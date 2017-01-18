Christie Vive Audio Achieves Milestone of 500th Cinema Sound System

PRESS RELEASE

CYPRESS, Calif. – (January 18, 2017) – Christie®, a leader in creating and sharing the world’s best visual and audio experiences, celebrated its 500th Christie Vive Audio™ cinema sound system installation with Cinemex Mundo E, Mexico City, Mexico. Featuring 19 auditoriums, Cinemex Mundo E is the 30th installation of both Christie Vive Audio and Dolby Atmos®, under their CinemeXtremo PLF brand. Additionally, this auditorium hosts the first Christie RGB laser projection installation in Mexico.

“Cinemex is focused on continuous innovation, investing in the best technologies and most modern facilities. We are passionate about providing our patrons with the most memorable movie-viewing experience they have ever known,” said Rolando Maggi, director of infrastructure, Grupo Cinemex. “As we’ve completed our 30th CinemeXtremo installation featuring Christie Vive and Dolby Atmos, we’ve also included Christie’s RGB laser projection technology, continuing Cinemex’s commitment to our customers by offering state-of-the-art cinema technology.”

“With more than 500 installations of the Christie Vive Audio system, we’re proud to support cinemas with our wide-range of LA and LS Series speakers and CDA Class D amplifiers,” said Patrick Artiaga, director of Business Development, Christie Audio. “We’ve developed these Christie Vive audio products specifically to help filmmakers achieve their creative objectives and exhibitors meet their performance requirements.”

On January 18, Christie will host a Technology Showcase reception at Universal CityWalk AMC Theatre, Universal City, California. With 19 auditoriums, Universal CityWalk AMC offers attendees the experience of Christie RGB 4K laser projection and Christie Vive with Dolby Atmos audio in all auditoriums.

Having introduced the world’s first parabolic line array, Christie’s innovative Vive Audio product line is purposely built for the cinema environment. The Christie Vive Audio system provides a hyper-accurate audio experience and unlocks the full dynamic range of DCI digital cinema audio and supports leading formats such as Dolby Atmos®, 7.1 and 5.1 surround sound. Christie Vive Audio features efficient ribbon driver technology and a unique parabolic line array design in a single compact cabinet to deliver exceptionally even coverage throughout any auditorium. The system continues to establish its reputation worldwide as the next standard in immersive sound for cinema.

Christie looks back at a year of global Vive successes

Christie Vive Audio continues to gain global acceptance as the next standard in immersive sound for cinema, with installations in 34 countries. Its success includes support for 15 Dolby Cinema installations worldwide, such as the Dolby Vine research and development facility in Hollywood, California.

Kino Seehof in Zug, Switzerland, recently underwent an audio system upgrade by selecting the Christie Vive Audio sound system, driven by the requirement for optimal sound quality in a versatile audio system.

”Everyone can play loud, but it was important to me to have a sound system that allows us to play tones in all their facets to create a truly immersive experience,” said Thomas Ulrich, manager, Kino Seehof. “We’d already had good experiences with Christie when upgrading to digital projection using the Christie CP2220.”

“It was our goal to offer the perfect cinema experience for all 221 seats in the theatre – both visually and acoustically. We achieved this by adding Vive Audio to the Christie projection – and feedback from our audience has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Ulrich.

The result provides Seehof cinema audiences with a clear, high-fidelity experience whether presenting cinematic, alternative, or art house productions.

Christie Vive Audio is not limited to cinema applications, having installations in a variety of facilities including the University of Southern California Film School, Morehouse College, and numerous Houses of Worship.

“Christie Vive Audio ribbon driver technology and articulate line array design provides exceptional wide coverage and dialogue clarity, making it an ideal loudspeaker system for our House of Worship clients,” said Rod Stoddard, President, Christian Sound Services. “With these performance characteristics, we’ve determined fewer loudspeakers are required while offering improved performance and sonic clarity.”

And post production facilities such as Mocha Chai Laboratories (MCL), Singapore’s first fully integrated digital film lab, benefit from the Christie Vive Audio cinema sound system. MCL upgraded its state-of-the-art dubbing theater with Vive Audio to provide the best possible cinematic audio capabilities for post-production tasks.

“As a post-production studio, audio quality and performance are of paramount importance to us, so that filmmakers can fully realize their goals in sound design,” said Yee-Wei Chai, founder and managing director, MCL. “Christie Vive Audio, with its innovative ribbon driver technology, enables us to achieve just that. We’re very impressed by its clarity and how it delivered the audio details.”