Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’ Races to No. 1 with $23.5M; ‘Jumanji’ Drops Just 16% to $16.4M

Fox’s Maze Runner: The Death Cure zoomed to the top of the box office this weekend with $23.5 million, unseating three-time champ Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle from the No. 1 slot.

While the third installment of the hit YA series did reasonably well in its opening frame, its debut was significantly lower than that of the two previous installments, The Maze Runner ($32.5 million) and Maze Runner: The Scorch Trails ($30.3 million). That said, the franchise has tended to perform better overseas, so if it follows the same pattern as the two previous films in the series (both of which made over twice as much internationally), it will likely make up quite a bit of ground in foreign territories. The audience for this one was split almost evenly between males and females (49% vs. 51%) and skewed predictably younger, with 57% of the audience under 25.

After three weeks at the top, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle fell to second place in its sixth weekend of release, adding an estimated $16.4 million to its coffers for a total of $338 million thus far. The Sony smash continued to demonstrate incredible legs, easing just 16% from last weekend. It’s truly been a remarkable run for the belated sequel, which has more than surpassed expectations and now sits at No. 5 on the list of 2017 releases, having now passed It ($327 million) and Spider-Man: Homecoming ($334 million). It’s also now the third highest-grossing Sony title of all time, with No. 2 Spider-Man 2 ($373 million) and No. 1 Spider-Man ($403 million) seemingly within reach. Of course, those films were released in 2004 and 2002, respectively, when ticket prices were considerably lower.

At No. 3, the Scott Cooper western Hostiles starring Christian Bale did reasonably well in its wide debut, taking in an estimated $10.2 million for a total of $12 million thus far. The Entertainment Studios film played for several weeks in limited release before expanding to over 2,800 theaters on Friday. The film’s reported production budget is around $50 million, meaning it still has a ways to go before profitability kicks in.

Fourth place went to the surprise hit The Greatest Showman, which made an estimated $9.5 million in its sixth week of release after earning an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song (“This Is Me”). The Hugh Jackman musical has grossed $126.4 million since hitting theaters just before Christmas and has been holding up remarkably well in a crowded marketplace. Keep in mind that the film opened to just $8.8 million, which represents just seven percent of its total gross. That number demonstrates the word-of-mouth power that has made it the biggest surprise hit of the season.

In fifth, Fox’s The Post – which earned nominations for Best Picture and Best Actress (Meryl Streep) last week – eased just 24% to $8.85 million. The Steven Spielberg film about the release of the Pentagon Papers has now brought in $58.5 million to date and should continue to hold well as we head towards the Oscars.

Finishing neck-and-neck in sixth and seventh were 12 Strong and Den of Thieves, two male-oriented actioners that have been performing very similarly since opening opposite one another last weekend. 12 Strong brought in another $8.63 million while Den of Thieves grossed $8.36 million, bringing their respective totals to $29.7 million and $28.5 million. It should be noted that Den of Thieves is playing in about 600 fewer locations, giving it a more robust per-theater average than 12 Strong.

In eighth, The Shape of Water added 1,000 screens and brought in $5.7 million for a total of $37.6 million – notably what Pan’s Labyrinth made during its entire run domestically. With a whopping 13 Oscar nominations including Best Picture, the Guillermo Del Toro fantasy-romance is looking at several weeks of boosted attendance in the lead-up to the big show.

In ninth place, Paddington 2 held well with an estimated $5.5 million (down just 30% from last weekend), giving it $32 million after three weeks of release. While this one started much slower than its predecessor, it has demonstrated sturdier legs, and it’s a winner when you look at the global picture as it brought in more than $150 million internationally on a reported $50 million budget.

Rounding out the Top 10 is Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which brought in another $4.2 million, bringing its domestic total to $610.7 million.

As for the remaining Best Picture nominees currently in theaters, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (which added more than 500 screens this weekend) grossed $3.6 million, bringing its total to $37 million; Phantom Thread brought in $2.8 million after expanding to over 1,000 screens ($10.6 million total); Darkest Hour grossed another $2.1 million on 1,333 screens ($45.1 total); Lady Bird added over 500 screens and took in $1.9 million for a total of $41.6 million; Call Me By Your Name added $1.3 million from 815 screens ($11.3 million total); and Get Out made an estimated $170,000 on 468 screens after returning to theaters nearly a year after its original release.

Overseas Update:

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle passed the $800 million mark globally after adding an estimated $17.7 million overseas this weekend. Its total now stands at $822 million ($484 million internationally), making it Sony’s fifth highest-grossing film of all time globally.

Adding another $9 million overseas, Star Wars: The Last Jedi passed the $1.3 billion mark worldwide. Not adjusted for inflation, it’s now the ninth highest-grossing film of all time globally, falling between No. 8 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 ($1.341 billion) and No. 10 Frozen ($1.276 billion).

