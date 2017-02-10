Christie Experiential Network Signs Exclusive Contract with Studio Movie Grill

PRESS RELEASE

New York, NY – (February 9, 2017) The Christie Experiential Network (CEN), leaders in creating immersive and engaging experiential Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) solutions, is proud to announce the signing of an exclusive digital advertising contract with Studio Movie Grill.

CEN, the world’s first experiential media network in movie theatres, is fueled by its game-changing and highly engaging mix of brand interactive content and mobile-based interactions. The network connects theatre owners, brands, agencies, advertisers, and consumers with its unique digital in-lobby environments. The network provides 100 percent coverage of the movie-going audience; delivering multiple exposures and higher dwell times during their visit to the theatre.

Kevin Romano, EVP Global Media says, “We are very proud to have Studio Movie Grill in the Christie Experiential Network. They operate fantastic theatres and are at the forefront of the cinema-dining experience. We are thrilled to be integrating our interactive displays in Studio Movie Grill’s theatre lobbies and entryways to enhance the movie-going experience and deliver impactful advertising and promotional content to their guests.”

Studio Movie Grill will significantly increase CEN’s network by expanding into seven additional markets. This brings CEN’s total footprint to 155 theatre locations covering 9 out of the top 10 and over 75 percent of the top 25 designated market areas (DMA’s) for media by Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN).

“It’s great to be partnering with an exceptional industry leader like Christie. We are looking forward to installing their Experiential Network across our circuit especially our newest Lincoln Square Theatre in Arlington, TX,” said Brian Schultz, CEO, and founder of Studio Movie Grill. “Their unique digital interactive displays will provide an excellent platform to inform and entertain our guests from the moment they walk into our lobbies,” he added.