878 -484 $2,177 $200,727,300 9 Disney 6 Call Me by Your Name $1,505,553 112% 815 641 $1,847 $9,202,928 9 Sony Pictures Classics 7 Mary and The Witch’s Flower $1,497,158 — 161 — $9,299 $1,497,158 1 GKIDS 8 Lady Bird $1,321,420 -25% 675 23 $1,958 $39,180,655 12 A24 9 Wonder (2017) $570,000 -53% 496 -474 $1,149 $129,924,701 10 Lionsgate 10 All the Money in the World $385,000 -69% 374 -1034 $1,029 $24,114,091 4 Sony / TriStar 11 Thor: Ragnarok $249,000 -33% 184 -58 $1,353 $313,447,531 12 Disney 12 Daddy’s Home 2 $215,000 8% 183 -18 $1,175 $103,547,780 11 Paramount 13 The Disaster Artist $198,578 -57% 147 -224 $1,351 $20,749,613 8 New Line / A24 14 Condorito: La Pelicula $70,000 -72% 134 -19 $522 $394,446 2 Lionsgate / Pantelion 15 Downsizing $70,000 -77% 134 -278 $522 $24,314,309 5 Paramount