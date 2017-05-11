Christie Strengthens Global Cinema Team with Hire of Industry Veteran

PRESS RELEASE

CYPRESS, Calif. – (May 11, 2017) – Christie®, the global leader in helping customers create the world’s best shared experiences, today announced that industry veteran Brian Claypool has returned to the organization to propel the company’s continued dominance in the cinema-technology field as VP, Product Management Global Cinema. He will report to Jennifer Smith, Christie’s Executive Vice President, Global Market Solutions and Engineering, and be based in Cypress, California.

The appointment of Claypool, effective immediately, sees his return to Christie to help direct the creation of advanced products and services that further support Christie’s legacy as the leading provider of advanced cinema exhibition technologies and solutions since 1929.

Claypool’s 25-plus years of experience will strengthen a product and solutions management team that has made Christie the number one choice for an arsenal of cinema technologies, from the street to the screen.

“Brian’s cinema pedigree is impeccable, since beginning in the industry as a projectionist in the 1980s and successive roles with Lucasfilm’s THX division, Avica Technology, Christie and Barco, Brian has an extensive history being immersed in the technology and business of cinema exhibition,” said Jennifer Smith,EVP, Global Market Solutions and Engineering, Christie. “With the primary need among exhibitors being the retention of loyal patrons and the growth of overall audience attendance, Brian will help ensure that Christie’s market-leading cinema solutions remain their first choice to achieve this paramount goal,” added Smith.

Brian returns to Christie and southern California after serving seven years abroad, primarily focused on the development of advanced audio technologies for cinema. “The cinema industry is filled with passionate and innovative companies. It has been a privilege working with so many great people. Having the opportunity to come back to the great team at Christie, where the very beginnings of digital cinema were incubated, is a great honor for me. I look forward to helping Christie create technologies and solutions that exploit new ways for exhibitors to connect with their audiences that will create value and growth for decades to come.”