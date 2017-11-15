CGR Cinémas Acquires Cap’Cinema to Become Top French Circuit

France’s CGR Cinémas has announced the acquisition of 22 of Cap’Cinéma’s 24 locations, making CGR the circuit with the biggest location count in the country. The 22 sites include 12 multiplexes across 18 French cities (Agen, Beaune, Carcassonne, Montauban , Périgueux, Saint Quentin, Paris, Rodez, Moulins, Cagnes-sur-Mer, Albi, Apt, Castres, Chateauroux, Dole, Laon, Manosque and Soissons).

“To date, 50 CGR locations are open, with new projects currently underway. Our group employs more than 1,500 employees throughout France. In the coming weeks, given this acquisition and the imminent openings of more locations, CGR Cinémas will pass the threshold of 70 sites and will be the circuit operating the most cinemas in France,” said CGR CEO Jocelyn Bouyssy.

CGR, which is owned by Luc and Charles Raymond, is having an important moment in the French exhibition market, with the opening of 3 multiplexes (Sarcelles on October 17, Villefranche-sur-Saône on November 29, and Abbeville on December 13), the implementation of their premium concept, “ICE by,” and the deployment of Philips LightVibes technology across select locations. This news comes in the wake of another recent acquisition announcement, Cinespace de Beauvais, a signal of CGR’s strong momentum in the market.

“We share the same values and wanted to help build the leading French circuit, that’s why this merger seemed very relevant to us,” said Philippe Dejust, President of Cap’Cinéma.