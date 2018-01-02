Revised 4-Day Weekend Estimates: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ ($66.9M) Squeaks Out a Win Over ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ ($66.3M)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi appears to have barely eked out a win over Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle during a hotly-contested 4-day holiday weekend.

While on Sunday it appeared as if Jumanji had potentially scored an upset over Disney’s latest Star Wars installment, based on revised estimates The Last Jedi looks to have won a third straight weekend at the domestic box office, with $66.9 million to Welcome to the Jungle‘s $66.3 million through New Year’s Day. That said, Sony’s family-adventure sequel starring Dwayne Johnson was the #1 movie in the country on Monday by a comfortable margin, taking in an estimated $16.24 million to The Last Jedi‘s $14.5 million.

In terms of optics, the result was a definite win for Disney against a fierce competitor, though there was more than enough good news to go around. Sony took a risk by dusting off a 20-year-old property, banking on the drawing power of stars Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart and minting a rhino-sized hit in the process. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has now grossed an estimated $185.6 million in its first 13 days, with much more to come as we head into January.

As we reported previously, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now the top-grossing film of 2017 domestically, with its North American total now standing at an estimated $531.9 million (previous champ Beauty and the Beast finished its run with $504 million). It topped the gross of its Disney stablemate in only 17 days.

Stay tuned for further updates and a revised chart…