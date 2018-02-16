CineLife Entertainment Announces the Theatrical Release of “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Musical -Le Mouvement Final-”

PRESS RELEASE —

New York, NY, February 15, 2018 – CineLife Entertainment, the newly formed Event Cinema division of Spotlight Cinema Networks, announced today the March 10, 2018, release in select theatres of the filmed version of the play “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Musical –Le Mouvement Final-.” Fans can also purchase tickets now for this popular manga title at sailormoonlive.com.

The production, which is being released in association with the Tokyo-based Live Viewing Japan, has a running time of 165 minutes and marks the first time that a manga-based Japanese live stage production will be released in any format in the U.S.

“We are pleased to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Sailor Moon franchise by bringing this amazing production to cinema screens in the U.S.,” said Mark Rupp, Managing Director, CineLife Entertainment. “This is the first release from Spotlight’s newly formed events division and we’re thrilled to be able to offer this addition of the hugely popular manga series to discerning U.S. audiences and theatres.”

“Sailor Moon” is one of Japan’s best-selling manga series. In the manga, Usagi Tsukino is a klutzy but caring teenage girl who transforms into the Sailor Moon, the powerful guardian of love and justice. “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Musical -Le Mouvement Final-” is a brand-new, live-action stage musical film in Japan last year that brings the Sailor Guardians to life on the big screen in this adaptation of one of Japan’s most popular manga franchises.

In Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Musical -Le Mouvement Final-, a new enemy – the “Shadow Galactica,” are aiming to steal Sailor Crystals. At the same time, a mysterious young girl named Chibi-Chibi and a new group of Sailor Guardians, the Sailor Starlights, also appear, and a battle of an unprecedented scale begins. Featuring lavish musical numbers and dazzling costumes and sets, “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Musical -Le Mouvement Final-,” will bring for the first time a mangastage musical just in time for the 25th anniversary celebrations of the Sailor Moon franchise.

For theatres and show times, please visit www.sailormoonlive.com.