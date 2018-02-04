Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Jumanji’ Scores Fourth No. 1 Finish with $11M; ‘Winchester’ Scares Up $9.2M

Over Super Bowl weekend, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle scored the championship ring.

The Sony action-adventure sequel held incredibly well over a frame that’s traditionally light on moviegoing due to the big game, grossing $11 million in first place (a drop of just 32%). That makes it the first film since Star Wars: The Force Awakens to finish in the top slot for four weekends (though it’s worth noting that unlike that title, Jumanji did so non-consecutively), and the first movie since Titanic to post a first-place finish in February after opening in December.

Any way you slice it, Jumanji is a box office behemoth, and it continues to boast tremendous staying power despite having been in the marketplace for seven weeks. The total for the Dwayne Johnson vehicle now stands at a huge $352.6 million domestically, making it the third highest-grossing Sony title of all time. At this pace, it will easily end up at No. 2 on that list, and perhaps even No. 1, surpassing both Spider-Man 2 ($373 million) and Spider-Man ($403 million), respectively. That said, it will have done so with the benefit of much higher ticket prices.

Additionally, Welcome to the Jungle is currently the second highest-grossing Dwayne Johnson film of all time domestically, and it will soon surpass the top movie on that list, Furious 7, which grossed $353 million in 2015.

Dropping to second place was last weekend’s champ Maze Runner: The Death Cure, which grossed $10.2 million, representing a 58% decline. That’s a higher drop than either of the previous entries in the YA series, which dropped 46% and 52% in their second weekends, respectively.

With $39.7 million in the bank so far, The Death Cure‘s gross is currently 32% below that of The Maze Runner ($57.9 million) at the same point in its run and 24% below Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials ($51.9 million). With a reported production budget of $62 million, this isn’t a great result for the threequel domestically. That said, it’s made up a lot of ground internationally, having grossed nearly three times as much overseas.

Third place went to the weekend’s only new wide release, the Helen Mirren horror film Winchester, which brought in $9.2 million over its opening frame. That’s a decent result for the CBS Films release, which boasts a dismal 9% score on Rotten Tomatoes and an audience score of just 46% (the CinemaScore grade was a B-). Luckily the reported budget on this one is a mere $3.5 million.

In fourth, sleeper hit The Greatest Showman demonstrated an even better hold than Jumanji, dropping just 18% to $7.8 million for a total of $137.4 million after seven weeks of play. That’s a jaw-dropping result for a film that opened to just $8.8 million over its three-day opening weekend and a big win for Fox, which went all in on the film’s marketing campaign.

Fifth place finisher Hostiles grossed $5.5 million in its second weekend of wide release (a drop of 45%) after grossing a surprisingly-robust $10.1 million last weekend. The total for the Christian Bale Western now stands at $21.2 million, which is nearly double what Bale’s last film with director Scott Cooper, 2013’s Out of the Furnace, grossed over its entire run ($11.3 million). That said, at a reported cost of $50 million, it’s got a lot of prairie to cover before recouping its budget.

Multiple Oscar nominee The Post grossed another $5.2 million in sixth place (a drop of 43%), giving it $67.1 million after seven weeks of release. Seventh and eighth went to 12 Strong and Den of Thieves, respectively, which have been performing near-identically since opening opposite one another two weekends ago (though Thieves has notably been doing so on about 600 fewer screens). With another $4.71 million and $4.67 million banked this weekend, their totals currently stand at $37.3 million and $36.2 million.

Rounding out the top ten, The Shape of Water finished in ninth with $4.3 million (after expanding to its widest screen count yet of 2,341 theaters), and Paddington 2 placed tenth place with $3.1 million. Their totals stand at $44.5 million and $36.3 million, respectively.

A slew of 2018 Oscar nominees fell outside the top ten including Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri ($3.05 million for a $41.8 million total), I, Tonya ($2.5 million, $22.6 million total), Darkest Hour ($2.4 million, $48.8 million total), Phantom Thread ($2.1 million, $14.2 million total), and Lady Bird ($1.3 million, $43.7 million total).

Another notable title bubbling under the Top 10 is Padmaavat, the Bollywood film from distributor Viva that brought in $2.5 million on just 344 screens in its second weekend of North American release (it made an impressive $4.4 million in its opening frame last weekend). With $9.02 million Stateside so far, it’s currently the third highest-grossing Bollywood title of all time in North America, behind 2016’s Dangal ($12.3 million) and 2014’s PK ($10.6 million).

Overseas Update:

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle crossed $500 million overseas this weekend after grossing another $12.6 million from 93 markets. Its international cume now stands at $503.1 million and its global total is $855.7 million, which includes a gross of $74.6 million in the all-important Chinese marketplace.

Meanwhile, Star Wars: The Last Jedi crossed the $700 million mark internationally, bringing its global gross to $1.32 billion through Sunday. Overseas cumes include $110.8 million in the UK, $82.2 million Germany, $64.1 million in Japan, and a disappointing $41.2 million in China.

Another Disney release, Pixar’s Coco, crossed the $700 million mark globally this weekend, a whopping $183.5 million of which came from China (it also enjoyed a record-setting run in Mexico, where it’s grossed $57.8 million). It’s the seventh Pixar release to have reached the $700 million milestone and has a few more markets yet to open, including Japan.

Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)FRI, FEB. 2 – SUN, FEB. 4

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle $11,000,000 -32% 3,352 -201 $3,282 $352,642,752 7 Sony / Columbia 2 Maze Runner: The Death Cure $10,200,000 -58% 3,793 6 $2,689 $39,760,199 2 Fox 3 Winchester $9,250,000 — 2,480 — $3,730 $9,250,000 1 Lionsgate / CBS Films 4 The Greatest Showman $7,800,000 -18% 2,588 -75 $3,014 $137,475,172 7 Fox 5 Hostiles $5,523,000 -45% 2,934 118 $1,882 $21,237,414 7 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 6 The Post $5,200,000 -43% 2,462 -178 $2,112 $67,184,510 7 20th Century Fox 7 12 Strong $4,710,000 -46% 2,918 -100 $1,614 $37,303,553 3 Warner Bros. 8 Den of Thieves $4,670,000 -46% 2,112 -320 $2,211 $36,270,932 3 STX Entertainment 9 The Shape of Water $4,300,000 -27% 2,341 487 $1,837 $44,580,050 10 Fox Searchlight 10 Paddington 2 $3,110,000 -45% 2,388 -404 $1,302 $36,313,679 4 Warner Bros. 11 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri $3,050,000 -21% 1,726 269 $1,767 $41,814,051 17 Fox Searchlight 12 I, Tonya $2,556,250 -16% 1,450 490 $1,763 $22,640,135 9 Neon 13 Darkest Hour $2,420,000 -16% 1,486 153 $1,629 $48,843,157 11 Focus Features 14 Star Wars: The Last Jedi $2,235,000 -47% 1,467 -278 $1,524 $614,351,780 8 Disney 15 Phantom Thread $2,140,000 -28% 1,186 165 $1,804 $14,174,109 6 Focus Features 16 The Commuter $1,650,000 -52% 1,494 -317 $1,104 $34,249,747 4 Lionsgate 17 Coco $1,561,000 9% 1,636 1015 $954 $204,620,729 11 Disney 18 Insidious: The Last Key $1,450,000 -55% 1,253 -648 $1,157 $65,740,960 5 Universal 19 Lady Bird $1,359,856 -28% 1,109 -63 $1,226 $43,733,193 14 A24

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Padmaavat $2,551,000 -42% 344 18 $7,416 $9,012,569 2 2 Call Me by Your Name $1,000,790 -22% 581 -234 $1,723 $12,940,908 11 Sony Pictures Classics 3 Molly’s Game $800,000 -11% 843 288 $949 $27,065,935 6 STX Entertainment 4 Pitch Perfect 3 $785,000 -43% 951 -88 $825 $103,875,885 7 Universal 5 Ferdinand $640,000 -37% 575 -100 $1,113 $81,404,633 8 Fox 6 Thor: Ragnarok $249,000 37% 204 54 $1,221 $314,000,273 14 Disney 7 Wonder (2017) $235,000 -45% 256 -93 $918 $130,954,515 12 Lionsgate 8 Daddy’s Home 2 $95,000 -38% 125 -20 $760 $103,881,796 13 Paramount 9 Get Out $45,000 -73% 134 -337 $336 $175,985,850 50 Universal