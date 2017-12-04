Canada’s First D-BOX VR Cinematic Experience Opens at Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa

PRESS RELEASE

MONTREAL, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – Dec. 4, 2017) – D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX:DBO) (“D-BOX”), a world leader in immersive entertainment experiences, and Cineplex (TSX:CGX), a leading entertainment and media company, are pleased to announce that Canada’s first D-BOX VR Cinematic Experience will officially open to the public on December 7, 2017.

Located in the lobby of Cineplex’s Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa, the new centre features 10 D-BOX VR motion seats and state-of-the-art VR systems that will entertain and delight guests of all ages.

The launch of D-BOX VR will premiere with a presentation of Raising a Rukus, a first-of-its-kind, animated VR motion experience created and produced by The Virtual Reality Company (VRC). Firmly rooted in the rich storytelling traditions of cinema, yet creatively amplified by the immersive power of virtual reality and D-BOX motion technology, Raising a Rukustakes viewers on a series of magical adventures with two bickering twins and their mischievous pet dog, Rukus. This interactive experience offers cutting-edge technology that enables viewers to choose which character’s journey they want to follow.

“We are extremely proud of this new venture and can’t wait for people to see just how immersive the D-BOX VR Cinematic Experience is,” states Claude Mc Master, President and CEO of D-BOX. “By adding our proven motion technology to an amazing story like Raising a Rukus, we’ve created a ground-breaking attraction the whole family can enjoy.”

“As one of Canada’s leading entertainment destinations, we work really hard to offer exceptional experiences to our guests of all ages,” said Daniel Seguin, Vice President of Operations for Eastern Canada, Cineplex. “The D-BOX VR Cinematic Experience is a great example of this. We are pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with D-BOX on this exciting launch.”

Tickets can be purchased on-site at Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa, located at 2385 City Park Drive in Gloucester, Ontario. Raising a Rukus is only available in english at the moment. For more information, visit Cineplex.com/VR.