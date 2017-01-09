Chicago’s Iconic Davis Theater Re-Opens After 5-Million-Dollar Renovation Alongside New Counterpart, Carbon Arc Bar and Board

CHICAGO – December 12, 2016 – Once the epicenter of the filmmaking industry, a piece of Chicago’s rich history will be reclaimed with the re-opening of the 98-year-old Davis Theater in Lincoln Square. After undergoing a 5-million-dollar renovation to restore its original character and design, and make improvements such as updated restrooms, state-of-the-art screens and world-class technology, the iconic theater will open its doors on Thursday, December 15, in conjunction with its new dining and drinking counterpart, Carbon Arc Bar & Board.

“The Davis Theater is the oldest continuing operating theater in Chicago. The re-development is a true passion project and celebration of the arts in both film and food, and we believe will be a cornerstone in Chicago’s entertainment industry,” says Principal Tom Fencl. “We’ve set out to create a place that’s modern yet nostalgic so people can really connect with and appreciate the history.”

The Davis Theater, now on the National Register of Historic Places, captures the look and feel of the original Pershing Theater which opened in 1918. A collaboration of Kennedy Mann Architecture and Analogous Design, the 19,000-square-foot art deco-inspired space houses an expansive 300-seat theater with stadium seating (combining the previous two rear theaters into one) and two 150-seat theaters. A nod to its extraordinary past, original organ pipes were uncovered in the larger theater, adding the charm of yesteryear. Additional bright and opulent design elements, such as rich red curtains and leather chairs, transport guests.

An entertainment epicenter, The Davis Theater shows first-run movies alongside alternative programming, such as prominent sporting events, rockumentaries, concert streaming and The Metropolitan Opera Live. To enhance the experience, patrons can indulge in gourmet treats from The Davis Theater Candy Factory concession. Locally-made chocolates, a variety of gourmet popcorn flavors, like Bourbon Bacon Caramel Corn, Sriracha Sesame and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Popcorn and beverages including ready-to-drink small-batch cocktails, wines and local craft beers are among the offerings.

The event planning community can count on The Davis Theater to host fully-catered corporate events accommodating groups sized 25 to 300, with a stage and state-of-the-art audio and visual capabilities. As one of only two theaters in Chicago large enough to host formal movie premieres and offer full food and beverage service, the Davis Theater is an illustrious backdrop to celebrate any film’s debut.